Liverpool line up €40-45 million move for Ez Abde

Liverpool are reportedly pursuing a €40-45 million deal for Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli, as the Reds seek to strengthen their attacking unit following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Ez Abde has impressed significantly in La Liga this season, recording 12 goals and 12 assists across all competitions. The 24-year-old could provide the quality Liverpool need on the flanks, especially with Salah leaving the club. The Reds have been linked with multiple wingers in recent weeks, including Yan Diomande.

With his proven La Liga credentials, Ez Abde could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. Though naturally left-sided, he possesses the versatility to operate on the right wing as well, making him an attractive target amid Liverpool’s search for a Salah successor. The Moroccan international has demonstrated himself as both a reliable goalscorer and elite creator in Spanish football.

Liverpool’s interest represents a significant opportunity for the former Barcelona academy product. At this stage of his career, joining one of the world’s biggest clubs could elevate him to compete regularly for major trophies. His creative ability and goalscoring prowess would provide valuable support in the club’s attacking play.

Real Betis are pushing for UEFA Champions League qualification next season and will be reluctant to lose key players during the summer transfer window. The Andalusian club’s success in securing a top-four finish could prove decisive in their ability to retain Ezzalzouli’s services.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are targeting a deal valued around €40-45 million. At 24 years old and entering his peak years, Ezzalzouli could justify this investment with sustained performances at the highest level.

Can Liverpool Secure Ez Abde Transfer Deal?

Ezzalzouli’s technical attributes align well with Premier League demands, offering both defensive workrate and attacking threat. His proven goalscoring and creative output in La Liga suggests he could adapt successfully to English football. The winger’s profile makes him an attractive option for Liverpool’s pursuit of attacking reinforcement.

The former Barcelona player appears ready for a step up to compete at elite level. Joining Liverpool would provide the platform to showcase his qualities against Europe’s strongest teams. However, he faces competition from several other Premier League clubs. Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United have also expressed interest in his services, potentially complicating Liverpool’s pursuit.