Belgium vs Egypt: Preview and Prediction.

Belgium and Egypt will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Monday when they meet at Seattle Stadium in what could prove to be one of the most important fixtures in Group G.

For Belgium, this tournament represents another chance to turn individual quality into collective success. For Egypt, it is an opportunity to improve on their disappointing 2018 campaign and show that their strong qualification run can translate to the biggest stage.

Belgium enter the tournament still carrying the disappointment of their early exit at the 2022 World Cup. That campaign in Qatar was supposed to be another chance for the country’s golden generation to challenge for a major trophy, but instead it ended in frustration and criticism.

Rudi Garcia now has the responsibility of guiding Belgium through another major tournament cycle. The Red Devils qualified for the 2026 World Cup in convincing fashion, topping their group with 18 points from a possible 24. They scored 29 goals and conceded seven, showing attacking strength while still leaving some room for improvement defensively.

Their form since qualification has also been encouraging. Belgium have played four friendlies under Garcia since securing their World Cup place, winning three of them and recording victories over the USA, Croatia, and Tunisia. While friendly results can never be treated as definitive evidence of tournament readiness, the performances have helped build confidence.

Belgium remain ninth in the FIFA rankings, and that reflects the quality still available to them. However, this squad is no longer simply about the old golden generation. It is now a blend of established leaders and newer faces trying to carry the national team into a fresh chapter. The pressure, though, remains the same: Belgium are expected to progress.

Egypt, meanwhile, arrive at the World Cup with their own point to prove. This is only their fourth appearance at the tournament, but it is their second in the last three editions, which marks a meaningful step for a country with such a proud football tradition.

The Pharaohs will be desperate to improve on their 2018 campaign, when they lost all three group matches against Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia. That tournament ended in disappointment, and Egypt will know that another early exit would feel like a missed opportunity given the experience and quality in their current squad.

Their Africa Cup of Nations campaign ended in pain when they were beaten by Senegal in the semi-finals, extending their wait for a continental title they last won in 2010. Since that January defeat, Hossam Hassan’s side have produced a mixed run of results, recording two wins, two defeats and one draw while scoring six goals and conceding twice.

The head-to-head record also gives Egypt some encouragement. This will be the fifth meeting between the nations, and the Pharaohs have won two of the previous four, drawing one and losing only once. Their most recent meeting came in November 2022, when Egypt claimed a 2-1 victory over Belgium shortly before the Qatar World Cup. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Belgium

Belgium are expected to name a strong and experienced side for their World Cup opener against Egypt, with Thibaut Courtois set to start in goal. The Real Madrid goalkeeper remains one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in world football, and his presence should give Rudi Garcia’s side authority and calmness at the back. There are no major injury or suspension concerns heading into this fixture.

Garcia should therefore have the freedom to select close to his strongest available XI, with the main decisions likely to be tactical rather than enforced. Belgium will want to begin the tournament with control and avoid the kind of slow start that damaged them at the 2022 World Cup.

The Red Devils are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting between the posts. Thomas Meunier should operate at right-back, with Nathan Ngoy and Arthur Theate forming the centre-back pairing, while Maxim De Cuyper is likely to start at left-back.

In midfield, Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans should form the double pivot. The former will be tasked with screening the defence and disrupting Egypt’s transitions, while the latter will look to control the tempo and progress the ball into advanced areas.

Up forward, Leandro Trossard is expected to start on the right wing, while Kevin De Bruyne should operate centrally as the number 10, linking midfield with attack and supplying the forward line. Jeremy Doku is likely to start from the left, where his pace and one-vs-one dribbling can stretch Egypt’s defensive shape. Romelu Lukaku should lead the line as the central striker. Against a side likely to defend compactly, Lukaku’s ability to occupy centre-backs and attack deliveries from wide areas could be decisive.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku

Egypt

Egypt’s biggest fitness concern ahead of their World Cup opener against Belgium surrounds Mohamed Salah. The skipper was struggling with a hamstring issue towards the end of the 2025/26 season with Liverpool, and although he is expected to be available on Monday, he is reportedly not yet at full sharpness. His involvement will still be crucial, but the Pharaohs may need to manage his workload carefully. There are no suspension concerns heading into this Group G fixture.

Hossan Hassan’s side are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mohamed El Shenawy starting between the posts. Mohamed Hany should operate at right-back, where he will need to stay compact against Belgium’s wide threat. Yasser Ibrahim is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Ramy Rabia partnering him in the heart of defence and Ahmed Fatouh should feature at left-back.

In midfield, Mohanad Lasheen and Hamdy Fathy should form the double pivot. The former will bring energy, ball-winning ability and defensive awareness, while the latter can provide physicality, experience and simple distribution under pressure.

Up forward, Mohamed Salah is expected to start on the right wing, though he may need to choose his moments carefully if he is not fully fit. Trezeguet could operate centrally as the attacking midfielder, where his work rate, experience and ability to arrive in scoring positions will be important. Zizo is likely to start from the left side, offering creativity, set-piece quality and support in transition. Omar Marmoush should lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Lashin, Fathy; Salah, Trezeguet, Zizo; Marmoush

Key Stats

Belgium exited the 2022 World Cup at the group stage after collecting four points and failing to score in their final two matches against Morocco and Croatia.

Belgium scored 29 goals in World Cup qualifying, finishing top of their group with 18 points from a possible 24.

The Red Devils have won three of their four friendlies since qualification, beating the USA, Croatia and Tunisia.

Egypt went unbeaten in CAF World Cup qualifying, collecting 26 points from 10 matches to finish top of their group.

Egypt have lost only one of their previous four meetings with Belgium, and they won the most recent encounter 2-1 in November 2022.

Player to Watch

Mohamed Salah

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The Egypt captain has been dealing with a hamstring issue since the closing stages of the 2025/26 season with Liverpool, and that could affect his mobility in Monday’s Group G opener. However, even when he is not at peak sharpness, Salah remains Egypt’s most dangerous attacking player because of his movement, finishing and ability to produce decisive moments from limited chances.

Rudi Garcia’s men are likely to dominate possession, so Egypt may have to rely on transitions and quick attacks. That makes Salah’s decision-making especially important. If he can find space on the right side and combine with Omar Marmoush, Trezeguet and Zizo, Egypt could still trouble Belgium’s defence.

This match may also depend on whether Salah can manage his energy intelligently. He may not be able to press or run in behind constantly, but one well-timed movement or finish could change the game. Against a Belgium side with strong attacking quality, Hossam Hassan will need their captain to be clinical whenever opportunities arrive.

Prediction

Belgium 2-1 Egypt

Egypt should be organised and difficult to break down, and their recent head-to-head record against Belgium suggests they cannot be dismissed. However, Belgium’s attacking depth, stronger recent friendly form and higher individual quality give them the edge. The Red Devils may have to be patient, but if they move the ball quickly and avoid frustration, they should create enough chances to begin their campaign with a narrow win.