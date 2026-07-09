Norway vs England: Preview and Prediction

A place in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals will be on the line when Norway and England face off at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

We are fast approaching the final week of what has been a relentless FIFA World Cup 2026. The quarter-finals are underway, and the curtains will fall on the Last Eight stage on Saturday, with the action on the day starting with Norway vs England in Miami before the round culminates with the game between Argentina and Switzerland.

Norway arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the tag of dark horses, and they have lived up to the billing thus far. The only game they have lost thus far came against France, as a heavily-rotated team lost 4-1 in an inconsequential game. However, apart from that tie, Stale Solbakken’s men have been explosive.

The Vikings secured their spot in the knockout phase by finishing runners-up to France in Group I before staving off a valiant effort by the Ivory Coast in the round of 32. However, Norway produced one of the shocks of the tournament by beating traditional powerhouses Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16, taking advantage of the Selecao’s wastefulness through Erling Haaland’s mind-boggling twin strike.

On the other hand, England’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been on a slow simmer thus far. While the Three Lions have shown flashes of brilliance in each game, they have displayed the tendency to struggle against resolute defending, with Ghana creating a blueprint that Panama, DR Congo, and Mexico have deployed to varying levels of success.

However, there have been plenty of positives for England, not least being Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham’s irresistible form. Bellingham, in particular, has been the beating heart of the team, connecting the midfield with the attack and drifting in between lines to create space for Kane. Meanwhile, the skipper is in contention to win the Golden Boot, though Lionel Messi has opened up a three-goal buffer at the top.

The most recent match featuring Norway and England happened over a decade ago, with the Three Lions clinching a 1-0 win in a friendly. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Norway

Stale Solbakken has no new injury concerns hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. Norway’s head coach should have a clean bill of health for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final vs England on Saturday.

There has been a scare in the Norwegian camp amid rumours that several players and staff members were down with a sickness bug. However, Solbakken has clarified that no one is ill and that he has a full-strength squad to take on Brazil.

Solbakken has a settled 4-3-3 setup, which sees Sander Berge anchor the structure, while Patrick Berg and Martin Odegaard complete the triangle, the latter controlling tempo and triggering vertical counter-passes into Erling Haaland’s channels. The Norwegian XI operates at 1.79 expected goals per match and ranks fourth in big chances created, yet they concede with regularity, suggesting a structural trade-off between creative ambition and defensive solidity.

Odegaard will remain the tempo-setter, dictating the speed at which Norway will compress England’s advances or spring their transitions. Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa stretch the full-back line from the flanks, with Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup waiting in the wings for a second-half introduction. Haaland, isolated but mobile, will wait for the moment England’s possession focus invites transition chaos.

Orjan Nyland is an automatic pick between the sticks after his match-winning performance against Brazil. Norway will line up in a 4-3-3 formation in front of him vs England, with Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, and David Moller Wolfe forming the backline.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, and Patrick Berg in the middle of the park. Finally, Erling Haaland will lead the line for Norway against England, with Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth being the two wide attackers.

Haaland’s battle with Ezri Konsa, in particular, will hold the key on Saturday. The 25-year-old has scored three headers in this tournament and will repeatedly challenge England’s centre-back pairing. If Konsa and Marc Guehi hold their line and use positional discipline to deny Haaland service in the box, the Vikings lose their primary attacking mechanism.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

England

Unlike his counterpart in the Norwegian dugout, Thomas Tuchel has new issues to worry about ahead of the trip to Hard Rock Stadium. England’s head coach will be without three players on Saturday.

The right-back crisis has worsened after Jarell Quansah received a red card for a dangerous challenge on Jesus Gallardo. The dismissal has earned him a two-game suspension. Meanwhile, Reece James remains unavailable due to a hamstring injury, and he has yet to resume training. Finally, Jordan Henderson is indefinitely unavailable after breaking his arm in the post-match celebrations following the 3-2 win over Mexico.

The Three Lions deploy a 4-2-3-1 that has become Tuchel’s tournament signature. The formation anchors Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson in the double pivot, two midfielders operating at 92% and 89% passing accuracy, respectively, creating a press-resistant axis that resists Norway’s forward press and enables the dynamic full-back shifts that unlock space in the final third.

Bellingham reprises the no. 10 role despite his yellow-card jeopardy, with his roaming role between the lines the irreplaceable mechanism through which England will transition from possession into penetration. Harry Kane becomes the focal point of Tuchel’s set-piece dominance, a tactical weapon that has installed England as one of the tournament’s most dangerous dead-ball units, with Rice and Bukayo Saka delivering hyper-accurate crosses into a crowded six-yard box.

Across five matches, England have accumulated 58.2% possession, a dominance that will again frame the territorial equation, yet their vulnerability emerges from that same commitment: if Bellingham cannot unlock space in midfield, if Rice and Anderson become possession-recyclers rather than architects of vertical progression, Norway’s mid-block successfully manufactures stalemate.

Jordan Pickford is an automatic pick between the sticks, with England lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Norway. The backline will feature Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, and Nico O’Reilly.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson in the double pivot. Jude Bellingham, walking the suspension tightrope, will reprise the no. 10 role, with Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon being the two wide attackers. Finally, Harry Kane, who lost his voice in the aforementioned post-match celebrations, will spearhead England’s attack against Norway on Saturday.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Key Stats

Norway and England have previously locked horns 12 times, with the Three Lions dominating the head-to-head battle with seven wins (D3 L2).

England have lost five of their last six World Cup knockout games against European sides, with the only victory coming against Sweden in the 2018 edition.

Eleven of Norway’s last 12 games have seen both teams score.

Norway’s last six competitive matches produced a goal after the 85th minute.

England are on a seven-match unbeaten run (W6 D1), keeping a clean sheet in four of those games.

Player to Watch

Erling Haaland

Embed from Getty Images

While Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Martin Odegaard were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Erling Haaland as the Player to Watch for Saturday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Norway and England at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 25-year-old has been sensational at the World Cup thus far, scoring seven goals in four starts, with only Lionel Messi (9) and Kylian Mbappe netting more. The stats make for a mind-boggling read, as Haaland has found the back of the net in his last 14 competitive encounters for Norway, scoring 27 times.

Additionally, his overall record for Norway is sensational, with the talismanic striker netting 62 goals in only 54 outings thus far. With the Golden Boot in sight after a match-winning brace against Brazil, Haaland will be raring to produce another such performance when the Vikings take on England this weekend.

Norway’s structured mid-block feeds him vertical passes designed to isolate him against a back line that has prioritised passing accuracy over aggression. So, the Manchester City striker will be the go-to player for Stale Solbakken.

Prediction

Norway 1-2 England (AET)

England’s games are starting to produce a running theme, where there is not much to separate them from their opponents ahead of the tie. Saturday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway will be no less, with the Vikings being one of the most eye-catching teams at the event thus far.

The asymmetry hides in England’s reliance on Jude Bellingham’s output under pressure. Stale Solbakken’s setup has a clear second identity if the match flow demands directness, but Thomas Tuchel’s locked shape offers no such flexibility. If Bellingham fails to penetrate Norway’s compression, and if the double pivot becomes isolated and repetitive, England’s possession dominance transforms into vulnerability rather than advantage.

Norway have built their tournament on the gamble that elite teams, when given possession, will lose focus, and they outperformed Brazil on that principle. Yet England’s set-piece organisation and Harry Kane’s finishing remain the match-defining variables. Whoever controls the six-yard box in the closing stages advances.

The Three Lions have momentum and structure, while Norway have Erling Haaland and the certainty that possession football, without penetration, equals defeat. One possession dominates; the other capitalises. However, The Hard Tackle predicts Tuchel and his charges to secure a narrow 2-1 win in a tight quarter-final that should go all the way to 120 minutes.