Paris FC vs PSG: Preview and Prediction.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain face local rivals Paris FC with pride at stake in the French capital on Sunday night.

A fascinating Paris derby brings the Ligue 1 season to a close on Sunday afternoon as Paris FC host reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Jean Bouin.

For Paris FC, the occasion represents another major milestone during a remarkable debut campaign back in Ligue 1 after securing automatic promotion from Ligue 2 last season. For PSG, meanwhile, the fixture offers an opportunity to maintain momentum before their upcoming Champions League final while also settling unfinished business following their surprise Coupe de France elimination against Paris FC earlier this year.

The hosts have already exceeded expectations this season as after many predicted Paris FC would become involved in a difficult relegation battle, They instead produced a composed and competitive top-flight campaign built around strong home form and growing confidence throughout the second half of the season.

Les Bleus enter the weekend sitting comfortably in 11th place and have won three of their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their recent home performances have been especially impressive. Paris FC have won four of their last five league matches at Stade Jean Bouin, including a dominant four-goal victory over Stade Brestois 29 earlier this month. That strong home form has helped transform their stadium into one of the more difficult mid-table venues for visiting teams during recent weeks.

Still, they head into the derby looking to avoid consecutive defeats for the first time since November following last weekend’s narrow loss against Stade Rennais. Despite competing well, Paris FC ultimately fell to second-half goals from Esteban Lepaul and Breel Embolo.

Against PSG, however, motivation should not be difficult to find. The memory of their Coupe de France upset over the French giants back in January still stands as one of the club’s defining moments of the season. That victory proved Paris FC could compete with elite opposition when defensive organisation and emotional intensity aligned correctly.

Luis Enrique’s charges have already wrapped up another Ligue 1 title and continue preparing for an enormous Champions League final later this month. Their recent form, however, suggests focus levels remain impressively high despite domestic objectives already being secured.

Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over RC Lens once again highlighted PSG’s remarkable squad depth and attacking quality. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ibrahim Mbaye both scored as they extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to seven matches. Even with rotation expected ahead of European commitments, PSG still possess overwhelming attacking quality across every area of the pitch. Their ability to dominate possession, create overloads and sustain pressure remains unmatched within Ligue 1.

Paris FC’s Coupe de France triumph over PSG earlier in the season remains one of the few domestic setbacks Luis Enrique’s side have suffered during the campaign. Sunday offers an immediate opportunity for response and local bragging rights inside the French capital.

Even if Luis Enrique rotates portions of his lineup with the Champions League final approaching, PSG still look significantly stronger across virtually every department entering the derby. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Paris FC

Paris FC head into the final Ligue 1 match of the season carrying a couple of important injury concerns, particularly in attack. Jean-Philippe Krasso remains sidelined because of a knee injury, with the striker continuing his recovery after playing a major role during the club’s successful promotion campaign in 2024/25.

The hosts are also without experienced forward Pierre-Yves Hamel, who has not featured since August due to a long-term muscle injury. Hamel’s absence has forced Paris FC to adapt their attacking structure throughout much of the campaign, although the team have still managed to establish themselves comfortably in mid-table during their return to Ligue 1.

Despite those setbacks, Paris FC arrive with confidence built around strong recent home performances at Stade Jean Bouin. Their compact defensive organisation and disciplined midfield structure have become central to their success, particularly against stronger opponents.

Paris FC are expected to line up in a cautious and hard-working 4-5-1 formation designed to frustrate PSG’s possession-heavy approach while creating opportunities through counterattacks and transitions. Kevin Trapp should continue in goal behind a back four featuring Hamari Traore at right-back, alongside Diego Coppola and Otavio in central defence, while Nhoa Sangui is expected to operate from left-back.

Pierre Lees-Melou should provide experience and composure in deeper midfield areas alongside Rudy Matondo, while Alimami Gory and Ilan Kebbal are expected to offer creativity and transitional support in advanced midfield roles.

On the left flank, Luca Koleosho should provide pace and direct running from wide areas, while Willem Geubbels is expected to lead the line as the lone striker. Geubbels’s movement and ability to stretch PSG’s defence on the counterattack may become crucial if Paris FC are to threaten the champions offensively.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Trapp; Traore, Coppola, Otavio, Sangui; Lees-Melou, Matondo, Gory, Kebbal, Koleosho; Geubbels

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain head into the Paris derby with a few important absences as Luis Enrique carefully manages his squad ahead of the upcoming Champions League final. Achraf Hakimi remains unavailable after suffering a thigh injury during the dramatic 5-4 victory over FC Bayern Munich last month.

PSG are also still without Lucas Chevalier because of a thigh issue, meaning Matvey Safonov is expected to continue between the posts. Meanwhile, highly rated midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery has recently recovered from a minor setback, but Luis Enrique is not expected to risk the young Frenchman with the Champions League final on the horizon.

The Ligue 1 champions are expected to line up in their familiar 4-3-3 formation built around technical dominance, positional fluidity and aggressive attacking movement. Matvey Safonov should continue in goal behind a back four featuring Senny Mayulu at right-back, alongside Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo in central defence, while Lucas Hernandez is expected to operate from left-back.

In midfield, Fernandez should anchor the centre of the pitch alongside Joao Neves and Désiré Doue. Neves’s energy and passing range continue to provide balance in PSG’s midfield structure, while Doue’s technical quality and attacking instincts add another creative dimension when PSG push forward.

The front three remain exceptionally dangerous. Bradley Barcola is expected to start from the right wing, where his pace and dribbling consistently create one-versus-one problems for defenders. On the opposite flank, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia continues to deliver moments of brilliance through his direct running and creativity.

Leading the attack, Ousmane Dembele should once again spearhead the frontline. The Frenchman’s movement, unpredictability and ability to stretch defensive lines make him one of the most dangerous attacking players in Ligue 1, particularly in matches where PSG dominate possession and territory.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Mayulu, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez; Fernandez, Neves, Doue; Barcola, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Key Stats

Paris FC have won four of their last five Ligue 1 home matches at Stade Jean Bouin.

PSG are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, winning five of them.

PSG have already secured the Ligue 1 title and currently sit nine points clear of second-placed RC Lens.

Paris FC knocked PSG out of the Coupe de France earlier this season in one of the biggest domestic shocks of the campaign.

Player to Watch

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

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The Georgian winger heads into the Paris derby after another strong performance against Lens, where he once again demonstrated the qualities that have made him such a decisive figure during the closing months of the campaign. His ability to destabilise defensive structures through dribbling, acceleration and unpredictable movement consistently gives PSG a completely different attacking dimension.

Paris FC are expected to defend compactly and attempt to frustrate PSG through disciplined midfield organisation. Breaking down that type of defensive setup often requires individual brilliance in wide areas.

What makes him particularly dangerous is his freedom to drift inside from the left flank. Once moving centrally, he becomes extremely difficult to track, combining quick footwork with excellent decision-making around the edge of the penalty area. His chemistry with Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola has also improved significantly in recent weeks, making PSG’s front line increasingly fluid and unpredictable.

With PSG seeking revenge for their Coupe de France elimination earlier in the season, expect Kvaratskhelia to approach the derby with aggression and attacking intent from the opening whistle.

Prediction

Paris FC 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris FC deserve enormous credit for an impressive Ligue 1 campaign and should remain highly competitive in front of a passionate home crowd. Their Coupe de France victory over PSG earlier this season also ensures the visitors will not underestimate the challenge.

However, PSG’s current form, squad depth and attacking quality remain overwhelming advantages. Luis Enrique’s side appear determined to maintain rhythm before their European final, and the desire for revenge following that earlier cup defeat could further sharpen their focus. Expect Paris FC to compete bravely and create difficult moments for the champions, but PSG’s superior firepower should eventually prove decisive.