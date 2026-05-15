Genoa vs AC Milan: Preview and Prediction

AC Milan’s season has come under scrutiny as they have gone from title contenders to facing doubts over a top-four finish, as they prepare to take on Genoa.

In the penultimate weekend of the Serie A season, Genoa hosts AC Milan, with Daniel De Rossi’s side still capable of having a major say in the top-four race. Should they manage to take points off the Rossoneri, the Genoa boss could potentially aid Roma in their push for Champions League qualification, especially if the capital club win their own fixture.

As for their own campaign, Genoa are out of relegation danger, largely thanks to their form under De Rossi. With little left to play for beyond finishing as high as possible, Genoa will be keen to take centre stage by disrupting the top-four equation and taking points off Milan.

AC Milan, meanwhile, are in a difficult phase, having collected just four points from their last six matches, which has created unrest at San Siro. From consistently challenging Inter Milan for the title, the Rossoneri have suffered a sharp drop-off and are now battling to secure a top-four finish.

They were still in the title race after beating Inter in their most recent league derby, but Allegri’s men are now winless in their last three games. They have, in fact, suffered consecutive defeats against Sassuolo and Atalanta, leaving them level on points with fifth-placed Roma, only ahead due to head-to-head record.

It would be a massive failure for Milan and Allegri if they were to miss out on Champions League qualification.

With fans at San Siro showing clear signs of frustration, another winless outing could spark further backlash. This clash against Genoa is, therefore, a must-win. Milan does have a strong record against De Rossi’s side, losing just once in their last 16 meetings, which should offer some confidence to a team currently lacking ideas.

Team News & Tactics

Genoa

De Rossi has several personnel issues, including the absence of former Milan midfielder Junior Messias, as well as Tommaso Baldanzi. There is also no place in the squad for key right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who is dealing with a muscle problem.

Former Milan striker Lorenzo Colombo is expected to lead the line and is Genoa’s leading contributor with eight goal involvements this season. De Rossi may use this game as an opportunity to rotate, with Ruslan Malinovskyi, Stefano Sabelli, and Johan Vasquez all in contention.

A back three of Marcandalli, Leo Ostigard, and Vasquez could be deployed, with Sabelli replacing Norton-Cuffy on the right flank. Frendrup and Malinovskyi will anchor midfield, while Colombo leads the attack.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1) – Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Ellertsson; Ekhator, Vitinha; Colombo

AC Milan

Suspensions are proving to be a major issue for Allegri in selecting his strongest XI. While he welcomes the return of Fikayo Tomori from a one-match ban, Milan will be without Rafael Leao, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Pervis Estupinan, all of whom are key players.

There are also injury concerns, with veteran midfielder Luka Modric set to miss out. Samuele Ricci is expected to replace him, while Adrien Rabiot and Youssouf Fofana retain their places in midfield.

Tomori is likely to partner Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlovic in a back three, with Athekame and Davide Bartesaghi providing width as wing-backs. In Leao’s absence, Christopher Nkunku is expected to start after scoring last weekend, with Santiago Gimenez likely to partner him ahead of Christian Pulisic.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2) – Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Athekame, Fofana, Ricci, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Nkunku, Gimenez

Key Stats

Genoa have picked up 25 points in the second half of the season.

Genoa have failed to score in their last three matches.

AC Milan have collected only 4 points from their last 6 Serie A games.

AC Milan have won their last three away matches against Genoa.

Player to Watch

Samuele Ricci

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In Modric’s absence, Ricci has big shoes to fill in midfield. While not a regular starter, this is the kind of moment where he must step up and deliver performances worthy of guiding Milan into the Champions League next season.

Ricci faces a significant challenge, with pressure mounting on Milan and Allegri placing trust in him during a crucial phase. A strong display from the midfielder could be key in helping Milan take a decisive step toward securing a top-four finish.

Prediction

Genoa 1-2 Milan

This is a high-pressure game for the visitors, but not for the hosts, who have little left to play for. That could allow De Rossi’s side to play with freedom, although their recent struggles in front of goal may work in Milan’s favour.

Despite their poor form, Milan must produce a performance strong enough to keep their top-four hopes alive. While they may edge this contest, it is unlikely to be a comfortable victory.