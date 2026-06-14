France vs Senegal: Preview and Prediction

France kick-start their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a tricky clash against Senegal, a fixture that brings back memories from 2002.

There is a strong argument that Group H could be the group of death, given the quality on display. Former world champions France are here to correct the wrongs from Qatar, where they narrowly missed out on back-to-back titles as Argentina prevailed.

However, they enter the 2026 edition as one of the strong favourites for the title, alongside a handful of other contenders. Didier Deschamps is under particular focus, as he could etch his name into the history books by becoming the manager with the most wins in World Cup matches, currently standing on 14.

The bigger narrative surrounds France facing Senegal in their opening game, something that happened 24 years ago in Japan & South Korea. Back then, Les Bleus were the reigning world champions but suffered a shock defeat to the African giants. Deschamps will hope history does not repeat itself.

Much like his counterpart, Pape Thiaw ensured his Senegal side qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup unbeaten in the qualification rounds. This will also be their third successive World Cup appearance, and this is a team with far greater stature compared to the one that faced France in 2002.

Senegal have had a controversial year, given the scenes at AFCON. While they initially won the final against Morocco after a series of incidents, the Atlas Lions were later awarded the title by default due to Senegal’s conduct on the pitch.

Overall, this opening game of Group H promises fireworks, as these are two giants from their respective continents. France will be seen as the favourites, but Senegal will aim to cement their status as Africa’s strongest side. The winner could gain a crucial advantage as the group stage progresses.

Team News & Tactics

France

Didier Deschamps has a few decisions to make ahead of the opening game, particularly with defensive concerns in the squad. The biggest issue surrounds William Saliba, with the Arsenal defender nursing a back problem. In the build-up to the World Cup, there were suggestions he could miss the entire tournament and might require surgery.

However, he has joined the squad and resumed full training ahead of the game against Senegal. On paper, Deschamps should start Saliba alongside Dayot Upamecano, but he does have alternatives if the Arsenal star is not fully fit. The other concern is Jules Kounde, with the Barcelona defender dealing with a muscle strain.

The Barcelona defender is also expected to be available, with Malo Gusto as backup if needed. Mike Maignan, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Theo Hernandez have all been managed carefully and are expected to start.

The bigger dilemma for Deschamps is fitting all his attacking talent into the lineup without leaving out a key player. He could deploy Michael Olise in an attacking midfield role, allowing Ousmane Dembele to operate on the right wing. Desire Doue is expected to start on the left, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

Senegal

Senegal also have a few fitness concerns within the camp. The main issue surrounds Assane Diao, who has missed training due to a contusion. He is unlikely to start. Veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye has also been managed carefully after not completing a full training session.

Cherif Ndiaye was absent for undisclosed reasons, casting doubt over his availability. However, these issues are not overly concerning for manager Pape Thiaw, who is expected to start Nicolas Jackson up front. Thiaw has key decisions to make, particularly on the right wing, where either Iliman Ndiaye or Ismaila Sarr could start, with the latter more likely.

Captain Sadio Mane will operate on the left. The midfield trio is expected to consist of Pape Gueye, Lamine Camara, and Habib Diarra. Kalidou Koulibaly will anchor the defence alongside Moussa Niakhate, while Edouard Mendy retains his place in goal.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, P. Gueye, Diarra; Sarr, Jackson, Mane

Key Stats

Kylian Mbappe has scored in six of his last six appearances in competitive international matches.

France have won six of their last seven competitive international matches.

Sadio Mane has scored or assisted in four of his last six competitive international games.

Senegal have won six of their last nine competitive matches without conceding.

Player to Watch

Kylian Mbappe

Embed from Getty Images

There has been considerable discussion around France’s attacking setup, with players like Dembele, Michael Olise, and Desire Doue all pushing for prominence. However, Mbappe remains the focal point. Didier Deschamps has dismissed suggestions of altering the skipper’s role or shifting him to the wing with Ousmane Dembele as a central striker.

Deschamps views Mbappe as the team’s primary forward, which aligns with his impressive goalscoring record for Real Madrid last season. Mbappe continues to be a prolific presence for France, and both he and Deschamps will hope he begins the tournament with a standout performance against Senegal.

Prediction

France 2-1 Senegal

Senegal are no longer an underdog and will not fear any opponent in this tournament. This may well be their strongest generation, capable of going toe-to-toe with traditional powerhouses like France.

While there are always minor doubts surrounding France before major tournaments, their overall quality makes them one of the favourites. Senegal are strong enough to make this a difficult contest, but Les Bleus should have enough to edge a closely fought encounter. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for Didier Deschamps and his charges.