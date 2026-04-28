Fiorentina eyeing summer move for Djed Spence

Serie A club Fiorentina is reportedly targeting 25-year-old English international Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

A report by Sports Boom reveals that Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence has caught the attention of Fiorentina. La Viola will aim to revamp their first-team squad by strengthening multiple positions in the coming months, with a versatile full-back high on their agenda. Fabio Paratici is orchestrating the transformation of the senior side and wants to recruit the 25-year-old wide player from his former club.

Djed Spence and his Tottenham journey so far

Djed Spence has experienced a mixed spell since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough in a deal worth £20 million in July 2022. The Englishman attracted significant market interest after delivering a strong 2021/22 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he played a key role in helping the Tricky Trees secure promotion back to the Premier League.

However, the 25-year-old initially struggled to convince Antonio Conte after arriving at Tottenham, leading the North London club to send him out on three loan spells before he eventually established himself in the senior setup. Over the past two seasons, Spence’s trajectory has improved markedly.

The English international has logged 2,500 minutes of game time across 40 appearances in all competitions this season, establishing himself as a reliable performer in the Tottenham defence. His recent consistency has attracted attention from several prominent clubs across Europe. Fiorentina also stand among the prospective suitors seeking to secure his services this summer.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Fiorentina’s pursuit of Djed Spence makes strategic sense. While Paolo Vanoli has six full-backs in his squad, injury concerns have plagued several options this season. Tariq Lamptey, in particular, has proven unreliable due to persistent fitness problems, forcing La Viola to identify a right-back capable of competing with Dodo for the starting position.

Several candidates have emerged on Fiorentina’s radar in recent months, including Kosta Nedeljkovic, with Spence also representing a viable target. The 25-year-old Englishman’s versatility strengthens his case, as his proven ability to perform competently in both full-back positions provides Vanoli with tactical flexibility, a quality he has consistently demonstrated at Tottenham.

Yet Fiorentina may encounter serious competition for Spence’s signature. Recent reports have linked him with Juventus, adding another heavyweight suitor to the mix. Regardless, this situation warrants close monitoring. Tottenham’s current struggles could trigger a significant departures this summer, with Spence a likely candidate to seek new opportunities elsewhere.