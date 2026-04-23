Barcelona cool interest in Yan Diomande, reason revealed

Barcelona will not pursue 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande in the summer transfer window, bolstering the prospects of Premier League suitors Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

According to a report by SPORT, as relayed by Sport Witness, Yan Diomande is no longer the subject of interest from Barcelona. While the RB Leipzig sensation is Deco’s preferred target to bolster the offensive unit, the Blaugrana cannot match the Bundesliga club’s asking price of €100 million. So, the update has come as good news for Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, as they have a clearer run at the 19-year-old winger.

Yan Diomande and his skyrocketing stock

Yan Diomande has emerged as one of the world’s most promising young attacking talents since joining RB Leipzig from CD Leganes last summer. Born in Abidjan, the 19-year-old spent formative years in the USA before transitioning to Spanish football. The Ivorian winger’s stint with Leganes lasted only six months, but his performance at the Bundesliga club has been exceptional.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of the most productive attackers for the Bundesliga club this term, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 32 outings in all competitions thus far. This output has attracted attention from several elite clubs, including Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, all seeking to strengthen their offensive options.

A man in demand

Manchester United will dip into the market for a versatile wide attacker this summer. While Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, and Bryan Mbeumo have been excellent this season, the Red Devils need more quality on the flanks to take the next step in their evolution. So, Diomande has emerged as a long-term target.

Meanwhile, Yan Diomande has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for several weeks. The continued interest is understandable, as the Reds are scouring the market for a versatile wide attacker as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah. Additionally, Luis Diaz’s departure has affected Liverpool’s output in the final third. So, Diomande is an option worth considering, as he can be a long-term like-for-like replacement for the Colombian international.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are keen on signing a productive wide attacker, as Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have been dreadful this season. Additionally, Pedro Neto has been inconsistent despite producing a solid tally this season. So, the Ivorian winger is an option worth considering for Chelsea, as he has been productive for RB Leipzig this season and has the right age profile to become a long-term asset for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Barcelona wanted to pursue Diomande as an alternative to Marcus Rashford amid rumours that a permanent move for the Manchester United misfit is in jeopardy. So, Diomande is an appealing target for Barcelona, as he can replace Rashford and gradually become a long-term successor to Raphinha on the left flank.

However, with Barcelona unable to meet Leipzig’s €100 million valuation due to the persistent structural financial limitations, the Blaugrana must explore alternatives. This withdrawal opens the door for Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, each positioned to mount credible transfer approaches. A competitive summer battle for the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international is now expected to unfold.