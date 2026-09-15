Coventry City vs Aston Villa Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Premier League strugglers Coventry City and Aston Villa will meet in the third round of the EFL Cup, with both sides hoping to build some momentum.

Frank Lampard is under tremendous pressure following Coventry City’s miserable start to the season, as his team are yet to taste victory in the league. They have already been identified as one of the favourites for relegation, and the manager will now hope to oversee a positive performance in the EFL Cup.

Coventry have endured a miserable opening to life back in the Premier League, losing their first four league matches without scoring. They have also conceded 10 goals, including five in last week’s defeat to Brighton after Taiwo Awoniyi was sent off.

Lampard’s side will hope the EFL Cup can provide some relief. Their only victory of the season came in the previous round, when they defeated Plymouth Argyle 4-2. Awoniyi scored in that match, but his league suspension does not begin until the weekend, meaning he remains available for this fixture.

Unai Emery finds himself in a similar position to Lampard regarding Aston Villa’s start to the new season. Still without a league win, the Spanish coach at least has the quality and depth in his squad to revive the campaign. He will now turn his attention to the EFL Cup clash with Coventry City.

Aston Villa have also made a slow start to the domestic season, collecting only one Premier League point. Their latest setback came at home to Nottingham Forest, who secured a 2-1 victory through a late goal from Igor Jesus.

Emery’s team have shown greater promise in Europe, defeating Club Brugge 3-2 away from home in the Champions League. Villa now return to the EFL Cup, a competition in which they have struggled in recent seasons, hoping to avoid another early exit.

Team News & Tactics

Coventry City

Frank Lampard is unlikely to change his formation and will probably continue with a back three. Given the growing pressure to secure a victory, he could name a strong lineup for this fixture. Coventry also have several injury concerns, as well as Taiwo Awoniyi’s suspension following his red card against Brighton.

Lampard is expected to retain a back three of Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, and Ethan Pinnock, with Carl Rushworth in goal. Caleb Yirenkyi could return to the midfield alongside Victor Torp.

Milan van Ewijk and Jay Dasilva should operate as the wing-backs, while Gustavo Hamer and Sidiki Cherif are likely to play in the advanced attacking roles. Following Awoniyi’s dismissal, Brandon Thomas-Asante is expected to lead the line and will hope to trouble the Aston Villa defence.

Probable lineup (3-4-2-1): Rushworth; Thomas, Amenda, Pinnock; van Ewijk, Yirenkyi, Torp, Dasilva; Cherif, Hamer; Thomas-Asante

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have several fresh concerns to manage. Leon Goretzka was ruled out for several weeks before the weekend, while Ian Maatsen suffered an injury during the defeat to Nottingham Forest and could also be sidelined for some time.

Matteo Ruggeri could replace Maatsen at left-back, while Unai Emery may hand summer signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis a start alongside Tyrone Mings at the heart of the defence. There are also doubts over Matty Cash, which could lead to Aaron Wan-Bissaka getting a start at right-back.

Lamare Bogarde and Joao Gomes could form the midfield partnership. Emery remains without long-term absentee Amadou Onana, while teenage attacker Brian Madjo continues to recover from an injury that has prevented him from featuring in the league this season.

Johan Manzambi could operate in the attacking midfield role, with Alysson and Ibrahim Mbaye featuring on the wings. Tammy Abraham is expected to lead the line for Aston Villa against Coventry City on Wednesday.

Probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Bizot; Wan-Bissaka, Harwood-Bellis, Mings, Ruggeri; Bogarde, Gomes; Alysson, Manzambi, Mbaye; Abraham

Key Stats

Coventry City have lost their opening four Premier League matches this season.

Coventry City have yet to score in the league and have conceded 10 goals.

Aston Villa have collected just one point from their first four Premier League matches.

Aston Villa are aiming to progress beyond the EFL Cup third round for only the second time in their last six seasons.

Player to Watch

Johan Manzambi

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Manzambi impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, prompting Aston Villa to make a significant investment in the attacking midfielder. However, the Swiss international has had limited exposure to Premier League football and English football in general.

The EFL Cup clash with Coventry could provide him with the ideal opportunity to announce his arrival. Manzambi could also offer Aston Villa a solution to their goalscoring problems, with Unai Emery needing an immediate answer in attack. The match represents an excellent chance for the young midfielder to showcase his talent, and he could prove to be Coventry’s main threat.

Prediction

Coventry City 1-3 Aston Villa

Coventry are suffering from a serious loss of form and appear short of confidence, particularly after the manner of their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. However, the EFL Cup provides another opportunity for Frank Lampard to demonstrate that he is the right man for the job.

Unai Emery will be eager to secure his first domestic victory of the season, and this fixture could arrive at the right time to restore confidence and cohesion within his team. Despite missing several important players, Aston Villa remain clear favourites to win and progress to the next round.