Bournemouth will be eager to continue the club-record ten-match winning run in the game vs Fulham, another team on an impressive run, at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Bournemouth’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest extended their winning streak to nine matches in all competitions before the run continued with the come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Celta Vigo. On the other hand, Fulham’s draw at Manchester City kept their own league unbeaten run alive.

That contrast sets the tone here. Bournemouth arrive with momentum and a European-level confidence, whereas Fulham are still trying to turn resilience into victories. The result matters to both sides, but for different reasons. Fulham need to move away from the lower reaches, while the visitors can strengthen an already serious push towards the Champions League places.

Fulham’s recent sequence has given them something to protect and something to prove. They have gone five league matches without defeat, drawing with Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa while beating Hull City and Coventry City, but three draws in that run underline the problem.

A win would represent a meaningful step away from danger; another draw would preserve their resistance without solving the need for points, and defeat would leave the pressure intact. Their recent five-match return of five goals scored and three conceded shows a side that has kept games under control, even if it has not consistently finished them.

Bournemouth arrive with a stronger immediate case. Their five straight league wins and the 2-1 success against Celta Vigo have backed up a run that has also produced a perfect start in the Europa League. Victory would take them towards the top four, while a draw or defeat would still leave the broader target alive but surrender ground in the chase.

Marco Rose’s men have scored eleven times and conceded three across their last five matches, so their confidence is based on both results and output. Fulham’s resistance gives them reason not to turn this into a reckless contest, but Bournemouth’s recent form means they are unlikely to settle for passive damage limitation.

Team News: Fulham keep their usual attacking structure, Bournemouth retain their shape

Joachim Andersen is unavailable with a knee injury, while Benjamin Lecomte is out for the rest of the 2026/27 season with an Achilles tendon rupture. The Danish defender’s absence removes a senior central-defensive option, leaving Calvin Bassey and David Affengruber to carry the central defensive pairing, while Bernd Leno remains the established goalkeeper.

Fulham should line up in that 4-2-3-1, the shape they have used in four of their last five matches. Leno holds goal behind Antonee Robinson, Bassey, Affengruber, and Timothy Castagne, with Shea Charles and Sander Berge forming the base in the middle of the park. Robinson and Castagne provide the expected full-back balance, although the former needs to offer more than defensive cover.

Alex Iwobi should operate from the left of the attacking line, with Josh King central and Oscar Bobb on the right behind Rodrigo Muniz. Iwobi’s 25 key passes lead the squad, and his seven big chances created show why Fulham want him connecting midfield to the final third.

Bobb has added 18 key passes, one goal and one assist, giving the right side a more productive outlet than a purely conservative selection. Muniz supplies the fixed reference point up front, though his return of one goal from 24 shots on target from four is a warning that Fulham’s possession will need better finishing.

Probable Fulham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Muniz

For the away side, Alex Toth (hamstring) and Juanlu Sanchez (ankle) are the only players in the treatment room. Bournemouth are expected to mirror the 4-2-3-1 vs Fulham, with Djordje Petrovic behind Adrien Truffert, Antonio Silva, James Hill, and Adam Smith.

As for the midfield unit, Ryan Christie and Tyler Adams should sit in the double pivot, while Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, and Rayan support Evanilson. Kluivert brings two goals, two assists, and 11 key passes from nine appearances, while Rayan has scored five times and supplied 22 key passes. Evanilson is the main reference in the attack, with six goals and four assists, and his nine shots on target from 31 attempts underline the volume of work he gives the visitors.

Prediction: Fulham’s possession-based approach vs Bournemouth’s direct route

Fulham’s 4-2-3-1 setup is designed to keep two midfielders behind the attacking line, allowing Alex Iwobi and Oscar Bobb to support Rodrigo Muniz without removing protection in the centre. They habitually have 58% of the ball per match against a league typical 48%, while Bournemouth sit at 46% on the same measure; that is the clearest stylistic separation between them.

Fulham will try to make the match about circulation and territory, but their approach means they are unlikely to throw away their defensive cover simply to force the issue. Bournemouth’s shape, on the other hand, keeps Justin Kluivert close to Evanilson and leaves Rayan and Marcus Tavernier available around them.

They play 63 long balls per match against a league typical 50, so their attacking route is more willing to bypass the midfield and contest what follows. That directness fits an away side that wants to pursue three points while retaining the option of accepting a draw. The risk is that Ryan Christie and Tyler Adams must cover the space behind the advanced players when Fulham keep the ball, especially if the home side can move Bournemouth’s first line from side to side.

The match therefore asks Fulham to turn their possession into control before Bournemouth can make the contest about second balls. The visitors’ recent five-match attacking sample produces 1.76 xG per game, compared with Fulham’s 1.31, but Bournemouth also have 1.73 xGA in that period while the Cottagers have allowed 1.12.

That makes the central issue less about which side can hold the ball and more about whether Fulham can prevent Bournemouth’s direct attacks from creating repeated pressure around the box. The leading duel is Calvin Bassey against Evanilson.

Bassey has been one of Fulham’s most reliable defensive presences, with his exploits attracting interest from high-profile clubs like Manchester United. Meanwhile, Evanilson gives Bournemouth a forward who can occupy both centre-backs and make the long route useful.

If Bassey protects the central lane and wins enough of the first contacts, Fulham can keep the match within the controlled shape they prefer. If Evanilson pins the centre-backs and makes those deliveries stick, the hosts will be pushed away from their possession plan and Bournemouth can continue seeking the win without exposing themselves to an open exchange.

The secondary contest comes on Fulham’s left, where Antonee Robinson must deal with Rayan. The American defender has not carried his usual attacking sharpness of late, while Rayan has been central to the visitors’ production.

So, the danger is not limited to a direct dribble. If Rayan forces Robinson deeper, Fulham lose some of the width that helps them sustain possession; if Robinson holds the channel, the West Londoners can keep their back four intact and allow Iwobi to remain higher.

Prediction: Bournemouth have the stronger route to the result

We are leaning towards a Bournemouth win, but only with moderate confidence. The visitors have the stronger recent attacking platform, a settled structure and a direct route that can challenge Fulham before the home side establishes its preferred possession game.

Their recent league run has also been more decisive than home side’s sequence, with the Cherries winning their last five Premier League games, while Fulham have drawn three of their five most recent ties. The strongest case against that prediction is Fulham’s defensive resistance.

Lean: Bournemouth win

Range: 1-2/0-1/1-1

They have conceded only three times across their recent five-match sample and have kept two clean sheets, while Calvin Bassey and David Affengruber give them a settled central pairing despite Joachim Andersen’s absence. If Fulham keep Bournemouth’s first ball from becoming sustained territory, Alex Iwobi and Josh King can receive between the visitors’ midfield and defence, with Oscar Bobb offering another route into the box.

That would make the home side’s possession an active advantage rather than harmless control. Fulham’s finishing remains the concern. Their season scoring return is 5.452 goals below their xG, and that gap makes it difficult to trust them to convert a narrow territorial advantage.

Bournemouth’s recent attack should create the clearer opportunities, although Fulham’s structure can keep the margin small. The most likely outcomes settle around a 1-2 Bournemouth win, with 0-1 and 1-1 also credible.

Bournemouth can change the shape if Fulham fall behind

The important in-game lever belongs to the visitors. If Bournemouth need to chase after falling behind, they can switch from the 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-4-2 setup and put two forwards against Fulham’s centre-backs.

The home side’s corresponding change would be a 4-3-3 system to add midfield control, but that is a more reactive adjustment and would move them away from the base that has carried their recent unbeaten run. That gives Bournemouth the clearer way to increase pressure without abandoning the central battle.