Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

RB Leipzig will look to build on their recent win when they hit the road to square up against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Unbeaten in their last three games, Bayer Leverkusen will be eyeing their second Bundesliga win of the 2026/27 season when they host RB Leipzig at BayArena on Sunday.

The home team are seventh on the table with four points in their three Premier League games. While they have only won one league game, they have been unbeaten in recent weeks and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Celje in the Europa League.

While it was a dominant display and they could easily have scored a few more goals, going up against Leipzig will be a completely different challenge. However, Leverkusen will still be hoping to secure all three points at home.

Meanwhile, the visitors are fifth on the table with six points in their three outings. After suffering a defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen in their second league outing, Leipzig lost heavily to Como in the Champions League. However, they did return to winning ways with a solid 5-0 win over Hamburger SV in their last outing.

It was a complete performance from Leipzig, and they will be hoping it is the start of a run of positive results. While Leverkusen away from home is a tough assignment, the visitors have enough quality to ensure they do not return empty-handed. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Bayer Leverkusen

The home team will be without the services of Kennet Eichhorn (mitochondrial disorder), Nathan Tella (back), Guela Doue (calf), and Montrell Culbreath (foot) this weekend.

Leverkusen are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Mark Flekken will take charge in goal. Jarell Quansah and Miguel Gutierrez should feature as the full-backs, while Edmond Tapsoba will pair up with Facundo Medina in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Equi Fernandez and Aleix Garcia should form the double pivot in the middle of the pitch. The duo will look to protect the backline while also helping Bayer Leverkusen dominate the ball.

Moussa Diaby and Afonso Moreira are expected to take charge on the flanks, while Ibrahim Maza could take up the number ten role behind Patrik Schick, who will lead the line for the home team. All four of them will look to link up and create goalscoring chances for the home side.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Flekken; Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez; Fernandez, Garcia; Diaby, Maza, Moreira; Schick

RB Leipzig

The visitors will be without the services of Marc Guiu (muscle), Christoph Baumgartner (thigh), Assan Ouedraogo (shoulder), and Rocco Reitz (thigh) this weekend. Apart from the quartet, everyone else is available for selection. However, the away side seem light in the centre of the park.

RB Leipzig are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Maarten Vandevoordt starting between the sticks. Ridle Baku and David Raum should feature as the full-backs, while Willi Orban is likely to line up alongside Castello Lukeba in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Neil El Aynaoui, Ezechiel Banzuzi, and Brajan Gruda should form the central trio. The three midfielders will look to protect the backline while also helping Leipzig compete for possession in the middle of the pitch.

Tidiam Gomis and Antonio Nusa are expected to occupy the wide areas, providing width and pace to their attack, while Christopher Nkunku will lead the line for RB Leipzig against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Banzuzi, Aynaoui, Gruda; Gomis, Nkunku, Nusa

Key Stats

Bayer Leverkusen have bagged 14 goals in their last five games.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have scored 16 in their last five games at an average of 3.2 goals per game.

After a couple of disappointing results, Leipzig returned to winning ways with a 5-0 demolition of Hamburg in their last league outing.

In the last 20 meetings between the two teams, Leipzig have won eight, while Leverkusen have come out on top on seven occasions.

Leipzig last travelled to the BayArena back in May and ended up getting smashed 4-1.

Player to Watch

Antonio Nusa

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The 21-year-old winger has only gone from strength to strength since joining RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024. Last season, he was involved in 35 matches and ended up contributing towards nine goals in just over 2,300 minutes.

The youngster will want to increase his output this time around, and Nusa has already made quite an impressive start. He has been involved in five games so far and has three goals and two assists. Given the kind of form he has been in, he could certainly have a big say in the result of this fixture.

Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen will have the advantage of playing at home and should head into this fixture with confidence after their recent win over Celje. They have shown plenty of attacking quality in recent weeks and should be able to create chances against a Leipzig side that has conceded goals in some of their recent outings.

RB Leipzig will also be high on confidence after their emphatic 5-0 victory over Hamburg SV. The visitors have plenty of attacking quality and should be capable of causing problems for Leverkusen, particularly on the counter. The hosts are unlikely to have things their own way, and both teams should have enough quality to find the back of the net. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-2 draw.