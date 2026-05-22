Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Preview and Prediction.

Pep Guardiola will seek to end his Manchester City stint with a win when they face Aston Villa on Sunday.

An emotional afternoon awaits at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as Manchester City host newly-crowned Europa League champions Aston Villa in what will officially become Pep Guardiola’s final match in charge of the club.

For City supporters, the occasion marks the end of one of the greatest managerial eras English football has ever witnessed. For Aston Villa, the trip to Manchester arrives with spirits soaring after continental glory in Istanbul.

City narrowly missed out on reclaiming the Premier League title after a 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth confirmed Arsenal as champions. However, Guardiola’s final season can still be considered hugely successful.

The Citizens already secured both the FA Cup and EFL Cup, meaning Guardiola departs having completed another domestic double despite falling short in the league race. Sunday’s match, however, will inevitably revolve around emotion and legacy.

Guardiola will take charge of Manchester City for the 593rd and final time, surpassing Les McDowall as the longest-serving manager in club history. Across a decade in Manchester, the Catalan tactician transformed his side into one of the defining teams of modern football.

His record remains extraordinary. Twenty trophies, six Premier League titles, and a remarkable 70.9 percent league win rate have cemented Guardiola’s status not only as Manchester City’s greatest manager but arguably the greatest coach in Premier League history. The Etihad atmosphere should therefore be emotionally charged from the opening whistle.

Recent history also strongly favours the hosts, as Manchester City have won 19 of their last 20 home league games against Aston Villa and each of the last 15 meetings at the Etihad since 2007. Even more impressively, City have scored at least twice in 14 of those victories. Guardiola’s side also enter the final day unbeaten in 15 consecutive Premier League matches following their defeat to rivals Manchester United earlier this year.

Still, Aston Villa arrive as one of the most dangerous teams in Europe right now. Unai Emery’s side secured their first European trophy in 44 years on Wednesday night with a commanding 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg in the Europa League final. Goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendía and Morgan Rogers completed a memorable triumph and delivered Emery a record-extending fifth Europa League crown as a manager.

UEFA Champions League qualification had already been secured before their final Premier League match thanks to an excellent 4-2 victory against Liverpool. So, Villa now arrive at the Etihad with no pressure whatsoever. That freedom could make them dangerous opponents.

Unlike City, the West Midlands outfit have little emotional weight surrounding the fixture. Emery’s side can simply enjoy the occasion and attempt to spoil Guardiola’s farewell party while completing a league double over Manchester City for the first time since 2001/02.

The hosts will almost certainly dominate possession and territory as usual, but Villa possess the perfect transitional weapons to punish any defensive lapses. Players like Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins thrive when attacking open spaces, and Villa’s confidence after their European triumph could encourage a fearless approach.

The Etihad crowd will desperately want to send Guardiola off with victory, and City’s remarkable home record against Villa only strengthens that narrative further. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Manchester City

Sunday’s final-day clash against Aston Villa will be filled with emotion for Manchester City, not only because it marks Pep Guardiola’s farewell match, but also because two long-serving senior players are expected to make their final appearances for the club.

Midfielder Bernardo Silva and defender John Stones are both set to leave Manchester City this summer following the expiration of their contracts. Guardiola is expected to involve both players prominently during the farewell occasion, with Bernardo Silva likely to captain the side from midfield.

With nothing riding on the result competitively, Guardiola could rotate heavily and offer opportunities to several squad players. James Trafford, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rico Lewis, Tijjani Reijnders, Nico Gonzalez, Savinho, Rayan Cherki, and Omar Marmoush are all pushing for starting spots.

One particularly intriguing storyline surrounds Phil Foden, who was surprisingly omitted from England’s World Cup squad. Guardiola may look to hand the midfielder a major role on Sunday as Foden attempts to respond positively after a frustrating international disappointment.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland remains close to another historic achievement. The Norwegian striker currently sits on 27 Premier League goals this season and would become only the second player after Alan Shearer to score 30 or more goals in multiple Premier League campaigns if he produces a hat-trick against Aston Villa.

Manchester City are expected to line up in their familiar attacking 4-2-3-1. James Trafford should start in goal behind a back four featuring Matheus Nunes at right-back, alongside John Stones and Nathan Ake in central defence. Rayan Ait-Nouri is expected to operate from left-back, where his attacking overlaps and technical quality should add further width to City’s buildup play.

In midfield, Rodri should line up alongside Bernardo Silva in the double pivot. Rodri’s control and tactical intelligence remain the foundation of City’s structure, while Silva’s work rate and technical quality could prove especially emotional in what may become his final appearance at the Etihad.

Further forward, Savinho is expected to start from the right wing, with Phil Foden operating centrally behind the striker. Jeremy Doku should provide direct pace and dribbling threat from the left side. Leading the attack, Omar Marmoush is expected to spearhead the frontline. His mobility, pressing intensity and willingness to attack space could create major problems for Aston Villa’s defensive structure, particularly if City establish their usual territorial dominance early in Guardiola’s farewell match.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Trafford: Nunes, Stones, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, Bernardo; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Marmoush

Aston Villa

Aston Villa arrive at the Etihad Stadium still celebrating their Europa League triumph, and Unai Emery has openly admitted that selecting a fully-focused side for Sunday’s finale may prove difficult following the emotional celebrations surrounding the club’s European success.

The Villa manager confirmed that he still intends to approach the match seriously, although rotation is expected after Thursday’s trophy parade and the physical demands of Wednesday’s Europa League final.

There are a few important fitness concerns within the squad. Midfielder Boubacar Kamara is definitely unavailable because of a knee injury, while Alysson is also expected to miss out with a groin problem. There are additional doubts surrounding goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who remarkably played through the Europa League final despite suffering a broken finger during the warm-up in Istanbul.

Emery may decide against risking the Argentine international ahead of the summer break. Several fringe and rotational players could therefore receive opportunities at the Etihad. Former Manchester City academy product and on-loan Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could make what may become his final appearance for Villa. Tammy Abraham, Leon Bailey, Douglas Luiz, Ian Maatsen, and Tyrone Mings are also expected to feature either from the beginning or off the bench.

Villa are likely to continue with Emery’s flexible 4-2-3-1 setup, where Marco Bizot is expected to start in goal if Emiliano Martínez is rested. The back four should feature Lamare Bogarde at right-back alongside Victor Lindelof and Tyrone Mings in central defence, while Ian Maatsen is expected to operate from left-back.

In midfield, Douglas Luiz should pair up with Amadou Onana in the double pivot. Luiz’s composure and passing quality remain central to Villa’s ability to transition from defence into attack, while Onana provides athleticism, defensive coverage and physicality against Manchester City’s technically dominant midfield.

Further forward, Leon Bailey is expected to start from the right wing, with Morgan Rogers occupying the central attacking role behind the striker. Jadon Sancho should operate from the left flank, where his dribbling and creativity could become particularly important during counter-attacking situations.

Leading the attack, Tammy Abraham is expected to spearhead Villa’s frontline. His movement, aerial ability and hold-up play could offer Villa an important outlet whenever they attempt to break through Manchester City’s aggressive pressing structure.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bizot; Bogarde, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; Bailey, Rogers, Sancho; Abraham

Key Stats

Pep Guardiola will take charge of his 593rd and final match as manager of Manchester City becoming the longest-serving manager in the club’s history.

Manchester City have won 19 of their last 20 Premier League home matches against Aston Villa.

The Citizens have scored two or more goals in 14 of their last 15 home league victories over Aston Villa.

Manchester City have conceded the first goal in a league-low six different Premier League games this season, but have only gone on to avoid defeat in two of those (1-1 v Bournemouth, 2-1 vs Liverpool).

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League matches since losing to Manchester United in January.

Player to Watch

Phil Foden

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Sunday’s final-day clash at the Etihad could become a deeply personal occasion for Phil Foden. The Manchester City academy graduate enters the match after the shock disappointment of being left out of England’s World Cup squad, a decision that has sparked huge debate given his importance to City over recent seasons.

Pep Guardiola may therefore look to place additional trust in Foden during his farewell match, offering the midfielder the perfect opportunity to respond on the pitch. Emotionally, this match-up feels tailor-made for him. With Guardiola departing after transforming Manchester City into a global powerhouse, players who came through the club’s academy, particularly Foden, will likely feel enormous motivation to deliver a memorable final performance for the manager who shaped their development more than anyone else.

He also tends to thrive emotionally in big Etihad occasions and when the crowd atmosphere intensifies and City dominate possession, Foden’s confidence and creativity often grow alongside it. Against an Aston Villa side potentially carrying both physical and emotional fatigue after Wednesday’s European final, the England international may find opportunities to dictate attacking phases consistently.

After the frustration of missing out internationally, performing brilliantly during Guardiola’s final game would offer the perfect reminder of his quality heading into the summer. If Manchester City are to deliver Pep Guardiola a memorable farewell victory, expect Phil Foden to be at the centre of the occasion.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa

Aston Villa are more than capable of causing problems for Manchester City, especially with confidence at an all-time high following Europa League success. Unai Emery’s tactical organisation and Villa’s counter-attacking quality should create several dangerous moments.

However, the emotional power surrounding Pep Guardiola’s farewell combined with City’s outstanding home record against Villa may ultimately prove decisive. Expect an entertaining and high-quality encounter between two excellent sides, but Manchester City may just find enough motivation and attacking quality to give Guardiola the perfect send-off.