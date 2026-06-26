South Africa vs Canada: Preview and Prediction.

History will be made at the SoFi Stadium in California on Sunday as South Africa and tournament co-hosts Canada meet in the opening Round of 32 fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Both nations have already achieved milestone moments by reaching the knockout stage for the first time, but only one will continue an unforgettable campaign with a place in the last 16.

South Africa arrive full of confidence after producing one of the stories of the group stage. Hugo Broos’ side recovered impressively from an opening 2-0 defeat to Mexico, collecting four points from their remaining two matches to secure second place in Group A. A hard-earned draw against Czechia was followed by a disciplined 1-0 victory over South Korea, a result that sealed a historic passage into the knockout rounds.

Bafana Bafana have built their success on defensive organisation and resilience rather than overwhelming attacking football. They have grown stronger with every match and will believe they are capable of causing another upset despite entering the contest as underdogs. Their reward is a first-ever World Cup knockout match and the chance to move one step closer to an extraordinary quarter-final opportunity.

Standing in their way are a confident Canadian side that have also broken new ground. Jesse Marsch’s men reached the knockout phase for the first time after finishing second in Group B with four points. Their campaign featured a thrilling 6-0 demolition of Qatar, a hard-fought draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina and a narrow 2-1 defeat to group winners Switzerland.

Although Canada fell short of claiming top spot, they have shown enough quality throughout the tournament to justify their status as favourites. Their pace in transition, aggressive pressing and willingness to attack at every opportunity have made them one of the more entertaining teams at the World Cup, although the defeat to Switzerland exposed a few defensive vulnerabilities that South Africa will hope to exploit.

This will also be the first competitive meeting between the two nations. Their only previous encounter came in an international friendly in 2007, when South Africa recorded a 2-0 victory. While that result has little bearing on Sunday’s contest, it serves as another reminder that Bafana Bafana are capable of frustrating higher-ranked opponents when they remain organised.

The stakes could hardly be higher. The winners will advance to the Round of 16, where either the Netherlands or Morocco await, with the prospect of a quarter-final against one of France or Germany still on the horizon.

Canada possess greater attacking depth and individual quality, but South Africa have repeatedly demonstrated their discipline and ability to remain competitive in difficult matches. If Bafana Bafana can keep the game close into the latter stages, they will believe another famous result is within reach. However, Marsch’s team’s superior firepower may ultimately prove decisive. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

South Africa

South Africa are expected to make only one alteration to the side that secured a historic victory over South Korea, with Hugo Broos likely to retain the disciplined and well-organised setup that has carried Bafana Bafana into the knockout rounds for the first time in the nation’s history.

In terms of injury and suspension news, South Africa have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this Round of 32 clash. Teboho Mokoena is available again after serving a one-match suspension against South Korea and is expected to return straight to the starting XI. However, Themba Zwane remains unavailable as he continues to serve his suspension following the red card he received against Mexico in South Africa’s opening group-stage fixture.

Mokoena’s return should strengthen South Africa in central midfield, with Yaya Sithole likely to make way after deputising during the final group match. The rest of the side is expected to remain unchanged following an impressive defensive display that secured qualification.

South Africa are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ronwen Williams continuing in goal. Khuliso Mudau should start at right-back, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon are expected to partner each other in central defence, while Aubrey Modiba is likely to occupy the left-back position.

In midfield, Thalente Mbatha and Teboho Mokoena should form the double pivot, combining defensive protection with ball progression. Thapelo Maseko is expected to feature on the right wing, with Relebohile Mofokeng operating as the central attacking midfielder and Oswin Appollis starting from the left. Evidence Makgopa should once again lead the line as the lone striker, using his physical presence and movement to trouble Canada’s defence.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Mokoena; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa

Canada

Canada head into this knockout fixture with attacking quality, but Jesse Marsch has a few important fitness concerns to manage before naming his starting XI. The co-hosts are expected to keep their direct and energetic approach, with pace in wide areas and two recognised forwards leading the line.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Ismael Kone is unavailable after suffering a tibia fracture against Qatar in Canada’s second group-stage match. Stephen Eustaquio is also a doubt due to a muscle issue and will require a late fitness test, while Alfie Jones faces a late assessment over his fitness. Alphonso Davies has not yet featured at the tournament because of a hamstring injury, but there is a possibility that the Bayern Munich full-back could be involved from the bench. Canada do not have any confirmed suspension concerns for this match.

Jonathan David and Cyle Larin are expected to continue as the front two, giving Canada a strong penalty-box presence and intelligent movement in attack. Tajon Buchanan should keep his place in a wide role, where his speed and direct running can stretch South Africa’s defensive shape. If Eustaquio is passed fit, he is likely to start in central midfield, but Canada may need to adjust if he is not ready.

Canada are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Maxime Crepeau starting in goal. Alistair Johnston should operate at right-back, while Luc de Fougerolles and Derek Cornelius are likely to form the central defensive partnership. Richie Laryea is expected to start at left-back, with Davies more likely to be used cautiously from the bench if he is available.

In midfield, Tajon Buchanan should start on the right side, with Stephen Eustaquio and Nathan Saliba occupying the central roles if Eustaquio is fit enough to feature. Ali Ahmed is expected to play from the left, offering energy and balance on that flank. In attack, Jonathan David should partner Cyle Larin, with David dropping into pockets of space and Larin providing a more traditional centre-forward presence.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin

Key Stats

South Africa and Canada have both reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their respective histories.

Both teams collected four points from their three group-stage matches to qualify for the Round of 32.

South Africa have conceded just three goals in three World Cup matches, keeping one clean sheet during the group stage.

Canada produced the biggest win of Group B with a 6-0 victory over Qatar, the highest-scoring performance by either side entering this contest.

The only previous meeting between these nations came in an international friendly in November 2007, when South Africa recorded a 2-0 victory over Canada.

Player to Watch

Jonathan David

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Canada will once again look to Jonathan David to lead the way in attack as they begin their knockout-stage campaign. The Lille striker has been central to Jesse Marsch’s high-energy system, combining intelligent movement, clinical finishing and excellent link-up play to trouble opposition defences throughout the tournament.

Against a disciplined South African back line, David’s ability to find pockets of space and create chances inside the penalty area could prove decisive. With Canada’s hopes of reaching the Round of 16 resting on converting the opportunities they create, the 26-year-old is likely to be their most influential attacking player.

Prediction

South Africa 1-2 Canada

South Africa have shown excellent discipline and resilience to reach this stage, but Canada possess more attacking variety and greater individual quality in the final third. Bafana Bafana should make this competitive, especially if they stay compact and frustrate Canada early on. However, with Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, and Tajon Buchanan offering pace and cutting edge, Canada should have enough to edge a tight knockout contest and move into the Round of 16.