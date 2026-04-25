RB Leipzig want to keep Yan Diomande for another season

Yan Diomande Transfer: RB Leipzig want to keep 19-year-old winger for another season amid his links with Liverpool for a summer move.

RB Leipzig are determined to retain 19-year-old Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande for another season, despite intensified transfer interest from Liverpool. The Bundesliga club’s stance comes as a setback for the Premier League champions, who have ramped up their pursuit of the versatile winger as a potential long-term replacement in their attacking ranks.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool have made “further contacts” with RB Leipzig in recent days to accelerate negotiations for Diomande. The outgoing Premier League champions are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window. However, Leipzig have made their position clear: while they would demand €100 million to part ways with the young star, they prefer to retain his services for at least one more season.

Yan Diomande’s Meteoric Rise at RB Leipzig

Since joining RB Leipzig from CD Leganes last summer, Yan Diomande has established himself as one of the world’s most exciting young wingers. Born in Abidjan, the 19-year-old spent his formative years in the USA before relocating to Spain. His stint with Leganes, however, lasted only six months before he secured his move to Leipzig, a decision that has proven transformative for his career trajectory.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of RB Leipzig’s most productive attackers this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 9 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. This equates to a goal contribution every 112 minutes, demonstrating elite-level productivity for a teenager. Diomande’s progress has attracted significant attention from several high-profile European clubs, with Liverpool among the most serious contenders for his signature.

Liverpool’s Transfer Battle for Diomande

Yan Diomande has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for several months, representing a central piece of their summer recruitment strategy. The continued interest makes tactical sense, as the Reds are actively seeking a versatile wide attacker capable of replacing Mohamed Salah, whose departure from Anfield is inevitable. Additionally, Luis Diaz’s exit last summer created an offensive void that the club is desperate to fill before the new season begins.

Diomande presents an ideal profile for Liverpool’s needs, and he has the potential to be a long-term like-for-like replacement for Diaz. Other wingers have emerged as backup options on their wishlist, including Ez Abde and other prospects.

However, Diomande appears to be the top target, with Liverpool reportedly holding direct talks with the RB Leipzig winger for a summer move. Nevertheless, with RB Leipzig firmly digging in their heels to retain the 19-year-old Ivory Coast prospect for another campaign, the Premier League champions face a significant obstacle in their pursuit of his signature.