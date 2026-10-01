Denmark vs Portugal Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Denmark vs Portugal at Parken on Thursday will be a crucial UEFA Nations League tie as the holders attempt to inch closer to the next stage.

Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League will be a midweek round as the extended international break continues. Group D in League A is shaping up perfectly for the reigning champions, and as Denmark vs Portugal kicks off on Thursday night, three points will be of utmost importance. However, matters behind the scenes have already started dominating the headlines.

Denmark began the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign with a valiant effort that ended in a 3-2 defeat to Norway on Matchday 1. However, since then, they have bounced back with a 2-0 win over Wales to sit in third place in Group D of League A. Brian Riemer’s men now face a tricky contest against the defending champions.

On the other hand, Portugal’s performances have been impressive thus far, as they have secured two wins in as many outings to create a three-point buffer atop Group D. Jorge Jesus has thus been hot off the blocks as the head coach, though issues with Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the headlines despite the manager’s insistence that he has no problems with the legendary striker.

The most recent match featuring Denmark and Portugal at Parken ended in a 1-0 win for the home side, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring the only goal in a UEFA Nations League clash in March 2025. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Denmark

Brian Riemer has new injury concerns hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest UEFA Nations League clash. Denmark’s head coach will be without five players he picked in the squad ahead of the international break.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) and Albert Gronbaek (thigh) are the latest absentees, with both players withdrawing from the squad. They have joined Alexander Bah (shoulder) and Andreas Christensen (hamstring) in the treatment room.

Filip Jorgensen is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Denmark lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Portugal on Thursday. The backline will feature Rasmus Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provtsgaard, and Joakim Mahe.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Morten Hjulmand and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the double pivot, with Mikel Damsgaard reprising the no. 10 role. Finally, Rasmus Hojlund will lead the line for Denmark, with Gustav Isaksen and Mohamed Daramy completing the numbers in the offensive trifecta.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; Kristensen, Andersen, Provstgaard, Maehle; Hjulmand, Hojbjerg; Isaksen, Damsgaard, Daramy; Hojlund

Portugal

Like his counterpart in the Danish dugout, Jorge Jesus has a new issue to worry about ahead of the trip to Copenhagen. Portugal’s head coach will be bereft of the services of Cristiano Ronaldo after his public withdrawal from the squad.

The veteran striker has left the training camp while asserting that he will speak about his exit “in due course”. This comes after comments by Jorge Jesus in his pre-match press conference, insisting that there were no issues between him and Ronaldo after leaving him on the bench throughout the game against Norway in Matchday 2.

With Ronaldo no longer an option for Jesus, Goncalo Ramos will lead the line, with Portugal lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, and Pedro Neto will station themselves behind Ramos, looking to pull the strings and pounce on openings in the final third.

Diogo Costa is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes forming the backline. Finally, the midfield unit will feature Joao Neves and Vitinha in the double pivot, with the duo holding the fort in the central areas.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves; Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Felix; Ramos

Key Stats

Denmark and Portugal have previously clashed 18 times, with the Selecao having the far superior head-to-head record with 12 wins (D2 L4).

Portugal have lost only one of their last five matches against Denmark, though that defeat came in the most recent meeting at Parken.

Portugal have lost only one of their last 12 games across all competitions (W8 D3).

Denmark have won only two of their seven most recent completed fixtures (D3 L2).

Player to Watch

Joao Felix

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While Goncalo Ramos, Rasmus Hojlund, and Morten Hjulmand were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Joao Felix as the Player to Watch for Thursday’s UEFA Nations League tie between Denmark and Portugal at Parken.

With Cristiano Ronaldo pulling out of the squad, Felix has become the go-to player in the final third for the away side. The in-form Al-Nassr star has been the leading light for Portugal in the Nations League thus far, scoring in both games in this edition and provoking interest from several high-profile clubs due to his exploits. The onus is on him to continue this form and overcome the distraction of the Ronaldo news with another important win.

Prediction

Denmark 1-2 Portugal

While the focus remains on the Cristiano Ronaldo news, Portugal will be eager to continue building momentum under Jorge Jesus. However, the away side’s distractions create a chance for Denmark, and they will duly pounce by scoring at least once past Diogo Costa.

While the home side will take the game to Portugal, the visitors have a team brimming with quality, which should reflect in a come-from-behind victory. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-1 win for Jesus and his charges, with Joao Felix continuing his splendid form with a match-winning display.