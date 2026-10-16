Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Newcastle United need a positive result after another league defeat when they host a resurgent Aston Villa side at St. James’ Park.

Matthias Jaissle needs inspiration from somewhere in his Newcastle United side after they suffered another Premier League defeat. The Magpies have lost two of their last three matches, suffering 4-1 defeats to Leeds United and Coventry City, with a 2-1 victory over Hull City sandwiched between them.

After making a positive start to the campaign under Jaissle, Newcastle now have some difficult questions to answer. The Magpies have been inconsistent at best so far, although they remain unbeaten at home. That is why the manager will take comfort from playing at St. James’ Park when they host Aston Villa.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are enjoying a resurgence after recovering from their poor start to the season. Having suffered three defeats in their opening four league matches, Unai Emery’s side found their rhythm away at Tottenham, securing a 3-2 victory in North London, and have not looked back since.

Their first victory came in the UEFA Champions League away at Club Brugge, and the Villans continued their perfect start in the competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Fenerbahce at Villa Park on Wednesday. Emery’s men have also performed well in the league, although they still have only one win from six matches after drawing 2-2 with Brentford last weekend.

Villa now travel to St. James’ Park to face a team with which they have developed a rivalry in recent years. The results have gone back and forth between the two sides, with the West Midlands outfit winning at St. James’ Park last season before Newcastle travelled to Villa Park and eliminated Emery’s side from the FA Cup. Another entertaining clash could be on the horizon.

Team News & Tactics

Newcastle United

Some of Newcastle United’s key injuries may have directly contributed to their dip in form, with Jaissle continuing to be without Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey, Ewen Jaouen, and Tino Livramento. There are also fresh concerns about in-demand winger Bazoumana Toure following the knee knock he suffered against Coventry City.

From the options available, Jaissle could stick with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Joe Willock potentially dropping out of the starting lineup to accommodate a midfield double pivot of Joelinton and Nico Gonzalez. At the back, Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman could form the preferred central defensive partnership, with Amar Dedic and Lewis Hall firmly established in the full-back roles.

Yoane Wissa should continue operating in a second-striker role behind Matias Fernandez-Pardo, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes operate in the wide areas.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Joelinton; Murphy, Wissa, Barnes; Fernandez-Pardo

Aston Villa

Unai Emery also has several injury concerns, although the list is considerably shorter than it was a few weeks ago. Amadou Onana (knee) remains a long-term absentee, while Ian Maatsen (ankle) is expected to miss the next few weeks. Matteo Ruggeri is still sidelined with a thigh injury, while there are significant doubts over Modou Cisse’s involvement on this trip to Newcastle.

There was positive news midweek, as Leon Goretzka made his long-awaited return as a substitute in the victory over Fenerbahce, although he is not expected to start on Saturday. Joao Gomes and Boubacar Kamara are Emery’s preferred midfield pairing, while Emiliano Buendia is set to operate in the attacking midfield position.

Victor Lindelof and Pau Torres should form the central defensive partnership, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka deputising for the injured Ruggeri at left-back. In-form striker Nicolas Jackson will lead the line, with Johan Manzambi and John McGinn operating in the wide areas.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Wan-Bissaka; Gomes, Kamara; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson

Key Stats

Newcastle United have conceded 13 goals in their opening six Premier League matches, the joint-highest total in the division.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last five Premier League home matches, recording three wins and two draws.

Aston Villa have won four and drawn one of their last six matches in all competitions.

Aston Villa have won three and drawn one of their last four away matches since losing 4-0 to Brighton on the opening weekend.

Player to Watch

Nicolas Jackson

Embed from Getty Images

After a slow start to life at Aston Villa following his summer move, Jackson has needed only a few matches to find his best form and help the club recover from a difficult period. Since scoring his first goal for the club in the UEFA Champions League against Club Brugge, Jackson has found the net in all but one of his subsequent appearances, including goals against Tottenham, Brentford, and Fenerbahce.

This is the kind of form that has compelled us to name Jackson as a top FPL differential option for Gameweek 7, and Emery is eager to build around his striker’s momentum. The trip to take on Newcastle United will provide a major test for the Senegalese forward, as breaking down the resilient partnership of Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman would underline his quality.

Prediction

Newcastle United 1-2 Aston Villa

Newcastle United are lacking the form and perhaps the composure needed to string together a run of positive results. Although they have been expected to win some of their home matches, their inability to compete with Coventry will have damaged their confidence. The prospect of facing a resurgent Villa side may prove too difficult for them.

Emery, meanwhile, appears to have restored the rhythm that made his team so successful over the past few years, and the next task is to build momentum. The trip to Newcastle United is often a difficult fixture for the Spanish manager, but given Aston Villa’s current form, they could secure a narrow victory.