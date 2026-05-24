Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Preview and Prediction.

Inter Miami will be hoping to make home advantage count when they face Philadelphia Union this weekend.

Inter Miami continue their three-match MLS homestand on Sunday evening as they welcome Philadelphia Union to Nu Stadium in a match-up featuring two sides experiencing dramatically different campaigns. The contrast is stark as for Inter Miami, momentum is finally beginning to build again, while Philadelphia, the season continues spiralling toward crisis.

Miami delivered one of their most complete home performances of the campaign last weekend, defeating Portland Timbers 2-0 to secure their first regular-season victory at Nu Stadium this year. The result not only restored confidence around the club but also tightened the Eastern Conference race significantly. Angel Guillermo Hoyos’s side now sit only two points behind conference leaders Nashville SC, although Miami have played one extra match.

Perhaps more importantly, the Herons finally showed defensive stability and weeks of surviving through sheer attacking firepower despite leaking goals regularly, Miami managed to keep a clean sheet at home and controlled large stretches of the match more effectively than they had in recent weeks. Inter Miami are now chasing consecutive regular-season home wins for the first time since October last year, while successive home clean sheets in MLS would mark another important defensive improvement under Hoyos.

However, Miami have struggled against Eastern Conference opposition at home throughout the season, failing to secure maximum points in such matches while conceding seven combined goals across those contests. Inter Miami are unbeaten in their last five meetings with the Union across all competitions and have won each of their last three MLS home matches against Philadelphia.

The visitors, meanwhile, arrive in deeply worrying form. Bradley Carnell’s second season in charge has rapidly turned into a nightmare after such a promising first campaign. Philadelphia currently sit bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and have already lost nine league matches, one more than they suffered throughout the entire 2025 regular season when they topped the conference table.

The Union are now at risk of going eight consecutive MLS matches without a victory, something the club has not experienced since 2024. Defensive problems have become particularly severe away from home and they have not won an MLS match in the state since defeating Orlando City SC back in July 2022.

Miami are growing in confidence after finally delivering a convincing home performance, while Philadelphia appear increasingly burdened by pressure, poor results and defensive uncertainty. That contrast could become extremely important if the match starts poorly for the visitors. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Inter Miami

Inter Miami head into Sunday’s clash against Philadelphia Union with only one significant injury concern, giving Angel Guillermo Hoyos the opportunity to field a largely settled and dangerous starting lineup. The only expected absentee is Tadeo Allende, who continues recovering from a knee injury and is unlikely to feature this weekend. Aside from Allende, Miami appear to have a healthy squad available as they look to continue building momentum in the Eastern Conference race.

Miami are expected to continue using their attacking 4-3-3 structure. Dayne St. Clair should continue in goal behind a back four featuring Facundo Mura at right-back, alongside Gonzalo Lujan and Micael in central defence while Sergio Reguilon is expected to operate from left-back.

In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul should anchor proceedings alongside Yannick Bright and Telasco Segovia and further up the field, Lionel Messi should start from the right side of the attacking trio, with veteran striker Luis Suarez operating centrally and German Berterame expected to feature from the left flank.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): St. Clair; Mura, Lujan, Michael, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Segovia; Messi, Suarez, Berterame

Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union travel to South Florida carrying several injury concerns and an important suspension issue as Bradley Carnell attempts to halt the club’s alarming slide in form. Defender Frankie Westfield is dealing with a hip problem and remains doubtful, while Quinn Sullivan is also considered questionable because of a knee issue.

Japhet Sery Larsen struggling with a shoulder injury and other absences include Eddy Davis, who is sidelined by a hamstring strain, while midfielder Jesus Bueno is unlikely to feature because of an ankle issue. Philadelphia also have to cope without Olwethu Makhanya, who is suspended for Sunday’s contest.

Bradley Carnell is expected to continue with a traditional 4-4-2 system and Andre Blake should once again start in goal behind a back four featuring Nathan Harriel at right-back, alongside Geiner Martinez and Olivier Mbaizo in central defensive roles, while Ben Bender is expected to operate from left-back.

Across midfield, Cavan Sullivan should feature on the right side, while Jovan Lukic and Danley Jean Jacques are expected to operate centrally. Indiana Vassilev should provide width and attacking support from the left flank.Up front, Milan Iloski is likely to partner Bruno Damiani in attack.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Blake; Harriel, Martinez, Mbaizo, Bender; Sullivan, Lukic, Jacques, Vassilev; Iloski, Damiani

Key Stats

Inter Miami are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Philadelphia Union across all competitions.

Inter Miami have won their last three MLS home matches against Philadelphia Union.

Lionel Messi has scored five goals in his last four MLS appearances for Inter Miami.

Philadelphia Union have already lost nine MLS matches this season, one more defeat than they suffered during the entire 2025 regular season.

Philadelphia have conceded multiple goals in six of their eight MLS away matches during the 2026 campaign.

Player to Watch

Lionel Messi

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Messi has scored five goals across his last four MLS appearances and continues to drive Miami’s attacking resurgence at a crucial stage of the season. Following the club’s first regular-season home victory at Nu Stadium, confidence is steadily growing around the Herons and Messi remains the primary reason why.

Philadelphia Union arrive in South Florida struggling badly defensively, especially away from home, where they have repeatedly conceded multiple goals throughout the campaign. Against a player with Messi’s movement, creativity and finishing ability, even small defensive lapses can quickly become decisive.

What makes Messi especially dangerous right now is his freedom within Miami’s attacking structure. Rather than remaining fixed in one position, he drifts centrally, drops into midfield to dictate possession and attacks spaces between defensive lines. Philadelphia’s current defensive instability could leave large gaps for Messi to exploit throughout the contest.

His chemistry with Luis Suarez and German Berterame also continues improving, giving Miami multiple attacking combinations capable of overwhelming opponents when rhythm and confidence build early.

Prediction

Inter Miami 3-1 Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia’s current form and defensive struggles make this an extremely difficult matchup for the Union, especially away from home against one of MLS’s most dangerous attacking teams.

Inter Miami still have vulnerabilities defensively, particularly against quick transitions, but their attacking quality and recent momentum should allow them to control large portions of the game. Expect the home side to create chances consistently throughout the contest, while Philadelphia may struggle to handle the movement and creativity in the final third.