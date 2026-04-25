Chelsea running rule over Mjallby AIF prodigy Zebedee Kennedy

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly monitoring 16-year-old Zebedee Kennedy for a transfer from Swedish side Mjallby AIF.

According to a report by A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness, Mjallby AIF wonderkid Zebedee Kennedy is attracting interest from Chelsea. The Blues are actively scouting the market for attacking prospects to strengthen their youth and first-team ranks with elite prodigies.

However, the West London outfit will face significant competition for the Swede’s signature, with Juventus, SL Benfica, and Wolverhampton Wanderers also closely monitoring the promising attacking prospect. No bids have been reported at this stage.

Who is Zebedee Kennedy?

Zebedee Kennedy represents the latest promising prospect emerging from Swedish youth football. The teenage sensation progressed through academies at Moffe BK and GIF Sundsvall before joining Mjallby AIF, where he continues his development. Though Kennedy has yet to make his senior debut for Mjallby, he has established himself as a standout performer in age-group football domestically.

The Swedish prospect has earned 5 appearances for his country’s under-16 side, recording 1 goal. His impressive performances in domestic youth competitions have attracted the attention of several high-profile European clubs, including Chelsea, who view him as a viable long-term investment for their attacking ranks.

Will Kennedy join Chelsea?

Chelsea’s pursuit of Zebedee Kennedy demonstrates their commitment to building for the future, despite currently possessing multiple attacking options. The Blues maintain a strategy of short, intensive squad rebuilds, and recent reports suggest several summer arrivals, including Alejandro Garnacho and Liam Delap, may depart Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, the Blues consistently monitor emerging talent across European academies and beyond, with recent links to prospects such as Eduardo Conceicao. Kennedy represents a similar profile, a mouldable talent who can develop into a key asset depending on managerial philosophy at Stamford Bridge over the coming years.

However, Kennedy’s signature will not come easily. Competition from Juventus, SL Benfica, and Wolverhampton Wanderers will intensify negotiations in the coming months. Securing the Swedish attacker’s services will likely require guarantees regarding first-team pathway and development opportunities. These are factors that are increasingly critical in attracting elite young talent to elite clubs.