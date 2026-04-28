Aston Villa, Newcastle United enter Maximiliano Araujo chase

Aston Villa and Newcastle United will reportedly look to sign 26-year-old Uruguayan international Maximiliano Araujo from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sport Witness, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in Maximiliano Araujo. Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen on signing the Sporting CP wide player ahead of the 2026/27 season. Meanwhile, the Portuguese giants will demand around €45-50 million to part ways with the 26-year-old, despite his contract having a release clause worth €80 million.

How has Maximiliano Araujo fared at Sporting CP?

Maximiliano Araujo has established himself as one of the best players in the Primeira Liga since joining Sporting CP from Deportivo Toluca in August 2024. The 26-year-old has been a regular for Sporting CP on the left flank, making considerable progress in the last two seasons.

The Uruguayan international has enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 42 appearances thus far. Meanwhile, Araujo’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Aston Villa will dip into the market for a left-back in the upcoming transfer window, as Ian Maatsen has not been consistent enough to become an undisputed first-choice left-back for the West Midlands outfit. Meanwhile, Lucas Digne is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Maximiliano Araujo is surprising. The Blues already have two left-backs, with Marc Cucurella being one of the best in his position in the Premier League. Additionally, Jorrel Hato has been a solid backup, while Malo Gusto can also reprise the role. So, it is unclear why Chelsea would want to sign Araujo this summer.

As for Manchester United, Patrick Dorgu may be transitioning into a more advanced role, leaving Luke Shaw as the only recognised left-back in the first-team squad. With the English international on the wrong side of 30, the Red Devils need an alternative for their medium and long-term future.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United may pursue a left-back this summer, even though Lewis Hall has been excellent since arriving from Chelsea. With Dan Burn in the twilight of his career and Matt Targett facing an uncertain future at St. James’ Park, the Tyneside outfit must sign a left-back this summer.

Sporting CP’s asking price of €45-50 million makes Araujo an appealing target. With the 26-year-old Uruguayan international approaching the peak of his powers, he can become a top-notch addition to the Premier League clubs’ first-team squads.