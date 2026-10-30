West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

West Ham United will be determined to restore their promotion momentum when they host West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium on Saturday.

With both clubs firmly involved in the race for a Premier League return, this encounter promises to be an important early-season examination of their credentials. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side enter the contest following a disappointing 3-2 home defeat against Southampton, a result that ended their nine-match unbeaten Championship run.

The Hammers remain third in the standings after 12 matches, but their recent home performances have raised questions about their defensive resilience and ability to control matches against direct promotion rivals.

Southampton exposed those weaknesses ruthlessly, racing into a 3-1 half-time lead after scoring three times inside 34 minutes. West Ham improved after the interval and threatened a comeback, but Tomas Soucek’s stoppage-time strike ultimately proved insufficient. The defeat was particularly frustrating considering the quality and experience available to Nuno.

With Jarrod Bowen offering a constant attacking threat, Taty Castellanos providing movement through the middle and Arne Engels contributing creativity, the Hammers possess considerable firepower at Championship level. Their challenge now is to establish the defensive stability needed to complement it.

West Brom, meanwhile, arrive in East London with growing confidence under James Morrison. The Baggies have collected seven points from their previous three league matches, defeating Wrexham and Blackburn Rovers before salvaging a 1-1 draw against Preston North End. Although their performance at Deepdale was far from convincing, their ability to secure a result demonstrated the resilience that has characterised their encouraging start to the campaign.

Sitting fifth, only one point behind West Ham, West Brom have every reason to approach this fixture with ambition. A victory would see them leapfrog the Hammers and further strengthen their playoff credentials. The Hammers have shown greater attacking potential, highlighted by their six-goal demolition of Lincoln City, but their vulnerability at home has become an emerging concern.

West Brom have been less dominant going forward, yet their ability to recover from difficult situations could prove valuable against a West Ham side that has struggled with defensive concentration. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

West Ham United

Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to consider changes following the defeat against Southampton, particularly in midfield and the attacking positions as he deploys a 4-4-2 formation. Keiber Lamadrid remains a concern because of a muscular injury, while Oliver Scarles, Tomas Soucek, and Joel Piroe are among the players pushing for starting opportunities.

Scarles could provide greater energy and attacking support from left-back, while Soucek’s late goal against Southampton has strengthened his case for inclusion. His aerial presence, physicality and ability to make late runs into the penalty area could be important against West Brom’s compact defensive setup.

Piroe is another intriguing option. Operating alongside the struggling Taty Castellanos would give West Ham two central attacking threats, potentially making it more difficult for the visitors to concentrate their defensive attention on one striker.

West Ham are likely to use Jarrod Bowen’s attacking runs, Manor Solomon’s dribbling and quick combinations through the central areas to unsettle the opposition. Their priority must be avoiding the defensive lapses that allowed Southampton to establish an early advantage.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles; Bowen, Mukasa, Engels, Solomon; Castellanos, Piroe

West Bromwich Albion

James Morrison faces an important selection decision in attack after Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Aune Heggebo were initially named among the substitutes against Preston North End. Both have strong arguments for starting this weekend, particularly given West Brom’s need to threaten a potentially vulnerable West Ham defence.

Morgan has been one of the Baggies’ most productive attacking players this season, while Heggebo offers a more traditional centre-forward presence, including the ability to challenge defenders physically and bring teammates into play.

Nolan Galves is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign because of a serious knee injury, restricting Morrison’s options at right-back. The visitors may consequently rely on Brayann Pereira to provide defensive stability in that position.

Morrison could favour a compact midfield structure, looking to limit the space available to West Ham’s creative players before attacking quickly through Morgan, Isaac Price, and Heggebo. So, the wide midfielders will also occupy central areas, hoping to create overloads to thwart West Ham.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): O’Leary; Pereira, Mepham, Campbell, Styles; Nzingoula, Molumby, Diakite, Price; Morgan, Heggebo

Key Stats

West Ham United have scored 32 goals in their opening 12 Championship matches, averaging 2.67 goals per game.

Both of West Ham’s league defeats this season have occurred at the London Stadium. They are also winless in their previous three home fixtures across all competitions.

James Morrison’s side have collected seven points from their last three Championship matches, recording two victories and one draw.

West Ham won their last two league encounters against West Brom, securing 2-1 and 3-1 victories during the 2020–21 Premier League campaign.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan has scored four Championship goals this season.

Player to Watch

Jarrod Bowen

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The Hammers’ captain offers far more than conventional wing play. Although he generally operates from the right, Bowen frequently moves into central positions, creating additional attacking options for his teammates and forcing opposition defenders to make difficult positional decisions.

His most dangerous movement often involves drifting inside from the right flank before accelerating into the space between the opposition’s left-back and nearest centre-back. His ability to deliver crosses, generate shooting opportunities and produce decisive moments in tight games makes him especially valuable against opponents that defend with a compact structure.

Given West Ham’s recent defensive difficulties, Bowen’s contribution could extend beyond creating chances. His willingness to press opposing defenders and initiate attacks after turnovers may help the Hammers sustain pressure while limiting West Brom’s counterattacking opportunities.

Prediction

West Ham United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

West Ham’s inconsistent home performances make this a potentially difficult encounter, particularly against a West Brom side that has demonstrated considerable resilience in recent weeks. While the Baggies are capable of finding the net, the hosts should have enough quality to secure a narrow victory and strengthen their position in the promotion race.