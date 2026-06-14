Argentina vs Algeria: Preview and Prediction.

Argentina will begin the defence of their World Cup crown on Tuesday when they face Algeria in their Group J opener in Kansas City.

For La Albiceleste, this tournament is about history as Lionel Scaloni’s side are attempting to become only the third nation ever to retain the World Cup, joining Italy and Brazil in one of football’s most exclusive clubs. Algeria, meanwhile, arrive with ambitions of their own. The Fennec Foxes are back at the tournament for the first time since 2014 and will believe they have enough quality and organisation to compete for a place in the knockout rounds.

With Austria and Jordan also in Group J, both teams will understand the value of a strong start. Argentina will expect to take control of the section, but Algeria’s recent form suggests they are capable of making this opener far more competitive than many might expect.

Argentina arrive in North America as reigning world champions and one of the clear favourites to go deep again. Their triumph in Qatar in 2022 ended a long wait for a third world title, and now the challenge is to do something even more difficult: defend it.

Only Italy and Brazil have managed back-to-back World Cup victories, which underlines the scale of Argentina’s task. Scaloni’s squad remains experienced, settled and battle-hardened, but tournament football rarely allows reputation alone to carry a team. Argentina learned that lesson in their opening match four years ago, when they were stunned by Saudi Arabia before recovering to lift the trophy.

The defending champions’ warm-up form has been strong and friendlies against Mauritania, Iceland and Puerto Rico helped Scaloni’s side build momentum, with La Albiceleste winning seven straight matches, scoring 21 goals and conceding only once. The opposition may not always have been elite, but the rhythm, confidence and defensive sharpness will still be welcome before the tournament begins.

History also favours Argentina in this type of fixture as they have not failed to score in a World Cup opener since their famous 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in 1990. Since then, they have consistently found a way to begin tournaments with attacking presence, and they have also won their last six World Cup matches against African opposition.

Even so, Algeria should not be dismissed. Argentina’s defeat to Saudi Arabia in Qatar remains a reminder that World Cup openers can be dangerous, especially when the favourite starts slowly or underestimates an opponent with intensity and organisation.

Algeria return to the World Cup stage after a 12-year absence. Their last appearance came in 2014, when they reached the knockout phase for the first time in their history and pushed eventual champions Germany to extra time in the round of 16. That campaign remains the benchmark for the Fennec Foxes, and Vladimir Petkovic’s side will want to prove they can produce another memorable tournament.

Ranked 28th by FIFA, Algeria are preparing for their fifth World Cup appearance. Their overall record at the finals remains modest, with three wins and just one clean sheet from 13 matches, but the current squad arrives with confidence after a strong qualification campaign.

The Fennec Foxes topped their CAF qualifying group, losing only once and securing their place with a game to spare. Their attacking output was also impressive, with only two teams scoring more goals in African qualifying. That combination of efficiency and goal threat makes them a dangerous opponent.

Their recent results have been encouraging too. Algeria followed a 7-0 win over Guatemala with a goalless draw against Uruguay in March, before beating the Netherlands and Bolivia earlier this month. Just as importantly, they have conceded only twice across their last six matches, suggesting that Petkovic has brought greater defensive discipline to the team.

The only previous meeting between these nations came in a 2007 friendly at Camp Nou, when Argentina won 4-3 and Messi scored his first international brace. Much has changed since then, but the attacking potential of this fixture remains clear. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Argentina

Having recovered from a hamstring injury, Lionel Messi is set to become the first player to feature at six different World Cup tournaments. There are no suspension concerns for Argentina heading into their Group J opener. Emiliano Martinez has been cleared to play after recovering from a broken finger sustained before the Europa League final, which means Argentina’s undisputed number one should return in goal. Leandro Paredes and Nicolas Gonzalez are also expected to recover from muscular problems, giving Lionel Scaloni extra options from the bench.

However, Nicolas Tagliafico has been ruled out after suffering a calf strain against Honduras. His absence leaves Argentina with a decision to make at left-back, where Facundo Medina and Valentin Barco are both possible replacements. Medina may be preferred for the opener because of his defensive discipline and physical reliability against an Algeria side that can attack quickly in transition.

Argentina are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Emiliano Martinez starting in goal. Nahuel Molina should operate at right-back, providing overlapping runs and defensive coverage on the flank. Nicolas Otamendi is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing experience and aerial strength. Lisandro Martinez should partner him in central defence, offering aggression and composure. Facundo Medina is expected to deputise at left-back in Tagliafico’s absence, giving Argentina a solid defensive option on that side.

In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul should start on the right side, where his work rate, pressing and ability to support Messi remain important to Argentina’s structure. Enzo Fernandez is expected to operate centrally, helping progress the ball and connect defence with attack. Liverpool number 10 Alexis Mac Allister should partner him in the middle, bringing control, intelligence and the ability to dictate the tempo in possession. Thiago Almada is likely to start from the left side, where he can drift inside, combine with Messi and offer creativity between the lines.

In attack, Lionel Messi should start alongside Lautaro Martinez. Messi will have freedom to drop deeper, create chances and control the rhythm in the final third, while Lautaro should operate as the more natural penalty-box striker. The Inter Milan forward’s movement, pressing and finishing will be vital against an Algeria team expected to defend compactly and look for counter-attacking opportunities.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Emi Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Algeria

Algeria have a notable defensive concern ahead of their World Cup opener against Argentina, with Ramy Bensebaini still struggling with an ankle injury. The left-sided defender is expected to miss out, forcing Vladimir Petkovic to make an adjustment in his back line for a difficult opening fixture against the reigning world champions. There are no suspension concerns for Algeria.

Algeria are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Luca Zidane starting in goal. Rafik Belghali should operate at right-back, where he will need to stay disciplined against Argentina’s left-sided rotations. Aissa Mandi is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing experience and leadership to the defensive line. Samir Chergui could partner him in central defence if Bensebaini is unavailable, while Rayan Ait-Nouri should start at left-back and provide both defensive cover and attacking support.

In midfield, Nabil Bentaleb is expected to start as part of the double pivot. His passing range and experience will be important as Algeria try to play through pressure. Hicham Boudaoui should partner him, offering energy, ball-winning ability and mobility in central areas.

Up forward, skipper Riyad Mahrez is likely to start on the right wing, where he can drift inside and look to create chances with his left foot. Ibrahim Maza should operate as the central attacking midfielder, linking play between midfield and attack while trying to find pockets of space behind Argentina’s midfield. Mohammed Amoura is expected to start from the left side, where his pace and goal threat can give Algeria a dangerous outlet on the counter-attack.

Amine Gouiri should lead the line as the central striker where his movement, link-up play and ability to finish limited chances will be crucial against an Argentina side expected to control possession for long periods. If Algeria are to trouble the champions, the connection between Gouiri, Amoura and Mahrez will need to be sharp.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui; Mahrez, Maza, Amoura; Gouiri

Key Stats

Argentina are attempting to become only the third nation to retain the World Cup, after Italy and Brazil.

Argentina finished top of CONMEBOL qualifying with 38 points from 18 matches.

Lionel Messi will become the first player to feature in six editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina have won seven consecutive matches since qualification, scoring 21 goals and conceding only once.

Algeria have conceded only two goals across their last six matches and head into the tournament after recent wins over the Netherlands and Bolivia.

Player to Watch

Lionel Messi

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The Inter Miami forward is expected to make his 200th appearance for Argentina and his 27th at a World Cup, while also becoming the first player to feature in six different editions of the tournament. Those milestones would be remarkable on their own, but Messi’s influence remains about far more than records.

Argentina will look to him to control the tempo in the final third, link midfield with attack and create openings against an Algeria side that has been defensively strong in recent matches. Operating alongside Lautaro Martinez in a 4-4-2 system, Messi should have the freedom to drop between the lines, pull defenders out of shape and supply runners around him.

Algeria have conceded only twice in their last six matches, so Argentina may need patience and precision to break them down. If the skipper finds space early and combines well with Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada, and Lautaro Martinez, the reigning champions should have the creative spark needed to start their campaign with a win.

Prediction

Argentina 2-0 Algeria

Algeria are organised, confident and capable of frustrating Argentina if they defend with discipline. Their recent defensive record suggests they should not be easy to break down, and they may have moments on the counter-attack. However, Argentina’s tournament experience, attacking depth and winning momentum should eventually tell. Scaloni’s side may have to be patient, but the champions should begin their title defence with three points.