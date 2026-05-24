Hellas Verona vs AS Roma: Preview and Prediction.

AS Roma must win away to Hellas Verona to guarantee their spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League as the Serie A top four race goes down to the wire.

The visitors head into the final day of the Serie A season with their Champions League destiny still in their own hands, but there is very little room for error. A victory over relegated Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi would confirm their long-awaited return to Europe’s elite competition. Anything less, however, could leave the Giallorossi exposed to a painful late twist.

Roma enter the last round of fixtures sitting inside the top four alongside Milan, with Juventus and Como still applying pressure from just two points behind. The situation is made even more delicate by Serie A’s tiebreaking rules, where head-to-head records take priority over overall goal difference. That means a draw in Verona, combined with wins elsewhere, could create an uncomfortable scenario for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

For that reason, Roma cannot afford to treat this as a routine away fixture against a relegated opponent. Their recent form suggests they are ready for the moment, but their away record and Verona’s surprisingly strong home record in this fixture add enough tension to make Sunday’s contest far from straightforward.

Gasperini’s first season in charge has brought Roma to the edge of a major breakthrough. The Giallorossi have not finished inside Serie A’s top four for several years, and they are also close to crossing the 70-point mark, a sign of genuine progress after seasons of inconsistency.

Their confidence will be high after a powerful run of four successive league victories. The highlight came in the Derby della Capitale, where Gianluca Mancini struck twice with headers to give Roma a memorable win over Lazio. That result not only strengthened their Champions League push but also underlined the squad’s growing belief under Gasperini.

Still, Roma’s away form remains a concern. They have been far more dominant at the Stadio Olimpico than on the road, and their recent visits to Verona have not been enjoyable. The Giallorossi have lost on their last two trips to the Bentegodi, and that record will serve as a warning against complacency.

For Hellas Verona, Sunday’s game will be their final appearance in Serie A before dropping into the second tier. After several seasons of narrow escapes, the Gialloblu have finally run out of answers, with relegation already confirmed before the final matchday.

It has been a deeply disappointing campaign for Verona. Their attacking numbers have been particularly poor, and they have failed to score in 19 league matches this season. Another blank against Roma would see them equal an unwanted club record dating back to 1989. Even more worryingly, they could go six consecutive Serie A home matches without scoring for the first time in their history.

Despite that bleak picture, Verona have shown some late resistance. Paolo Sammarco’s side recently held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in Turin before producing the same result against newly crowned champions Inter Milan. Kieron Bowie scored in both matches, giving Verona at least one positive attacking spark in a season largely defined by frustration.

Yet, if Verona are looking for motivation, they can take encouragement from their recent home record against Roma. Although the Giallorossi won the reverse fixture earlier this season, Verona have beaten Roma in four of the last five meetings at the Bentegodi. With nothing left to lose, they will want to sign off from Serie A by damaging Roma’s Champions League hopes. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Hellas Verona

Verona will be without several players for their Serie A farewell. Roberto Gagliardini is suspended and will not be available for selection, while Suat Serdar, Daniel Mosquera and Daniel Oyegoke are all ruled out due to injury. Gift Orban also remains unavailable for disciplinary reasons, leaving Paolo Sammarco with limited attacking options for the final game of the season.

Hellas Verona are expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation. Lorenzo Montipo should start in goal, with Andrias Edmundsson, Victor Nelsson and Nicolas Valentini forming the three-man central defence. Rafik Belghali is likely to operate as the right wing-back, while Martin Frese should take up the left wing-back role.

In midfield, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Sandi Lovric and Antoine Bernede are expected to provide energy, defensive cover and ball progression. Tomas Suslov should play in an advanced supporting role behind Kieron Bowie, who is set to lead the attack as Verona’s main forward.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Montipo; Edmundsson, Nelsson, Valentini; Belghali, Akpa Akpro, Lovric, Bernede, Frese; Suslov, Bowie

AS Roma

Roma will head into this decisive final-day fixture with a few important absentees asWesley is unavailable through suspension after being sent off in the derby, while Evan Ndicka has been ruled out with a thigh injury. Evan Ferguson is sidelined with an ankle problem, while Bryan Zaragoza is unavailable due to a knee injury. Kostas Tsimikas is struggling with flu and remains doubtful, while Lorenzo Pellegrini is also a major doubt because of a muscular issue. However, there is some positive news for Roma, with Manu Kone expected to return after a spell on the sidelines, giving Gasperini more strength and mobility in midfield.

Roma are expected to continue in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Mile Svilar should start in goal, with Gianluca Mancini operating as the right-sided centre-back, Mario Hermoso playing through the middle of the back three, and Daniele Ghilardi taking up the left-sided centre-back role. Zeki Celik is likely to feature as the right wing-back, while Devyne Rensch could be used on the left side to provide width and defensive balance.

In central midfield, Bryan Cristante should partner Manu Kone, with the former offering structure and experience, while the latter provides energy, ball-carrying ability and defensive intensity. Further forward, Niccolo Pisilli and Paulo Dybala are expected to operate as the two attacking midfielders behind Donyell Malen.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Hermoso, Ghilardi; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Rensch; Pisilli, Dybala; Malen

Key Stats

Roma have won each of their last four Serie A matches, scoring 11 goals during that run.

Roma can confirm Champions League qualification with a victory over Hellas Verona on the final day.

Hellas Verona have failed to score in 19 Serie A matches this season.

Hellas Verona have collected just three points from their last nine league matches.

Hellas Verona have won four of their last five home meetings with Roma at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Player to Watch

Donyell Malen

Embed from Getty Images

Malen will be the player to watch for Roma in this decisive final-day clash. Since arriving midway through the season, the Dutch forward has made a major impact, scoring 13 goals in 17 Serie A appearances and giving Roma a reliable cutting edge in the final third.

His pace, movement and directness could be crucial against a Verona side expected to defend deep and frustrate the visitors. Roma need a win to guarantee Champions League qualification, and Malen’s ability to turn half-chances into goals makes him their biggest attacking weapon.

With Paulo Dybala likely to operate behind him, Malen should receive enough service between the lines and in transition. If Roma are to avoid final-day drama and secure their return to the Champions League, Malen may well be the man who delivers the decisive moment.

Prediction

Hellas Verona 1-2 AS Roma

Hellas Verona may already be relegated, but they are unlikely to make this comfortable for Roma. Their recent draws against Juventus and Inter Milan show that they can still frustrate stronger opponents, especially if they stay compact and force Roma to be patient.

However, the Giallorossi have far more quality and motivation. With Champions League qualification on the line, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side should approach the match with urgency and control. Donyell Malen’s form, Paulo Dybala’s creativity, and Roma’s recent winning rhythm should give them the edge.