Jordan vs Argentina: Preview and Prediction.

Already assured of a place in the knockout rounds, reigning world champions Argentina will look to complete a flawless Group J campaign when they take on Jordan at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Saturday. While Lionel Scaloni’s side have secured top spot with a game to spare, Jordan will be aiming to bow out of their maiden World Cup appearance on a positive note.

Argentina have once again justified their status as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Two victories from two matches have guaranteed progression, and Monday’s 2-0 win over Austria served as another reminder of the quality within Scaloni’s squad. Lionel Messi stole the headlines once more, recovering from an early penalty miss to score twice and become the outright leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals.

The Albiceleste have been remarkably consistent over the past year and arrive in Dallas on the back of nine consecutive victories in all competitions, conceding just once during that run while keeping eight clean sheets. Their balance between defensive solidity and attacking efficiency has made them one of the tournament’s standout teams, and with momentum firmly on their side, confidence within the camp is understandably high.

Although qualification has already been secured, Argentina will still be motivated to maintain their rhythm before the knockout phase. Scaloni could rotate parts of his squad to manage workloads, but the South Americans possess enough depth to remain overwhelming favourites regardless of any personnel changes.

Jordan, meanwhile, have already seen their World Cup journey come to an end after successive defeats to Austria and Algeria. Despite leaving the tournament without a point, Jamal Sellami’s side have shown encouraging attacking moments, scoring in both of their group matches and proving they can compete against more experienced opposition.

Their biggest problem has come at the other end of the pitch where Jordan have conceded five goals in two matches, with three of those arriving from corner kicks. Defensive lapses, particularly when dealing with aerial deliveries, have repeatedly cost them, and those weaknesses could prove especially dangerous against an Argentina side renowned for its movement and quality from set-piece situations.

While the result will not alter Jordan’s fate, the Chivalrous Ones still have an opportunity to leave a lasting impression by producing a competitive performance against the defending champions. A disciplined display would provide valuable experience for a squad making its World Cup debut and could serve as an important stepping stone for the future.

Argentina, however, possess superior quality across every area of the pitch. Even if Scaloni opts to rest several regular starters, La Albiceleste should have enough creativity, composure and attacking firepower to maintain their perfect record and head into the knockout rounds with maximum confidence. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Jordan

Despite being eliminated from the tournament, Jordan are expected to field a strong side as Jamal Sellami looks to end the nation’s maiden FIFA World Cup campaign with a positive performance against the reigning champions. After pushing both Austria and Algeria for long spells, the Chivalrous Ones are unlikely to make wholesale changes to the team that featured in their previous outing.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Jordan have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their final Group J fixture. Every member of the squad is available for selection, while there are also no confirmed suspension issues for Sellami to contend with.

Ali Olwan is once again expected to spearhead the attack after becoming Jordan’s first-ever World Cup goalscorer earlier in the tournament. The prolific striker is now just one goal away from equalling Hamza Al-Dardour’s national-team record of 31 international goals. Musa Al-Taamari remains Jordan’s biggest creative threat, while captain Ihsan Haddad is set to make his 95th international appearance and will provide valuable leadership from the right flank.

Jordan are likely to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Yazeed Abulaila starting in goal. Yazan Al-Arab should occupy the right side of the back three, while Abdallah Nasib is expected to marshal the defence from the centre alongside Husam Abu Dahab on the left. Captain Ihsan Haddad is likely to operate as the right wing-back, with Mohannad Abu Taha providing width from the opposite flank.

In central midfield, Nizar Al-Rashdan should partner Noor Al-Rawabdeh, combining defensive work with ball progression through the middle of the pitch. Further forward, Musa Al-Taamari is expected to play in one of the advanced attacking midfield roles alongside Mahmoud Al-Mardi, with both players supporting lone striker Ali Olwan, who will be tasked with leading the line against Argentina’s formidable defence.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Abulaila; Al-Arab, Nasib, Abu Dahab; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Al-Tamari, Al-Mardi; Olwan

Argentina

Argentina have already secured qualification as Group J winners, so Lionel Scaloni is expected to rotate his side carefully while still keeping enough quality on the pitch to preserve their perfect record. With the knockout rounds ahead, this fixture gives the reigning champions a chance to manage key players and offer minutes to others in the squad.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Cristian Romero is unlikely to feature after coming off with a knee injury during the second half of the win over Austria. Argentina have no confirmed suspension concerns for this match, but Scaloni is expected to be cautious with players carrying heavy workloads.

Romero’s absence could open the door for Nicolas Otamendi or Marcos Senesi to start in central defence. Lisandro Martinez may also be rested, meaning Argentina could field a reshuffled backline. Lionel Messi may still start despite Argentina already being through, although Scaloni could plan to withdraw him early to protect his fitness before the knockout phase.

Argentina are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Emiliano Martinez starting in goal. Gonzalo Montiel should operate at right-back, while Nicolas Otamendi and Lisandro Martinez are likely to form the central defensive partnership if Scaloni does not make further changes. Nicolas Tagliafico should start at left-back, giving Argentina experience and defensive balance on both sides of the back four.

In midfield, Giovani Lo Celso could begin on the right side, with Leandro Paredes and Exequiel Palacios operating centrally to control possession and dictate the rhythm of the game. Thiago Almada is likely to start from the left, offering creativity and movement between the lines. Lionel Messi should partner Lautaro Martinez in attack, with Messi operating in a free role and Lautaro Martinez leading the line as the main centre-forward.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; Lo Celso, Paredes, Palacios, Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Key Stats

Argentina have won both of their opening Group J matches and have already secured qualification as group winners.

Lionel Messi became the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history after scoring twice against Austria, taking his tally to 18 goals.

Argentina have won nine consecutive matches in all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets during that run.

Jordan have scored in both of their first two World Cup matches.

Jordan have conceded five goals in two matches at the tournament, with three of those goals coming from corners.

Player to Watch

Lionel Messi

Embed from Getty Images

Even at 39 years of age, Lionel Messi continues to set new standards on football’s biggest stage. The Argentina captain heads into this contest after becoming the FIFA World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer with 18 goals and has now found the net in six consecutive World Cup appearances.

Although Lionel Scaloni could manage his captain’s minutes with the knockout rounds approaching, Messi remains the player capable of deciding the game in an instant. His vision, movement and finishing make him a constant threat, while Jordan’s vulnerability from set-pieces and defensive transitions could provide the perfect platform for another influential display from the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Prediction

Jordan 0-3 Argentina

Jordan have shown spirit in their first World Cup campaign and have scored in both of their group matches, but this is a huge step up against the defending champions. Argentina may rotate, but their depth, defensive control and attacking quality should still be far too strong. Even if Lionel Messi’s minutes are managed, La Albiceleste should have enough to complete the group stage with a perfect record.