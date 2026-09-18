AS Roma vs Inter Milan Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

A top-of-the-table clash awaits in Serie A as current leaders AS Roma host Inter Milan at Stadio Olimpico, with both teams eager to remain at the summit.

Gian Piero Gasperini has AS Roma playing in a different vein of form this season, both in attack and defence. The experienced manager was not known for defensive solidity during his long spell at Atalanta, where he prioritised attacking football over protecting his goal. However, he appears to have found the right balance at Roma.

The Giallorossi sit at the top of the Serie A table after winning all four of their matches. They also boast an excellent defensive record, having conceded just once. At the other end of the pitch, Roma have scored 12 goals, with the fee paid for Donyell Malen increasingly looking like a bargain. The Dutchman currently leads the league’s scoring charts with six goals.

Had Roma won away to Fenerbahce in their UEFA Champions League opener, they would have had a perfect record in all competitions. However, Gasperini will now turn his attention to this weekend’s major clash, as Roma welcome fellow league leaders and reigning champions Inter Milan to Stadio Olimpico.

Cristian Chivu, in the opposite dugout, will view the match as extremely important in determining how far he can take his team. Like Roma, Inter Milan’s only blemish on an otherwise perfect season came in the Champions League against Real Madrid. In Serie A, however, they have won all four of their matches.

Their most recent victory came against Udinese in an entertaining encounter that ended in a 5-3 win for the Nerazzurri. Before that, they defeated Napoli with a last-gasp goal from Lautaro Martinez and will certainly hope for a more comfortable outing against Roma. However, Gasperini will provide Chivu with a significant challenge, and the match promises to be a thrilling contest.

Team News & Tactics

AS Roma

Gian Piero Gasperini will monitor several fitness concerns, particularly that of defensive regular Mario Hermoso, who recently sprained his ankle. The Spaniard is believed to be fit and available after recovering from the problem, while the manager also received a boost with Evan Ndicka returning to full training.

It remains to be seen whether Hermoso will start, but Ndicka could push for a place in the lineup if he is fully fit. Lucas Balerdi has also been impressive enough to retain his position alongside Gianluca Mancini and Hermoso.

Gasperini has received another boost with Wesley returning to training. The wing-back could slot straight into the lineup, allowing Nahuel Molina to operate on the right side. Bryan Cristante and Manu Kone are fit to start in midfield, with the Frenchman returning to competitive action as a substitute against Torino.

Top scorer Malen will be the main threat for Inter Milan’s defenders, with Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule expected to support him in the final third.

Probable Lineup (3-4-1-2): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Soule; Dybala, Malen

Inter Milan

Cristian Chivu is not expected to make major changes following the 5-3 victory over Udinese, although Lautaro Martinez was rested for that match. The Inter Milan captain could return to the starting lineup against AS Roma despite the fact that the other three senior forwards all scored against Udinese.

The only reported absentees are Hakan Calhanoglu, who is suffering from an adductor problem, and John Stones, who has a thigh injury expected to keep him out for around a month, including England duty during the international break.

Djed Spence is also unlikely to feature in the squad, as the English defender is still building his fitness after missing pre-season. Aside from those absences, Chivu has a strong group of players to choose from. Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, and Alessandro Bastoni are all expected to start in the back three.

Andy Diouf and Federico Dimarco should operate as the wing-backs, while Piotr Zielinski, Nicolo Barella, and Curtis Jones are likely to form the midfield. Martinez is expected to lead the line alongside Marcus Thuram, with Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny available as substitutes.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Zielinski, Curtis Jones, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram

Key Stats

AS Roma have won all four of their Serie A matches this season, scoring 12 goals and conceding just once.

Donyell Malen leads the Serie A scoring charts with six goals.

Inter Milan have also won all four of their league matches, scoring 13 goals.

Inter have lost only once in their last 30 Serie A matches.

Player to Watch

Donyell Malen

Embed from Getty Images

Malen has been in sensational form since making his Roma debut following his move from Aston Villa in January. The Dutchman has scored 20 goals in 22 Serie A appearances, the best record in the league during that period. Gian Piero Gasperini will want the striker to maintain his prolific form this season. Malen has already scored six league goals and will be eager to produce a top performance against a major opponent such as Inter Milan.

The match represents an important test for Malen, not only because his goals could help Roma secure victory, but also because a strong display would further establish him as a big-game player in Serie A. He may also have noticed that Inter have conceded more goals than they would have liked in recent matches, which could provide the Dutchman with additional encouragement ahead of Saturday’s highly anticipated clash.

Prediction

AS Roma 2-2 Inter Milan

This is a clash between two teams who deserve their current positions in the Serie A table, with AS Roma particularly worthy of their place at the top. The defensive solidity Gian Piero Gasperini has brought to the team, combined with their attacking fluidity, could decide the outcome. However, Inter Milan should not be underestimated.

Inter will arrive determined to win and claim all three points, although they could face a much tougher test than in previous meetings with Roma. The match has all the ingredients of an entertaining 2-2 draw, although both teams possess enough individual quality to produce a winning moment.