Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay: Preview and Prediction.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns when they meet at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday evening.

Both nations are part of Group H, where Spain are widely expected to be the strongest side, while Cape Verde complete a section that could produce a fascinating battle for the remaining qualification places. For Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, this opening fixture may therefore prove hugely important in deciding who takes early control of the race to reach the knockout rounds.

Uruguay will enter the match as favourites because of their greater World Cup pedigree and stronger squad depth, but Saudi Arabia have enough tournament experience to know how important a disciplined start can be. With the expanded format potentially offering a route through even for some third-placed teams, avoiding defeat in the first game could be valuable for both sides.

Saudi Arabia have become familiar participants at the World Cup over the last three decades. Since their debut in 1994, they have appeared regularly at the tournament, missing only the 2010 and 2014 editions. However, turning qualification into meaningful progress has proved much more difficult.

The Green Falcons’ best World Cup performance remains their run to the round of 16 in 1994. Since then, they have struggled to escape the group stage, and their last two World Cup campaigns both ended in early exits. That is the barrier Georgios Donis and his players will be desperate to break this summer.

The head-to-head history between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay is also relatively balanced. The teams have met three times before, with each side recording one victory. Uruguay’s win came at the 2018 World Cup, when La Celeste secured a narrow 1-0 success. Saudi Arabia will hope to be more competitive this time, especially if they can keep the game tight and frustrate Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Uruguay’s history at this tournament is rich. They won the World Cup in 1930 and 1950, and they reached the semi-finals as recently as 2010. More recently, they made the quarter-finals in 2018 before suffering a disappointing group-stage exit in 2022. That early elimination in Qatar still provides motivation, and Bielsa will be expected to guide this squad back into the knockout phase.

The opening fixture against Saudi Arabia is therefore one Uruguay will feel they must win. With Cape Verde to come next on June 21, victory here would place La Celeste in an excellent position to qualify before facing Spain later in the group. Dropping points, however, would immediately increase the pressure. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia head into their World Cup opener against Uruguay in relatively strong condition, although they will be without Nawaf Al Aqidi. The goalkeeper has been ruled out due to a muscle injury, which removes one option from Georgios Donis’s squad ahead of a difficult Group H test. There are no suspension concerns for Saudi Arabia heading into Monday’s match.

Saudi Arabia are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mohammed Al-Owais starting in goal. Saud Abdulhamid should operate at right-back, where his energy and recovery pace will be important against Uruguay’s wide threat. Hassan Tambakti is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Ali Lajami expected to partner him in central defence while Bu should feature at left-back.

In midfield, Mohamed Kanno is expected to start as part of the double pivot. His physicality, aerial strength and ability to carry the ball forward can help Saudi Arabia compete in central areas. Abdullah Al-Khaibari should partner him, offering ball recovery and protection in front of the back four.

Up forward, Nasser Al-Dawsari is likely to start on the right side of the attacking midfield line, where he can provide work rate and support in transition. Musab Al-Juwayr should operate centrally as the attacking midfielder, linking midfield with attack and looking to find space between Uruguay’s lines. Salem Al-Dawsari is expected to start from the left, where he can cut inside, combine with Firas Al-Buraikan and carry Saudi Arabia’s main creative threat. F

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Lajami, Bu; Kanno, Al-Khaibari; N Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, S Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan

Uruguay

Uruguay have several fitness concerns to deal with ahead of their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia. Jose Gimenez is struggling with an ankle problem, Ronald Araujo is dealing with a calf issue, Giorgian de Arrascaeta is also troubled by a calf injury, Matias Vina has a muscle problem, and Sebastian Caceres is recovering from a head injury. That leaves Marcelo Bielsa with a number of defensive and creative selection questions before Monday’s Group H fixture. However, there are no suspension concerns reported for Uruguay heading into this match.

Uruguay are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Fernando Muslera starting in goal. Guillermo Varela should operate at right-back, where he will need to provide defensive cover and support when Uruguay push forward. Sebastian Caceres could start as one of the centre-backs if he is fit enough, with Santiago Bueno likely to partner him in central defence. Mathias Olivera is expected to feature at left-back, offering pace on that side.

In midfield, Federico Valverde is likely to start on the right side, although he may drift centrally to influence possession and drive Uruguay forward. Manuel Ugarte should operate in the middle of the pitch, providing defensive bite, ball-winning quality and protection for the back four. Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to partner him centrally, offering passing quality and the ability to break lines with intelligent movement. Maximiliano Araujo should start from the left side, giving Uruguay pace, width and a direct outlet in transition.

Up front, Federico Vinas is expected to partner Darwin Nunez. Vinas can provide movement, pressing and support around the penalty area, while Nunez will be the more explosive attacking presence, looking to stretch Saudi Arabia’s defence and convert chances inside the box.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Bueno, Olivera; Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur, M Araujo; Vinas, Nunez

Key Stats

Saudi Arabia are making another World Cup appearance after featuring in every tournament since 1994 apart from the 2010 and 2014 editions.

Saudi Arabia have reached the World Cup knockout stage only once, doing so in 1994.

Uruguay are two-time World Cup winners, having lifted the trophy in 1930 and 1950.

Uruguay were knocked out in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, after reaching the quarter-finals in 2018.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay have met three times before, with both nations recording one win each, including Uruguay’s 1-0 victory at the 2018 World Cup.

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Federico Valverde

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With Uruguay dealing with several defensive injury concerns, Valverde’s role becomes even more important. His ability to press aggressively, cover ground, recover possession and drive the ball forward should help Marcelo Bielsa’s side control the middle of the pitch and reduce pressure on the back line.

Operating from the right side of Uruguay’s 4-4-2, Valverde can drift centrally to combine with Manuel Ugarte and Rodrigo Bentancur while also supporting attacks through powerful forward runs. Against a Saudi Arabia side likely to stay compact and look for counter-attacking moments through Salem Al-Dawsari and Firas Al-Buraikan, Valverde’s defensive awareness and transition control will be vital.

Uruguay will expect Darwin Nunez to provide the main goal threat, but Valverde is the player who can set the tempo, break lines and give La Celeste authority. If he dominates midfield, Uruguay should have a strong platform to begin their World Cup campaign with a win.

Prediction

Saudi Arabia 0-2 Uruguay

Saudi Arabia should be organised and competitive, and their recent draw with Senegal suggests they can be difficult to break down when their defensive structure holds. However, Uruguay have greater quality, more tournament pedigree and a squad capable of controlling the match. Bielsa’s side may need to work hard for the breakthrough, but they should have enough intensity and attacking threat to begin Group H with a valuable win.