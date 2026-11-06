Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City at the City Ground on Saturday will be a battle between two teams at the opposite ends of the table in desperate need of three points for vastly different reasons.

Nottingham Forest’s home scoring crisis has become the defining issue of this fixture, while Manchester City arrive looking to repair a league run that was damaged by a frustrating defeat. Forest have failed to score in their first four league matches at the City Ground this season, and another blank would extend an unprecedented sequence for an English top-flight side.

City, meanwhile, created 21 shots in their 1-0 home loss to Brighton but failed to turn that pressure into a goal, before recovering with a 3-2 Champions League win at RB Leipzig. This is a meaningful match for both teams: Forest need a performance to pull themselves away from danger, while City cannot afford another league setback if they are to remain among the leading sides.

Forest’s immediate need is more urgent. They sit 19th on six points after one win in nine league matches, and the 2-0 defeat by Brentford exposed the defensive weakness that has followed their poor run.

An own goal from Nikola Milenković summed up a damaging afternoon, but the deeper problem is that Forest have not created enough at home to give themselves room for mistakes. Oliver Glasner is under pressure, though the squad’s response in training has given him a platform to demand a more forceful display. Forest carry a settled structure into this match, but their attacking output has to change without turning that structure into an uncontrolled gamble.

City’s position is more comfortable, but their recent league results have still created pressure of a different kind. Consecutive Premier League defeats left them second, even though their European response at Leipzig showed that the group remains capable of recovering quickly.

A win would strengthen their position near the top and restore some authority; a draw or defeat would leave the recent league wobble unresolved. Their finishing has deserted them at times despite the volume of chances, yet their attacking depth gives them a more reliable route to recover than Forest currently possess. Forest’s established system is likely to make the game awkward, but City’s task is to turn control into a result rather than simply dominate the ball.

Team News: Forest keep their back three; City have two calls to settle

Nicolas Domínguez is out for Nottingham Forest after a setback during his return to training, with the absence expected to last up to eight weeks. That removes a midfield option from a squad already asking its central players to cover a demanding amount of ground. Additionally, Nicolo Savona remains unavailable until after the international break. However, Igor Jesus is fit and available to take on Manchester City.

Forest should retain their 3-4-2-1 system, the shape they have used under Oliver Glasner so far. Matz Sels starts in goal, with Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic, and Jair Cunha forming the central defensive unit. Murillo is the important left-sided defender in the arrangement. He has started all nine of his appearances, produced one assist and completed seven key passes, while his 7.04 rating is the strongest among Forest’s regular centre-backs.

Neco Williams and Daniel Munoz should provide the width as the wing-backs, with Xaver Schlager and James McAtee forming the central midfield pairing. The wing-backs must stretch City’s defensive line, while the midfield pair must help Forest compete for the second ball after the first pass goes forward.

Morgan Gibbs-White remains the main creative reference behind Liam Delap, with Dan Ndoye completing the two attacking midfield positions. Gibbs-White’s eight starts have brought one goal, two assists and 21 key passes, while Delap is expected to lead the line after scoring once from a season return of 3.01 xG.

Probable Nottingham Forest Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Delap

Probable Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Anderson, Enzo Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Manchester City will be without Antoine Semenyo because of a knee injury, while Nico O’Reilly is doubtful with a back problem after staying away from international duty to recover through therapy. O’Reilly’s status adds uncertainty around the wider attacking and midfield rotation, although the predicted side still points towards the familiar 4-2-3-1.

City’s 4-2-3-1 should begin with Gianluigi Donnarumma behind Josko Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov and Matheus Nunes. Gvardiol is likely to keep the left-back role despite a difficult current spell, while Dias is also a probable rather than absolute call for the left side of the central defence. Gvardiol’s four assists in nine appearances underline why his forward contribution matters in this shape. Elliot Anderson should sit alongside Enzo Fernández, although Fernández’s selection is less secure and Anderson is the clearer screen in front of the defence. Anderson has made eight starts and delivered 11 key passes, giving City a reliable outlet when Forest push their two advanced midfielders forward.

Rayan Cherki should play centrally behind Erling Haaland, with Iliman Ndiaye on the right and Jérémy Doku expected to start on the left. Cherki has four goals, two assists and 18 key passes in eight appearances, while Haaland remains the focal point after scoring nine times and placing 16 of his 34 shots on target. Ndiaye’s three assists provide another route into the box, but City’s structure still depends on Haaland occupying the centre and giving the attacking midfield line a fixed reference.

Tactics: City’s central control tests Nottingham Forest’s vertical escape

Nottingham Forest’s 3-4-2-1 setup is designed to push both wing-backs and the two attacking midfielders higher without removing the spare centre-back behind them. That suits the need for an assertive home performance, but it also leaves the system dependent on useful forward passes into Liam Delap and the two players behind him.

Manchester City’s 4-2-3-1 system offers a safer platform. Two holding midfielders can protect the middle while Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye, and Jeremy Doku support Erling Haaland. The visitors will try to win the ball and the territory without making the game unnecessarily open, whereas Forest must accept more risk because a passive approach would leave their striker isolated.

The two teams’ profiles show the contrast clearly. Manchester City average 65% of the ball and Nottingham Forest 51%, against a league typical figure of 49.5%. So, Enzo Maresca’s men are much more likely to make the match unfold through their circulation.

The Tricky Trees use 62 long balls per match compared with City’s 45, either side of the 49.5 league reference. That points to Forest’s preferred escape route when City compress the centre. City also take 15 shots per match and Forest 15, against a league typical 13. So, the difference is not simply willingness to shoot; it is where Oliver Glasner’s team can turn those attempts into better attacks.

Nottingham Forest’s wide players offer one possible answer, but the crossing numbers do not provide a simple advantage. Both sides average 19 crosses per match against a league typical 16. The important question is whether Forest can use that width while keeping Morgan Gibbs-White and Dan Ndoye connected to Liam Delap.

If the wing-backs advance without support arriving inside, City’s full-backs can deal with the first ball and leave Forest defending the next phase. The away side’s recent attacking platform has been the more dependable one, while Forest’s long passing must produce second-ball attacks rather than merely surrender possession. The main duel is Murillo against Haaland.

Murillo has to keep the spare-centre-back structure connected to Manchester City’s striker. On the other hand, Haaland, the resident captaincy candidate in FPL, must remain the central reference that draws Nottingham Forest’s back three towards him. Both arrive in strong form, but the consequences are different.

If Murillo holds the lane, Forest can keep three defenders behind Gibbs-White and Ndoye and maintain the aggressive plan selected for the home side. If Haaland wins the battle, the hosts lose their central security and City can slow the match down through their two holding midfielders.

There is no spare player behind Haaland to cover a failure; the protection must come from City’s structure around him. The second important contest is Gibbs-White against Elliot Anderson, because a screened Gibbs-White leaves Forest without the connector their shape needs between midfield and Delap. If he escapes that screen, the away side’s controlled structure is pulled towards him and Forest can attack the spaces beside the centre-backs.

Prediction: City should have enough control to win a narrow game

We predict a Manchester City win, but only with medium confidence rather than as a bet to take blindly. The strongest reason is structural. The away side’s two holding midfielders can protect the central spaces around Nottingham Forest’s advanced midfielders while the away side keeps Haaland supplied.

The hosts need their wing-backs and number tens to attack, but that creates the very gaps City’s 4-2-3-1 setup is designed to use. The recent attacking figures reinforce that reading, with City averaging 2.31 xG and 0.89 xGA across their latest five-match run, compared with Forest’s 1.75 for and 1.17 against across their most recent four.

Lean: Manchester City win

Range: 0-1/1-2/0-2

The strongest case against City is not simply another missed-chance performance. It is that Forest finally connect their long passing with the second ball, allowing Morgan Gibbs-White to receive higher and forcing the visitors’ holding players to defend facing their own goal.

The hosts have badly underperformed their chance creation over the season, scoring six goals against 14.86 xG, but a single early goal would change the game’s demands. City would then have to chase a more open match instead of managing a lead, while Forest could keep their back three behind the ball and attack the spaces around the full-backs. The likely scoreline range is 0-1, 1-2 or 0-2.

City can change the structure if Forest stretch them

The late tactical lever belongs to Manchester City. If Nottingham Forest’s wing-backs pin their opposite numbers and Morgan Gibbs-White begins to escape the central screen, City can shift into a 4-1-4-1 and add a wider midfielder from the opening phase of the next spell.

That would give them more width against the home side’s outside defenders, although it would reduce the central protection that currently makes the away win look safer. Forest have no equivalent second shape identified behind their settled 3-4-2-1 shape. So, their best chance is to make the chosen plan work before City can alter the terms.