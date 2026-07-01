Argentina vs Cape Verde: Preview and Prediction

A place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 will be on the line when Argentina and Cape Verde clash at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.

The curtains will fall on the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday with three intriguing clashes. The action on the day will start with the game between Australia and Egypt before continuing with Argentina vs Cape Verde in Miami, where Lionel Messi’s brilliance will collide with the Blue Sharks’ remarkable discipline and counter-pressing bravery.

Argentina could not have asked for a better start to the defence of their crown after winning all three games to finish atop Group J. La Albiceleste enjoyed a near-perfect group stage with nine points, a +7 goal difference, and only one goal conceded. Lionel Messi has invariably been instrumental during this run, scoring six goals in three outings thus far, including a hat-trick against Algeria.

On the other hand, Cape Verde will come into this rather unlikely knockout tie as the Group H runners-up, having enjoyed an unbeaten group-stage run by frustrating Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia. The Blue Sharks thus arrive as one of tournament football’s great underdog stories, having navigated a group containing two previous World Cup winners.

There was a talking point from each game for Cape Verde, as Vozinha’s seven-save performance against Spain turned him into a global social media phenomenon. Then came Kevin Pina’s history-making goal against Uruguay, the nation’s first-ever World Cup goal. Finally, the goalless stalemate with Saudi Arabia earned them a historic spot in the knockout phase.

Argentina and Cape Verde will clash for the first time ever on Friday, and ahead of the maiden meeting between the two sides, The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter.

Team News & Tactics

Argentina

Lionel Scaloni has no new injury concerns hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. Argentina’s head coach has a clean bill of health ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash with Cape Verde on Friday.

Emiliano Martinez is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Argentina lining up in a 4-4-2 formation in front of him vs Cape Verde. The shape morphs into 4-3-3 in possession, Scaloni’s pragmatic system, while maintaining a flat defensive block out of possession to compress Cape Verde’s transition space.

The backline will feature Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, and Facundo Medina. Martinez, in particular, will hold the key to connecting the defence with the midfield, and his ball-playing ability will set the base for an efficient possession-based approach for Argentina.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, and Thiago Almada. De Paul will be the destroyer in the central areas, allowing Mac Allister and Fernandez to express themselves. It will also enable Almada to take advanced positions on the left flank, with Lautaro Martinez leading the line and Lionel Messi having a roaming role in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Cape Verde

Unlike his counterpart in the Argentine dugout, Bubista has a fitness issue to worry about ahead of the trip to Hard Rock Stadium. Cape Verde’s head coach will be without one player, with Telmo Arcanjo recovering from a hamstring injury.

Vozinha will take his spot between the sticks, with Cape Verde lining up in a 4-1-4-1 formation in front of him vs Argentina on Friday. The deeply recessed setup surrenders possession to invite high-pressing attacks before launching lethal vertical transitions. The focus will be on a low-block organisation that has yielded three draws thus far, hoping to frustrate the more fancied Argentine attackers.

The backline will feature Steven Moreira, Roberto Lopes, Diney Borges, and Joao Paulo. Sidny Lopes Cabral is the alternative to Paulo, but the latter’s impressive performance against Saudi Arabia will allow him to retain his spot at left-back.

As for the midfield unit, Kevin Pina will anchor play from the middle of the park, hoping to keep things tight in the central areas. He will receive defensive support from Jamiro Monteiro and Deroy Duarte, with the duo also providing the forward thrust. Finally, Dailon Livramento will lead the line for Cape Verde against Argentina, with Jovane Cabral and skipper Ryan Mendes being the two wide attackers.

Probable Lineup (4-1-4-1): Vozinha; Moreira, Roberto Lopes, Borges, Paulo; Pina; Mendes, Deroy Duarte, Monteiro, Cabral; Livramento

Key Stats

Friday’s clash will be the first-ever meeting between Argentina and Cape Verde. However, La Albiceleste have been dominant against African nations at the World Cup, winning all seven of their previous tournament match-ups.

Cape Verde are the first World Cup debutants to go unbeaten in the group stage since Senegal did so in 2002. They conceded only two goals in their three games, with only Spain, Mexico, and Brazil shipping fewer after completing the group stage. Meanwhile, the Blue Sharks kept an astonishing two clean sheets. Only Spain and Mexico have kept more at the 2026 FIFA World Cup thus far.

Argentina are highly efficient at controlling matches once ahead. Their last 12 games saw the half-time result replicated exactly at full-time.

Cape Verde are on a six-game unbeaten run heading into Friday’s match. They have not conceded a second-half goal in their last six international matches.

Argentina are on a ten-game winning run ahead of Friday’s clash with Cape Verde. They have kept a clean sheet in eight of those outings.

Player to Watch

Lionel Messi

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While Rodrigo De Paul, Vozinha, and Kevin Pina were among the viable candidates for this section, we have picked Lionel Messi as the Player to Watch for Friday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash between Argentina and Cape Verde at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup has been Messi’s playground so far, with the talismanic skipper scoring in all three games thus far, featuring a hat-trick, a brace, and a free-kick off the bench. With that free-kick against Jordan, the veteran attacker became the first player to score in seven successive World Cup appearances.

That is only the tip of the iceberg that shows Messi’s dominance in the tournament thus far. With six strikes, he sits atop the Golden Boot charts alongside Kylian Mbappe. During this run, the 39-year-old has also overtaken Miroslav Klose to become the all-time top scorer in World Cups with 19 goals. There is no stopping the ageless wonder, and Cape Verde will face their greatest-ever challenge in Messi on Friday.

Prediction

Argentina 2-0 Cape Verde

The reigning champions arrive as overwhelming favourites in this knockout encounter after a near-perfect group-stage campaign. However, Argentina cannot take Cape Verde lightly after the Blue Sharks’ exploits in the opening phase.

Written off by everyone before the 2026 FIFA World Cup began and having been given only a 1% chance to qualify for the round of 32 unbeaten, Bubista’s men have made history in the opening three weeks of the tournament. That set up a David vs Goliath clash with Argentina, Cape Verde’s biggest-ever game.

As has been the case in the three previous games before Friday’s clash, the Blue Sharks will punch above their weight and frustrate their opponents for long stretches. However, the inevitability of Lionel Messi will resurface in due course, and the Argentine skipper will continue a mind-boggling campaign with another match-winning performance.

So, while Cape Verde’s president, Jose Maria Neves, has predicted a 1-0 win for the Blue Sharks, The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-0 win for Lionel Scaloni and his charges, with a shock win for the African upstarts not on the horizon.