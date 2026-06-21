England vs Ghana: Preview and Prediction

England and Ghana will be eager to build on their wins on Matchday 1 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they clash at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

The curtains will fall on Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. The action on the day will start with the game between Portugal and Uzbekistan before continuing with England vs Ghana in Boston.

England had to work slightly hard to clinch three points in the Group L opener, as Croatia did not go down without a fight. The Three Lions clinched a 4-2 victory, with Harry Kane scoring a brace, Jude Bellingham producing a wondrous finish, and Marcus Rashford netting the goal that put the game to bed. Thomas Tuchel’s men are now on a three-match winning run and favourites to top Group L.

On the other hand, Ghana ended a six-game winless run to return to winning ways when they faced Panama in their Group L opener. The Black Stars left it late to secure a 1-0 win, with Caleb Yirenkyi scoring the match-winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time. So, Carlos Quieroz’s men built some much-needed momentum to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top two.

England and Ghana have previously clashed only once, with the Black Stars coming from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw in March 2011, thanks to a late equaliser by Asamoah Gyan. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

England

Thomas Tuchel has new injury concerns hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. England’s head coach may be bereft of the services of three players vs Ghana at the Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

Bukayo Saka has been nursing an Achilles injury that will keep him out of the starting eleven again. Additionally, Tuchel is sweating over the fitness of Declan Rice and Marcus Rashford due to minor hamstring injuries.

Jordan Pickford is an automatic pick between the sticks, with England lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Ghana on Tuesday. The backline will feature Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, and Nico O’Reilly.

As for the midfield unit, Kobbie Mainoo should join Elliot Anderson in the double pivot if Rice is not fully fit, with Tuchel unlikely to risk his vice-captain. Jude Bellingham will reprise the no. 10 role, with Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon being the runners on the flanks. Finally, Harry Kane will lead the line for the Three Lions against Ghana on Tuesday.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Mainoo; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Ghana

Unlike his counterpart in the English dugout, Carlos Quieroz has received a mixed bag of updates on the team news front ahead of the trip to the Gillette Stadium. Ghana’s head coach will be without one player on Tuesday.

Quieroz is sweating over Lawrence Ati Zigi’s fitness after he was taken off at half-time against Panama. Ghana’s goalkeeping coach Daniel Gaspar has said they are assessing the situation day by day, while reports have suggested the player will be unavailable for three weeks. However, Thomas Partey is back after missing out against Panama due to visa issues.

Benjamin Asare will deputise for Lawrence Ati Zigi between the sticks, with Ghana lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs England on Tuesday. The backline will feature Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, and Gideon Mensah.

As for the midfield unit, Caleb Yirenkyi will pair up with the returning Thomas Partey in the double pivot, with Kamaldeen Sulemana reprising the no. 10 role. Finally, Jordan Ayew will spearhead his team’s attack, with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Antoine Semenyo being the two wide attackers.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey; Fatawu, Sulemana, Semenyo; Ayew

Key Stats

England and Ghana will clash for the second-ever time after playing out a 1-1 draw in their only previous meeting in March 2011.

England have lost only one of their last 11 matches across all competitions (W9 D1), keeping a clean sheet in eight of the nine victories.

On the other hand, Ghana overturned a six-game run without a victory to beat Panama 1-0 on Matchday 1, having lost five of those matches (D1).

England have scored over 1.5 goals in their six most recent matches in a competitive setting.

England have won four of their last 10 games by two or more goals.

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

Embed from Getty Images

While Jude Bellingham, Antoine Semenyo, and Caleb Yirenkyi were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Harry Kane as the Player to Watch for Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash between England and Ghana at the Gillette Stadium.

The 32-year-old has been England’s leading light in the last two World Cups, and he has scored in four of his last five appearances in a competitive setting. Kane also began his campaign at the ongoing event with a bang, netting a brace to guide the Three Lions to a crucial win. The skipper will have the Golden Boot in his sights, eager to win it for the second time. So, a prolific showing against Ghana will go a long way towards achieving that objective.

Prediction

England 3-0 Ghana

Ghana may have kept a clean sheet against Panama, but the North American minnows carried a significant threat in that game, producing many box entries that kept the defenders on their toes. That risk of conceding should ramp up against a top-class English side, and they will run rings around a vulnerable backline at different junctures.

Anthony Gordon will be the star of the show from the left flank, while Harry Kane will continue his goalscoring run with another brace to bolster his Golden Boot hopes. While Antoine Semenyo and his teammates will not go down without a fight, they will not find a way past Jordan Pickford. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-0 win for Thomas Tuchel and his charges.