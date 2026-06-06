Greece vs Italy: Preview and Prediction.

Greece and Italy will bring their 2025/26 international season to a close when they meet in a friendly on Sunday in Crete.

Both nations will be watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup from home, and that gives this fixture a very different tone. Instead of serving as tournament preparation, it is a chance for reflection, experimentation and early rebuilding before the next UEFA Nations League campaign begins in late September.

For Italy, the match forms part of an uncomfortable reset after another damaging World Cup qualifying failure. For Greece, it is an opportunity to ease pressure on Ivan Jovanovic after a disappointing run that has slowed the momentum they built during the previous Nations League cycle. Italy are still dealing with the consequences of another painful World Cup absence. The Azzurri entered qualification under huge pressure after missing the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, but their attempt to return to the global stage once again ended in failure.

Their playoff campaign briefly offered hope when they defeated Northern Ireland in the semi-finals, but that optimism disappeared in the final against Bosnia & Herzegovina. After being taken to penalties, Italy were beaten, confirming that the four-time world champions would once again be absent from football’s biggest tournament.

Silvio Baldini has stepped in as interim head coach, with a permanent appointment expected after the FIGC presidential elections later this month. Baldini’s role is therefore temporary, but this window still matters. The Italy Under-21 boss has been handed a squad dominated by young and uncapped players, giving the Azzurri a chance to look beyond the familiar names and assess who might be capable of forming part of the next cycle.

The trip to Heraklion now offers another opportunity for Italy’s new faces. With the Nations League returning in the autumn, and a difficult group containing France, Belgium and Turkey waiting, Italy need to start building structure, confidence and depth quickly.

Greece, meanwhile, are facing their own frustration. They failed to qualify for the World Cup and did not even reach the playoff stage, finishing third in a group eventually topped by Scotland. Their last World Cup appearance also came in 2014, meaning their wait to return to the tournament will continue.

That failure was particularly disappointing because Greece had shown encouraging signs in the previous Nations League campaign. Their victory over England at Wembley was a major result, and they finished level on points with the Three Lions. At that stage, it seemed as though Greece were developing into a more competitive and confident side.

The drop-off since then has increased pressure on Ivan Jovanovic. Greece’s recent friendly results have not helped his case. They lost at home to Paraguay, drew 0-0 away to Hungary and then needed a stoppage-time equaliser to avoid defeat against Sweden on Thursday. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Greece

There are no major suspension concerns reported for Greece ahead of this fixture and the main focus will be on selecting a balanced side capable of competing physically with Italy while also offering enough attacking threat in the final third. Kostas Tsimikas is expected to be available after scoring in the recent draw against Sweden, and he should continue to provide an important outlet from left-back.

Greece are likely to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Konstantis Tzolakis starting in goal. Giorgos Vagiannidis is expected to operate at right-back, where he will need to offer defensive discipline while also supporting attacks down the flank. Panagiotis Retsos should start as one of the centre-backs, with Konstantinos Mavropanos likely to partner him in central defence while Kostas Tsimikas is expected to start at left-back.

In midfield, Christos Zafeiris is likely to start on the right side of the central three while Dimitrios Kourbelis should operate in the holding midfield role, providing defensive cover in front of the back four. Nectarios Triantis is expected to complete the midfield unit, offering work rate, physical presence and support in both phases of play.

Christos Tzolis is likely to start from the right side of the attack, where his pace and direct running can trouble Italy’s inexperienced defence. Anastasios Douvikas should lead the line as the central striker, giving Greece a focal point in the box and a player capable of attacking crosses. Vangelis Pavlidis is expected to start from the left side, although he can also drift centrally to support Douvikas and increase Greece’s goal threat.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Retsos, Mavropanos, Tsimikas; Zafeiris, Kourbelis, Triantis; Tzolis; Douvikas, Pavlidis

Italy

Italy have no suspension concerns heading into this friendly and the main injury issue remains Lorenzo Venturino, who withdrew from the squad earlier in the international window. Marco Palestra also missed the Luxembourg match with a minor thigh problem. So, Silvio Baldini may avoid taking risks with him. As a result, Italy could again field a young defensive line, with several players still trying to establish themselves at senior level.

The visitors are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Gianluigi Donnarumma starting in goal. Niccolo Fortini could operate at right-back, where he will be asked to balance defensive discipline with support in wide attacking areas. Pietro Comuzzo is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing composure and physicality to the back line. Honest Ahanor should partner him in central defence, giving Italy another promising young presence at the heart of the team. Davide Bartesaghi is expected to start at left-back, where his natural width and ability to push forward can help Italy progress the ball.

In midfield, Cher Ndour is likely to start on the right side of the central three. His physicality, ball-carrying ability and energy can help Italy compete against Greece’s more experienced midfield. Luca Lipani should operate as the deepest midfielder, screening the defence and helping Italy build possession from central areas. Niccolo Pisilli is expected to complete the midfield unit, offering movement, intensity and forward runs from the left side of midfield.

In attack, Seydou Fini could start on the right wing, where his pace and direct running can give Italy an outlet in transition. Francesco Pio Esposito is expected to lead the line as the central striker after scoring the winner against Luxembourg. His confidence should be high, and his physical presence in the penalty area will be important against Greece’s centre-backs. Luca Koleosho is likely to start from the left wing, giving Italy speed, one-vs-one ability and a threat when attacking space behind the defence.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Fortini, Comuzzo, Ahanor, Bartesaghi; Ndour, Lipani, Pisilli; Fini, Esposito, Koleosho

Key Stats

Italy have missed out on the World Cup again, meaning the four-time world champions have not appeared at the tournament since 2014.

Italy handed senior international debuts to 15 players in their friendly against Luxembourg.

Greece have won only one of their last eight matches.

Greece and Italy are both preparing for difficult UEFA Nations League groups, with Italy set to face France, Belgium and Turkey, while Greece will meet Germany, the Netherlands and Serbia.

Player to Watch

Francesco Pio Esposito

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With Italy using a young and experimental squad, Esposito has a valuable chance to strengthen his case as one of the forwards to follow in the next cycle. The Inter Milan striker already made an impact with his decisive goal last time out, and another strong performance would add further momentum to his senior international breakthrough.

Operating as the central striker in Italy’s 4-3-3 system, Esposito will be expected to hold the ball up, occupy Greece’s centre-backs and attack deliveries from wide areas. Against a more experienced Greek defence, his physical presence and penalty-box movement will be tested properly.

This fixture is important not only for Italy’s rebuild but also for the young players trying to prove they belong at senior level. If Esposito can provide a focal point and convert limited chances, he could emerge as one of the biggest positives from this international window.

Prediction

Greece 1-2 Italy

Italy are still in transition and are likely to field another inexperienced side, which should give Greece opportunities, especially at home. However, the Azzurri’s young players showed enough promise against Luxembourg to suggest they can compete well again.

Greece should be more competitive than Luxembourg and may cause problems through their wide players and set-piece threat, but their recent form remains a concern. A close contest looks likely, with Italy capable of edging it if their emerging attackers take their chances.