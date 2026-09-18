Millwall vs West Ham United Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

West Ham United make the short journey to The Den on Saturday to face Millwall in a highly anticipated East London derby, with the visitors looking to strengthen their position at the top of the Championship.

Millwall sit 11th but could move within one point of their local rivals with victory. West Ham’s impressive run was halted in midweek when they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Fulham in the EFL Cup third round. However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side can now concentrate entirely on their Championship campaign until the start of 2027.

The Hammers have won their last four Championship matches, scoring at least three goals in each victory. That remarkable attacking run has propelled West Ham to the top of the table on goal difference, with the Hammers having scored six more goals than any other team in the division.

Their 6-0 demolition of Wrexham last week was the latest example of their attacking strength. There are still defensive concerns. West Ham have kept just two clean sheets this season, both at home, although they have conceded only six goals across four away matches in all competitions.

Millwall’s recent form has been more inconsistent as Alex Neil’s side have suffered four defeats in their last six matches since August 29, although three successive Championship draws and wins have provided some stability. Their latest result was a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough, where the Lions surrendered a two-goal advantage. That result will frustrate Neil, but taking a point away from home against a promotion contender still represents a useful result.

Millwall have conceded 13 goals in their last five Championship matches, despite keeping a clean sheet against Bolton Wanderers and that record will be heavily tested against the division’s highest-scoring side. This will be the first competitive meeting between the two East London rivals since February 2012, when West Ham recorded a 2-1 Championship victory.

Millwall will have home advantage and the atmosphere at The Den should be intense, while West Ham arrive with significant attacking momentum. The Hammers have repeatedly overwhelmed opponents during their current four-game Championship winning streak, scoring at least three goals in every victory. Millwall will need to remain compact and avoid giving West Ham’s attackers space between the lines.

For Millwall, the transition game could be their best route to success. West Ham have conceded in several away matches, and the Lions demonstrated at Middlesbrough that they can create opportunities when attacking aggressively. The key question is whether the hosts can improve their defensive organisation enough to withstand West Ham’s pressure. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Millwall

Millwall are expected to make only limited changes despite the quick turnaround from Tuesday’s draw at Middlesbrough. Tairyk Arconte should continue as the central striker after scoring his third goal in six Championship starts. He is likely to be supported by Lyndon Dykes, who should operate in a deeper attacking role.

Luke Cundle returned to the squad for the trip to Middlesbrough, giving Alex Neil another midfield option, although a number of players remain unavailable. Alfie Doughty, Casper De Norre and Mihailo Ivanovic are all sidelined through injury.

Millwall are expected to retain their 4-2-3-1 formation, with Max Crocombe in goal and Jordi Osei-Tutu, Caleb Taylor, Jake Cooper, and Zak Sturge forming the defensive line. Jenson Metcalfe and Derek Mazou-Sacko should anchor the midfield, while Mark Sykes, Lyndon Dykes, and Camiel Neghli operate behind Arconte.

The biggest challenge for Millwall will be defensive organisation. They have conceded 13 goals in their last five Championship matches, and that record will be severely tested by a West Ham side that has scored at least three goals in each of their last four league victories.

Arconte’s recent scoring form gives the hosts a focal point in attack, while Dykes’s deeper position could allow Millwall to link their midfield with the forward line and exploit spaces behind West Ham’s advancing players.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Osei-Tutu, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Metcalfe, Mazou-Sacko; Sykes, Dykes, Neghli; Arconte

West Ham United

West Ham have one fitness concern heading into Saturday’s derby, with Joel Veltman doubtful after being withdrawn during the first half against Wrexham and subsequently missing the EFL Cup defeat to Fulham. Kyle Walker-Peters is on standby to cover at right-back, but Nuno Espirito Santo is otherwise expected to retain much of the XI that started the impressive 6-0 victory over Wrexham.

Pablo scored against Fulham in midweek, but Taty Castellanos is expected to return to the starting XI alongside Joel Piroe. West Ham should continue with their 4-4-2 formation, with Hermansen in goal and Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, and Morato forming the backline.

Jarrod Bowen, Divine Mukasa, Arne Engels, and Manor Solomon are expected to operate across midfield, while Joel Piroe and Taty Castellanos lead the attack. The return of Castellanos should give West Ham a more familiar attacking partnership, while Bowen remains an important source of creativity and goal involvement from the right.

West Ham’s attacking momentum will be a major factor. They have scored at least three goals in each of their last four Championship victories, so Millwall’s defence will face a significant test at The Den.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato; Bowen, Mukasa, Engels, Solomon; Piroe, Castellanos

Key Stats

West Ham United are the Championship’s highest scorers after seven matches, with 20 goals, compared with Millwall’s 13.

West Ham have scored at least three goals in each of their last four Championship victories, including the 6-0 win over Wrexham.

Millwall have conceded 13 goals in seven Championship matches, while West Ham have conceded nine.

Both teams have scored in 71% of West Ham’s Championship matches, compared with 43% for Millwall. West Ham have also scored in all seven league games.

Jarrod Bowen and Lyndon Dykes have both scored four Championship goals, making them the leading scorers for their respective sides heading into the derby.

Player to Watch

Jarrod Bowen

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Bowen scored in West Ham’s 6-0 demolition of Wrexham last weekend, helping the Hammers record their fourth consecutive Championship victory. His movement from the right should be particularly important against a Millwall defence that has conceded 13 goals in five Championship matches. Bowen can attack the space behind the full-back, cut inside and combine with Joel Piroe and Taty Castellanos.

He also brings experience to a West Ham attack that has been producing goals at an exceptional rate. With the Hammers scoring at least three times in each of their last four league victories, Millwall will have to closely monitor Bowen throughout.

Prediction

Millwall 1-3 West Ham United

The Den should provide a difficult environment for the visitors, but West Ham’s attacking form is difficult to overlook. Millwall’s defensive record is a concern against a team that has scored more goals than anyone else in the Championship. The Hammers should come away with all three points on the night.