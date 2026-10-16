Brentford vs Liverpool Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Brentford vs Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday will feature two teams with lofty ambitions aiming to embark on a winning run.

Kristoffer Ajer’s 79th-minute equaliser at Aston Villa kept Brentford’s unbeaten start alive. On the other hand, Liverpool arrive with a sharper contrast in their recent story. They were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at Anfield last weekend before responding with a 6-3 win over LASK in the UEFA Champions League, a performance that restored some attacking belief without resolving their league inconsistency.

This is an early-season test of Brentford’s established platform against Liverpool’s unsettled attack, with the quick turnaround from Europe adding another complication for the visitors.

Brentford are fourth on 10 points, and this match is important without being decisive. A win would improve their immediate position, while a draw keeps their top-four challenge in good health; defeat would not end that target, but it would reduce the value of the unbeaten run.

Their 2-2 draw at Villa showed both sides of the current team. The Bees could stay in the contest and recover late, yet they also allowed a winning position to become vulnerable. Keith Andrews’s men carry the confidence of home wins over Tottenham and Chelsea, plus the continuity of a side that has found a settled base. The uncertainty around some of their attacking options could still affect how cleanly they release runners after winning the first ball.

Liverpool’s need is different. They are ninth on nine points, and a victory would move them towards the immediate Champions League places, while another set of dropped points would leave that chase behind schedule even though the season remains young.

The Reds’ league run has contained three wins, a draw and a defeat, but the City loss exposed how easily their attacking ambition can become disconnected from the rest of the team. The emphatic response against LASK brought energy and attacking encouragement, with 19 first-half shots and a hat-trick for Bradley Barcola.

Yet, the short turnaround means Liverpool must decide how aggressively to carry that momentum. A draw is useful; an open defeat would be a more damaging continuation of their league problems.

Team News: The predicted sides and Liverpool’s midfield compromise

Kevin Schade is doubtful with the shoulder problem suffered at Villa Park, while Antoni Milambo and Jannik Schuster also carry fitness issues. Schade’s uncertainty matters most to the shape because Dango Ouattara is expected to provide the left-sided running outlet as his deputy.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal for Brentford, with Keane Lewis-Potter and Michael Kayode at full-back and Kristoffer Ajer alongside Sepp van den Berg at the heart of the defence. Meanwhile, Vitaly Janelt and Yegor Yarmolyuk should form the double pivot.

Janelt has started all six games, scored twice and averages a 7.24 rating, making him the main defensive reference on the left side. Yarmolyuk has three starts, one goal and one assist, and should support the direct release on the other side.

Mikkel Damsgaard starts behind Igor Thiago, with eight key passes and two big chances created in five appearances. Jaidon Anthony completes the attacking line from the right; he has one goal, one assist and eight key passes from six appearances. Thiago remains the lone striker after six starts, with one goal and 3.13 xG behind his 14 shots. Brentford should therefore retain their familiar 4-2-3-1 rather than alter the platform that has carried them through the opening weeks.

Probable Brentford Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Anthony, Jensen, Ouattara; Thiago

Probable Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas

Liverpool have Hugo Ekitike out with an Achilles tendon rupture, while Ryan Gravenberch is suspended after his dismissal against Manchester City. Dominik Szoboszlai is doubtful after missing the last two matches, and Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo face late fitness tests. Those absences and doubts leave the forward line and the second holding role less settled than the rest of the side.

Alisson is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Milos Kerkez expected at left-back, Ronald Araujo at right-back and Virgil van Dijk alongside Jeremy Jacquet in the centre. Jacquet’s start to life as a Liverpool player has been impressive; he has started every Premier League game and carries a 7.19 average rating.

As for the midfield unit, Alexis Mac Allister should start on the left side of the double pivot, but the other position is the major selection concern. Trey Nyoni should deputise for Gravenberch if Szoboszlai is not fit to start. So, Liverpool may have less control of the central cover than their usual structure requires.

Florian Wirtz starts at the tip of the midfield, where 11 key passes in six starts make him the main creative reference. Bradley Barcola is expected to continue on the left after his European hat-trick, which has elevated his FPL stocks. Victor Munoz should provide the right-sided width, with Lewis Koumas likely to lead the line after an impressive performance against LASK. Isak and Gakpo will hope to be fit enough to make the bench.

Tactics: Two matching shapes, one very different contest

Both teams should use a 4-2-3-1 setup, though they will not use it in the same way. Brentford’s version keeps two midfielders behind Mikkel Damsgaard and gives Igor Thiago a clear central reference, allowing them to attack directly without abandoning the cover needed to protect a draw. Their profile supports that approach.

Brentford have had 45.5% of the ball against a league-typical figure of 48.0%, and they contest 116 duels per match compared with Liverpool’s 92, either side of the league’s average of 95.75. They also attempt 15.5 take-ons per match against the league’s 13.5, pointing to a side willing to carry the ball after the first challenge rather than patiently circulate it.

Liverpool’s structure should give Florian Wirtz room behind the striker while the two midfielders protect the centre. They have averaged 55.5% possession so far, and their 13 shots per match sit just above the league’s 12.5. That points to a side more comfortable carrying the ball and testing the goal than Brentford.

However, the missing midfield option makes the protection behind Wirtz important. Liverpool should seek the win while accepting a draw, so they are unlikely to throw every line forward from the start. The styles meet in the central lanes.

Brentford will want Thiago to make the first contact, bring Damsgaard and the two runners into play, and turn Liverpool’s build-up into a series of contested second balls. The away side will try to move the ball through Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister before Brentford can compress the centre. The home side’s dead-ball threat adds another pressure point.

Brentford produce 0.5015 xG per match from set pieces against a league typical 0.262, while Liverpool’s recent defensive process has allowed 1.05 xGA per match across five games. The Merseyside outfit therefore have to avoid needless fouls and poor clearances without allowing their attacking structure to become too cautious. The primary duel is Vitaly Janelt against Florian Wirtz.

Janelt is the player who must screen the space in front of Brentford’s centre-backs, while Wirtz is Liverpool’s most dangerous connector between midfield and attack. The German playmaker’s improving form and 11 key passes give him the sharper creative profile.

However, Janelt’s job is not simply to win the ball; it is to keep the space closed so Brentford can remain in their protected shape. If the Brentford midfielder controls that pocket, Liverpool may have possession without clean access to the striker. If Wirtz escapes him, the Bees’ double pivot can be pulled apart and they may be forced into the more open game they would rather avoid.

Igor Thiago against Virgil van Dijk is the next layer. The Brazilian striker must make the direct central lane playable, while van Dijk has the form and positioning to deny the first contact that gives Brentford territory.

If Thiago can occupy the centre-back and bring runners into the next phase, the hosts’ physical game becomes difficult to contain. If the Liverpool skipper removes that outlet, the visitors can keep attacks in front of them and maintain the controlled risk their shape demands.

Prediction: The draw has the sturdier case

We predict a draw, with medium confidence. Brentford have the more forceful platform in the central contest. On the other hand, Liverpool have the greater capacity to control possession and create through Florian Wirtz.

Neither side has a clean route to dominate the whole match. Brentford’s recent attacking return is 1.33 xG per match against 1.76 xGA across their last four, whereas Liverpool’s corresponding figures are 1.71 and 1.05 across their last five. That gives Andoni Iraola’s men the stronger recent defensive base.

Lean: Draw

Range: 1-1/2-2/1-2

However, Brentford’s home resilience and ability to turn central contact into territory should keep the visitors from controlling the game comfortably. The strongest case against the draw is Liverpool’s attacking quality finally translating into a complete league performance. Their European response showed they can produce sustained pressure, and the home side’s recent defensive figures leave room for Liverpool to find the spaces around the home double pivot.

If Wirtz receives beyond Vitaly Janelt and Liverpool’s right-sided attack can support Lewis Koumas early, the visitors could force Brentford to defend deeper than planned. The other risk for Brentford is that their set-piece and duel advantages produce pressure without enough clear chances, allowing Liverpool to grow into the match. The most likely scoring range is 1-1, 2-2 or 1-2.

The late forward calls could change the balance

The final selection decisions in Liverpool’s attack may still alter the match more than the formation does. A more established central option would give Florian Wirtz a clearer target and let Liverpool sustain attacks for longer; a makeshift line would place greater responsibility on Wirtz and Barcola to create the entire threat themselves. Brentford’s plan is already clear, so the visitors’ ability to field enough support around their striker is the change most likely to move this from a controlled draw towards an away win.