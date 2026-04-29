Everton eyeing summer move for Esmir Bajraktarevic, table bid

Everton have reportedly tabled an offer to sign PSV Eindhoven attacking sensation Esmir Bajraktarevic ahead of next season.

According to a report from SportSport, Everton are looking to acquire the services of Esmir Bajraktarevic this summer. The Toffees seek more firepower, and they consider the Bosnia international an ideal fit for their project. They have already submitted an offer as they look to beat the competition.

After coming up the ranks at MLS club, New England Revolution, and making a name for himself while playing for them, Bajraktarevic made the switch to PSV at the start of 2025 in a deal worth €3 million. The 21-year-old winger hasn’t looked back since.

While he is not yet a regular and the majority of his appearances this season have come off the bench, Bajraktarevic has had quite an impact on the pitch. In less than 1,400 minutes of first-team action, the youngster has 12 goal contributions (7 goals, 5 assists).

Everton make move to sign Bajraktarevic

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed. Scouts from Premier League outfit Everton are very impressed, and they are already on the offensive to take him to Liverpool. The Toffees have been scouting him for a long time, and they have finally decided to go all out. They are pushing hard to engage in talks with his camp.

The Merseyside club’s scouts were in the stands to watch him in action against PEC Zwolle, where the Bosnia international contributed towards five out of his team’s six goals. He bagged three assists and found the back of the net twice. Post this outing, Everton immediately concluded that they wanted him in their setup.

His pace, ability to take on defenders, and versatility are key reasons why Everton are after him. They want to reinforce their attack, and he could be a great addition for the long run. The Toffees have already sent an offer to PSV Eindhoven as they look to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

While the details of the offer have not been revealed, it does highlight the fact that Everton are very serious about their pursuit. The youngster is currently valued at €5 million, and in case of a potential move, PSV will certainly demand a lot more than that. It will be interesting to see if the Dutch club allow him to leave this summer or push to have him around for another campaign.