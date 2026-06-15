Austria vs Jordan: Preview and Prediction.

Austria and Jordan will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns when they meet at the Levi’s Stadium this week.

For Austria, this fixture marks a long-awaited return to the global stage after nearly three decades away. Ralf Rangnick’s side arrive in strong form and will view this opener as a major opportunity to take early control of their qualification hopes in Group J.

Jordan, meanwhile, are preparing for the biggest match in their footballing history. The Chivalrous Ones are making their first-ever appearance at a World Cup finals, and while they enter the tournament as outsiders, they will be determined to prove that they belong at this level.

With Argentina and Algeria also in the group, this opening fixture carries major importance for both nations. Austria will feel that victory is essential before facing two difficult opponents, while Jordan know that any positive result would instantly make their first World Cup campaign even more memorable.

Austria return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and there is genuine optimism around Ralf Rangnick’s squad. Burschen produced an excellent qualification campaign, topping UEFA Group H after winning six, drawing one and losing only one of their eight matches. Austria won all three of their pre-tournament friendlies, beginning with an eye-catching 5-1 victory over Ghana before recording back-to-back 1-0 wins against South Korea and Tunisia. Those results suggest a team with both attacking power and defensive control.

Austria now enter their opening Group J match on a three-game winning run and a five-match unbeaten streak. That form is important, especially in a group where Argentina are expected to be strong favourites and Algeria also arrive with quality and confidence.

Jordan arrive as one of the most compelling stories of the tournament. This is their first-ever World Cup appearance, and simply reaching the finals is a landmark achievement for the national team. Jamal Sellami’s side secured qualification in the third round of AFC qualifying, finishing second in their group with 16 points from 10 matches. They edged out Iraq to claim automatic qualification, ensuring that Jordan would finally take their place on football’s biggest stage.

Their form since then has been less encouraging as Jordan have failed to win any of their four World Cup warm-up matches, drawing two and losing two. As a result, Al-Nashama enter the tournament on a five-game winless run, which is far from ideal preparation for such a difficult group.

Even so, Jordan will not be short of motivation. They are widely regarded as the weakest team in Group J, but that underdog status may suit them. They can approach the tournament with freedom, discipline and the desire to make history. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Austria

Austria have been dealt a significant blow ahead of the World Cup, with Christoph Baumgartner ruled out through injury. His absence weakens Ralf Rangnick’s attacking midfield options, and Dejan Ljubicic has been called up as his replacement in the squad. Baumgartner’s movement, pressing and ability to arrive in dangerous areas will be missed, particularly in a match Austria are expected to control. There are no suspension concerns for Austria heading into their opener against Jordan.

Burschen are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alexander Schlager starting in goal. Konrad Laimer should operate at right-back, Philipp Lienhart and David Alaba in central defence, while Phillipp Mwene should feature at left-back.

In midfield, Xaver Schlager is expected to start as part of the double pivot. His pressing, ball-winning ability and intensity are central to Austria’s game under Rangnick. Nicolas Seiwald should partner him, providing defensive discipline, passing quality and control during build-up play.

Further forward, Romano Schmid is likely to start on the right side of the attacking midfield line, where his movement and technical quality can help Austria combine in tight spaces. Marcel Sabitzer should operate centrally as the number 10, linking midfield with attack and looking to create chances around the penalty area. Michael Gregoritsch is expected to start from the left, although he can also drift inside to support Arnautovic and attack crosses.

Marko Arnautovic should lead the line as the central striker and if Austria can supply him consistently, he should provide a strong focal point for their attacking play.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Xaver Schalger, Seiwald; Schmid, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch; Arnautovic

Jordan

Jordan have a couple of important squad issues to deal with before their first-ever World Cup match against Austria. Ibrahim Sabra has withdrawn from the squad and has been replaced by Mohammad Taha, while Yazan Al-Naimat is unavailable due to injury. His absence is a major setback, as he scored eight goals during World Cup qualifying and would have been one of Jordan’s most important attacking players. There are no suspension concerns for Jordan otherwise.

Jordan are likely to use a 3-4-3 formation, giving them defensive numbers against an Austria side expected to press aggressively and control large spells of possession. This shape should also allow Al-Nashama to break quickly through the wide forwards whenever they win the ball back.

They are expected to start with Yazeed Abulaila in goal. In the back three, Salim Obaid could operate as the right-sided centre-back, with Yazan Al-Arab likely to take up the central defensive role. Abdallah Nasib should complete the defensive line on the left side, bringing physicality and experience to a unit that will need to stay compact against Austria’s attacking movement.

In the wing-back roles, Ihsan Haddad is expected to start on the right, where he will need to balance defensive discipline with support on the counter-attack. Mohammad Taha could feature on the left after being called into the squad as Sabra’s replacement. His work rate and positioning will be important, particularly against Austria’s wide rotations.

In central midfield, Nizar Al-Rashdan is likely to start alongside Noor Al-Rawabdeh. The former should provide defensive screening and ball-winning ability, while the latter can offer passing quality and composure when Jordan try to play out of pressure.

Up forward, Musa Al-Taamari should start on the right side of the front three and will be Jordan’s most dangerous attacking outlet. Ali Olwan is expected to operate centrally in Al-Naimat’s absence, giving Jordan a focal point through the middle. Odeh Al-Fakhouri should start from the left, offering movement, energy and support when Jordan look to counter.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Abulaila; Obaid, Al-Arab, Nasib; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Taha; Al-Taamari, Olwan, Al-Fakhouri

Key Stats

Austria are making their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Austria topped UEFA qualifying Group H after winning six, drawing one and losing only one of their eight matches.

Austria enter this fixture on a three-match winning run after warm-up victories over Ghana, South Korea and Tunisia.

Jordan are making their first-ever appearance at a World Cup finals.

Jordan qualified automatically after finishing second in their AFC third-round qualifying group with 16 points from 10 matches.

Player to Watch

Marcel Sabitzer

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With Christoph Baumgartner ruled out through injury, Sabitzer is expected to carry greater responsibility in the attacking midfield role. Operating behind Marko Arnautovic in Austria’s 4-2-3-1 system, he will be asked to link midfield with attack, press aggressively from the front and provide quality in the final third.

Jordan are likely to defend deep and look for counter-attacking moments through Musa Al-Taamari and Ali Olwan, so Austria will need patience and precision. Sabitzer’s passing, movement between the lines and ability to shoot from distance could be vital if space is limited around the penalty area.

Austria will see this opener as a must-win match before tougher fixtures against Argentina and Algeria. If Sabitzer controls the attacking rhythm and combines well with Romano Schmid, Michael Gregoritsch and Arnautovic, Austria should have a strong chance of starting Group J with three points.

Prediction

Austria 2-0 Jordan

Jordan’s first World Cup match will be a proud and emotional occasion, and they should bring commitment and discipline to the opener. However, Austria arrive in far stronger form, possess more experience at a higher level and have the tactical structure to control the contest. Ralf Rangnick’s side may have to work hard to break Jordan down, but their quality and momentum should be enough to start Group J with three important points.