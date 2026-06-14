Iran vs New Zealand: Preview and Prediction.

Iran and New Zealand will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns when they meet at SoFi Stadium in a Group G fixture on Monday night.

For Iran, this tournament represents another opportunity to finally break through the barrier that has followed them throughout their World Cup history. Team Melli have appeared regularly on the global stage, but they have never progressed beyond the group phase. New Zealand, meanwhile, are back at the tournament after a 16-year absence and will be hoping to produce a major surprise against opponents ranked far higher in the FIFA standings.

With Belgium and Egypt also in Group G, this opener is likely to carry major importance. Iran will view it as a match they must win if they are serious about reaching the round of 32, while New Zealand know that any positive result would immediately change the tone of their campaign.

Iran are preparing for their seventh World Cup appearance, but the target remains something they have never achieved before: qualification for the knockout stage. Team Melli have had moments of pride at previous tournaments, including wins at both the 2018 and 2022 finals, but they have never been able to put together enough results to escape the group.

That ambition has been complicated by unusual off-field circumstances. A diplomatic dispute with the United States has reportedly created a difficult logistical situation for Iran, requiring the squad to travel into the country on matchday and leave on the same day for each of their group fixtures. That challenge begins with Monday’s match against New Zealand and could test the squad’s preparation, recovery and focus.

Even so, Amir Ghalenoei’s side arrive in encouraging form. Iran have won three matches in a row, and those victories should give them confidence before their opener. They beat Costa Rica 5-0, followed that with a 3-1 success over Gambia and then defeated Mali 2-0, keeping clean sheets in two of those three games.

New Zealand, meanwhile, return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. The All Whites missed the 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments, so simply being back on the global stage is an important achievement for Darren Bazeley’s side. However, they enter the competition in poor form as New Zealand are ranked 65 places below Iran, and since sealing qualification, the All Whites have managed only two victories, and those wins came almost a year apart.

Their 1-0 win over Ivory Coast last June was followed by a 4-1 victory against Chile in March, results that showed they are capable of producing strong performances on their day. However, those successes have been overshadowed by a much longer pattern of defeats. New Zealand have lost nine of their last 11 matches, and many of those losses have exposed problems in both attack and defence.

The Kiwis will hope that Iran’s logistical complications give them an opening, but they will still need a disciplined and efficient performance to make that matter. They are unlikely to dominate possession, so their defensive shape, set-piece delivery and ability to counter quickly will be crucial. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Iran

Iran have a few fitness concerns to manage before their World Cup opener against New Zealand. Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Dennis Eckert and Mehdi Torabi are all expected to miss out, while Roozbeh Cheshmi will need to be assessed before the final decision is made on his availability. Those absences reduce Amir Ghalenoei’s attacking and squad options, particularly with Jahanbakhsh being one of Iran’s more experienced forward players. However, there are no suspension concerns.

Iran are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alireza Beiranvand starting in goal. Ramin Rezaeian should operate at right-back, where his experience and crossing ability can help Iran attack from wide areas. Shoja Khalilzadeh is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Hossein Kanaani expected to partner him in central defence while Ehsan Hajsafi should at left-back should add much-needed tournament experience.

In midfield, Saeid Ezatolahi is expected to start as part of the double pivot. His physicality, defensive awareness and passing range will be important as Iran look to control the tempo. Amirmohammad Razzaghinia should partner him, offering ball recovery and support in transitions.

Up forward, Mohammad Mohebi is likely to start on the right wing, where his movement and goal threat can stretch New Zealand’s back line. Saman Ghoddos should operate as the central attacking midfielder, linking midfield with attack and looking to supply Taremi in dangerous areas. Mehdi Ghayedi is expected to start from the left side, giving Iran pace, creativity and another player capable of cutting inside to threaten goal. Mehdi Taremi should lead the line as the lone striker.

Iran will expect him to occupy the centre-backs, attack crosses and convert chances when they arrive. If he receives consistent service from Mohebi, Ghoddos and Ghayedi, it should have enough attacking quality to trouble New Zealand.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Razzaghinia; Mohebi, Ghoddos, Ghayedi; Taremi

New Zealand

There are no major suspension concerns for New Zealand heading into Monday’s Group G opener. The main injury issue is Ryan Thomas, who is not expected to play any part in the match. Nottingham Forest star Chris Wood is available, but his recent fitness history is worth noting, as he missed around six months with a knee injury before returning in April. That layoff disrupted his club season and limited him to three Premier League goals in 15 matches, so New Zealand will hope he can still find sharpness on the World Cup stage.

New Zealand are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Max Crocombe starting in goal. Tim Payne should operate at right-back, where he will need to stay defensively alert against Iran’s wide attackers. Finn Surman is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Michael Boxall expected to partner him in central defence while Liberato Cacace should feature at left-back.

In midfield, Joe Bell is expected to start as part of the double pivot. His passing, discipline and ability to retain possession under pressure will be important against an Iran side likely to control large spells of the game. Marko Stamenic should partner him, bringing physicality, ball-carrying ability and defensive work rate in central areas.

Further up the field, Elijah Just is likely to start on the right wing, where his movement and work rate can help New Zealand in both attacking and defensive phases. Matthew Garbett should operate as the central attacking midfielder, linking midfield with Wood and trying to find pockets of space between Iran’s lines. Sarpreet Singh is expected to start from the left side, offering creativity, technical quality and set-piece threat. Chris Wood should lead the line as the lone striker. If the All Whites are to trouble Iran, they will need to deliver early service into Wood and support him quickly when he brings the ball under control.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; Just, Garbett, Singh; Wood

Key Stats

Iran are making their seventh World Cup appearance, but they have never progressed beyond the group stage.

Iran head into this fixture on a three-match winning run, beating Costa Rica, Gambia and Mali in their final preparations and keeping clean sheets in two of those three victories, defeating Costa Rica 5-0 and Mali 2-0.

New Zealand are returning to the World Cup after a 16-year absence, having last appeared at the tournament in 2010.

New Zealand have lost nine of their last 11 matches and have failed to score in six of those defeats

Player to Watch

Mehdi Taremi

Embed from Getty Images

The 105-cap striker enters the tournament with 60 international goals, and Iran will look to him to provide the cutting edge in a match they will feel they must win. Against a New Zealand side that has struggled defensively in recent months, Taremi’s movement, composure and penalty-box instincts could make the difference.

Operating as the lone striker in Iran’s 4-2-3-1 system, Taremi should be supported by Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos and Mehdi Ghayedi. If those attacking midfielders can find him early, he has the intelligence to pull centre-backs out of position and the finishing quality to punish loose defending.

Iran have never reached the knockout stage of a World Cup, so starting with three points would be hugely important. If Taremi is sharp in front of goal, Team Melli should have a strong chance of opening Group G with victory.

Prediction

Iran 2-0 New Zealand

New Zealand’s return to the World Cup is a positive story, but their recent form and lack of goals make this a difficult opening assignment. Iran have more quality, stronger momentum and a clearer route to controlling the match. The logistical challenges may complicate Iran’s preparation, but Team Melli should still have enough discipline and attacking threat to begin Group G with a valuable win.