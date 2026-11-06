Leeds United vs Tottenham Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday will be a coming together of contrasting runs that will lead to a mid-table reset.

Tottenham have won three consecutive Premier League matches, while Leeds United are unbeaten in their last eight at home. That contrast gives this fixture its tension. Spurs arrive chasing four straight league wins for the first time since October 2023, but the Whites have made home games difficult even while searching for a result elsewhere.

The points matter to both sides without turning the match into a season-defining gamble. A draw keeps either club’s wider target alive, while a defeat would stall the momentum each team is trying to build. Leeds need to stop a five-game winless run, but their home resistance means this is not simply a wounded side waiting to be beaten.

During this run, they have played draws with Crystal Palace, Manchester United, and Sunderland while losing to Arsenal and Bournemouth, scoring only two goals across that sequence. Their recent attacking output has not matched the possession they have had, with 0.95 xG per match across the last four.

Daniel Farke has backed the group after the Bournemouth defeat, and the side carries the confidence of that long unbeaten home sequence. Noah Okafor and Anton Stach are major doubts, though, and either absence would reduce the options available if Leeds need to change the way they attack.

Tottenham can extend a three-match winning sequence and move their European ambitions forward. That said, the table does not demand that they force the issue at every cost. Their recent victories over Coventry City, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace have brought collective progress under Roberto De Zerbi, and their last-four figures are considerably stronger: 1.88 xG and 0.61 xGA per match.

The Lilywhites have also conceded only twice in that span. De Zerbi’s charges therefore arrive with momentum and a game plan that can accept a controlled draw if Leeds make the match awkward, rather than needing to turn it into an open contest.

Team News: The projected sides and the absences behind them

Daniel Farke will be without Mateo Joseph, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear, while Noah Okafor and Anton Stach are doubtful after restricted training. Those doubts matter beyond the bench. Leeds United need attacking movement around Dominic Calvert-Lewin and enough midfield cover to sustain their usual shape. So, the available alternatives may leave fewer ways to alter the match.

James Trafford should retain his spot in goal behind Tarik Muharemovic, Nico Elvedi, and James Justin in the back three. Meanwhile, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jayden Bogle will be the two wing-backs, with Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu pairing up in the middle of the park.

Bogle is likely to continue despite a difficult recent spell. However, he has started nine times and scored twice, giving Leeds a direct threat from a position that must also recover quickly. Gudmundsson has seven starts and one assist, so the left side offers more continuity.

Harry Wilson is expected to operate behind Calvert-Lewin, with Daniel James the probable choice on the other side if Okafor misses out. Wilson has only three starts but has created eight key passes, the clearest indication of why Leeds may want his delivery and final pass in the attacking line. Calvert-Lewin, poised to sign a new contract soon, leads the line after nine starts, with three goals, one assist and nine shots on target.

Probable Leeds United Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Trafford; Justin, Muharemovic, Elvedi; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, James; Calvert-Lewin

Probable Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Tel; Solanke

Tottenham will travel to Leeds without Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Xavi Simons (ACL), Wilson Odobert (knee), and Savio (muscular). That removes several attacking options, but it does not alter the expected core of the side.

Antonin Kinsky is an automatic pick between the sticks behind Andrew Robertson, Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Pedro Porro. Robertson, who has found his way to our FPL tips this week, has created four big chances and made thirteen key passes, while van Hecke has started all nine games and carries a 7.41 average rating. Porro is expected to advance from right-back, helping Tottenham create width without abandoning the back four.

As for the midfield unit, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes should form the double pivot, with James Maddison central behind Mathys Tel, Mohammed Kudus, and Dominic Solanke. Tonali has started every match and added eight key passes, while Kudus has three assists and nine key passes despite starting four times.

Tel has been one of Tottenham’s sharper attacking outlets, creating nine key passes in seven appearances. Solanke remains the central reference, with a goal and an assist from his nine appearances. Maddison’s place gives the shape a connector between midfield and attack, although his campaign has involved only two starts.

Tactics: Leeds United’s direct route vs Tottenham’s controlled platform

Leeds United’s 3-4-2-1 setup is designed to keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin central while the wing-backs and two attacking midfielders support him. It lets them carry the game forward without removing the protection of three centre-backs, which suits a home side that wants to play on the front foot but cannot afford to turn every attack into a defensive risk.

Their habits point towards a direct game. Leeds play 58 long balls per match compared with Tottenham’s 33, either side of the league typical 49.5. Daniel Farke’s men also cross 21 times per match against the league figure of 16. So, the route around and over the midfield is central to their attacking plan.

Tottenham’s 4-2-3-1 system is built differently. Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes provide the platform behind James Maddison, while the full-backs can advance without leaving the centre-backs entirely exposed. Spurs control possession more consistently, holding 62% against Leeds United’s 49%, with the league-typical norm at 49.5%. That difference should decide where the match is played.

Tottenham will try to make Leeds defend for long periods and keep their wing-backs from getting high enough to support Calvert-Lewin. The hosts, meanwhile, need to turn clearances and longer passes into second-ball pressure rather than simply surrendering the ball. The tension is in the posture of each side.

Leeds should carry the game towards Tottenham while keeping their back three in place. Spurs are likely to pursue the win but remain comfortable taking a point if the match does not open naturally. That gives them more control over the level of risk. The home side’s recent four-match attacking return was only 0.95 xG per game against 1.26 xGA, whereas Tottenham recorded 1.88 for and 0.61 against over the same span.

If Leeds cannot build sustained territory from their direct deliveries, their willingness to attack may create possession for Tottenham rather than chances for themselves. The main contest is Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Jan Paul van Hecke.

Calvert-Lewin is the fixed target in Leeds United’s chosen route, while van Hecke must defend the first contact without being pulled away from the double-pivot protection in front of him. The English striker’s steady form gives Leeds a platform, but van Hecke has been one of Tottenham’s most reliable defenders.

If the Leeds striker wins those central contacts, the home side can keep the wing-backs advanced and press the next pass. If van Hecke controls them, Leeds lose the route that makes their structure dangerous and Spurs can manage the game from behind their midfield platform. That duel also determines what happens around it.

Jayden Bogle must advance while recovering against Mathys Tel, whose recent form gives Tottenham a way to pin him back. If Bogle holds the channel, Leeds retain their width and can keep both attacking midfielders near Calvert-Lewin.

If Tel forces him into a deeper position, the outside centre-back is exposed more often and Leeds United’s front-foot shape becomes much harder to maintain. Tottenham’s wider delivery habit, 24 crosses per match against a league typical of 16, makes that pressure particularly relevant.

Prediction: Tottenham have the clearer route to a controlled away win

We predict Tottenham to win, but only with medium confidence rather than absolute conviction. Their better recent chance creation and defensive record give them the stronger underlying case, while their ability to slow the match after taking control suits an away fixture against a side that has struggled to turn possession into goals.

The central second-ball contest is the first threat to that view. If Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes the home side’s direct route stick, Spurs may spend too much time defending their own box instead of using their midfield platform. The strongest case against Tottenham is Leeds United’s home resistance.

Lean: Tottenham win

Range: 0-1/1-2/1-1

The Whites can make this uncomfortable if Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson keep the wing-back line high, Harry Wilson finds space behind the striker and Calvert-Lewin wins enough first contacts to turn long passes into attacks. That would prevent Tottenham from pinning Leeds deep and force the visitors to defend more open phases than their preferred structure allows.

Leeds United’s home sequence makes that a credible danger, even though their recent scoring return points the other way. The likely scoreline range is 0-1, 1-2 or 1-1. The match still looks more likely to be decided by Tottenham’s control than by a high-scoring exchange.

The final selection call could alter Leeds United’s attacking height

Leeds United’s result may depend on how much responsibility the wide pair can take. Jayden Bogle and Harry Wilson give the right side a route forward, but Tottenham can test that flank with Mathys Tel and Andrew Robertson before Leeds United establish their preferred attacking height.

If the home side keep that side high without losing protection around James Justin, they can make the home advantage count; if it is forced backwards early, Tottenham should find the controlled match their shape is built to produce.