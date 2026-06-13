Spain vs Cape Verde: Preview and Prediction

Former world champions Spain will kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign with a Group H encounter against Cape Verde on Monday.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain are among the favourites to go all the way in this summer’s World Cup, and they will be looking to get underway with a statement win against Cape Verde, who are set to feature in the tournament for the first time in their history.

De la Fuente’s team have been a dominant force in Europe over the last few years. The 2024 Euro winners secured qualification to the summer’s World Cup without much trouble. They won their group and remained unbeaten in the process.

La Roja are unbeaten in regulation time in their last 30 outings, and thwy are heading into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 3-1 win over Peru. Spain should not only dominate proceedings, they should also get the desired results without much trouble.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde secured qualification by finishing top in a very difficult African qualifying group. A decisive win over Cameroon and a solid home record were pivotal for them, as they booked their ticket to North America.

The Blue Sharks are heading into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 win over Bermuda. While it will certainly give them a lot of confidence, they are unlikely to trouble Spain. They will certainly look to sit deep and stay compact, but given the quality of Spain’s attack, they should manage to find a way out. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Spain

Lamine Yamal, whose participation in this fixture had been a major doubt for weeks, has been cleared to take the pitch from the get-go. Since Spain do not have any fresh injury concerns, Luis de la Fuente will name his strongest possible XI.

Spain will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Unai Simon will start ahead of David Raya and Joan Garcia, despite the duo’s heroics at club level. Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella should be the full-backs, while Robin Le Normand should pair up with Aymeric Laporte in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, skipper Rodri will line up alongside Pedri in the double pivot in the centre of the park. The duo will not only shield the backline but also control the tempo of the game.

Dani Olmo could feature in the number ten role, while Yamal and Nico Williams should take charge on the flanks. Mikel Oyarzabal, who was in red-hot form during the qualification phase, will lead the line for the 2010 winners.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Nico Williams; Oyarzabal

Cape Verde

Cape Verde are expected to stick with their preferred 4-2-3-1 setup, a system that allows them to remain compact without the ball while also making the most of their pace and creativity in wide areas.

Experienced goalkeeper Vozinha should continue between the sticks, bringing invaluable leadership and composure to the backline. The central defensive unit should see Logan Costa lining up alongside Diney Borges, while Sidny Cabral and Joao Paulo Fernandes should feature as the full-backs.

Kevin Pina and Yannick Semedo are likely to form the double pivot in midfield, providing protection in front of the defence while also helping transition play into attack. Further forward, Jamiro Monteiro should operate as the creative hub of the team, with veteran skipper Ryan Mendes and Willy Semedo expected to provide width and attacking thrust from the flanks.

Leading the line will be Dailon Livramento, who has emerged as one of Cape Verde’s most reliable attacking outlets in recent times.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vozinha; Cabral, Costa, Diney, Joao Paulo; Yannick Semedo, Pina; Mendes, Monteiro, Semedo; Livramento

Key Stats

Spain have only won one out of their last six World Cup matches in 2018 and 2022.

Cape Verde have only won one out of their last five games in all competitions.

Spain might be on an unbeaten run, but they have only won one out of their last five games.

Cape Verde are gearing up for their first-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

The African team only lost once throughout their qualification campaign.

Player to Watch

Marc Cucurella

Embed from Getty Images

The 27-year-old full-back is at the peak of his powers heading into this fixture, and he will certainly have a big say on how far Spain go in this tournament. Cucurella finished the club season with five goal contributions, and he will be looking to add to his tally when he takes the field against Cape Verde.

While all eyes will be on Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, Cucurella will provide defensive stability and a great attacking threat from the left flank. He could end up contributing towards a couple of goals and should finish with a clean sheet here.

Prediction

Spain 4-0 Cape Verde

Spain head into this World Cup opener as clear favourites, and given the kind of form they have been in, it is difficult to see anything but a dominant performance from Luis de la Fuente’s team. With the likes of Rodri and Pedri controlling the tempo in midfield and exciting talents like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams stretching the opposition, Spain should enjoy the majority of possession and create a significant number of chances.

Cape Verde, on the other hand, will look to stay compact and frustrate Spain for as long as possible. While they have shown resilience during the qualification phase, this is a completely different level of challenge against one of the tournament favourites. They might have their moments on the counter, but sustaining pressure against Spain’s relentless attacking play will be a massive task. The Hard Tackle predicts a comfortable 4-0 win for Spain.