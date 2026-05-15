AS Roma vs SS Lazio: Preview and Prediction.

A highly charged Derby della Capitale vs Roma awaits as Lazio hope to put their Coppa Italia defeat behind them.

One of world football’s fiercest rivalries returns on Sunday afternoon as AS Roma and SS Lazio collide in another emotionally charged Derby della Capitale at the Stadio Olimpico and this time, however, the stakes stretch far beyond local pride.

Roma enter the penultimate weekend of the Serie A season still fighting desperately for a place in next year’s Champions League. Lazio, meanwhile, arrive wounded, frustrated and carrying the emotional scars of another painful defeat against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final earlier this week.

The derby already guarantees tension, chaos and intensity, and with Europe still hanging in the balance for Roma and Lazio, determined to salvage pride from a disappointing campaign, Sunday’s clash feels destined to become another unforgettable chapter in the Eternal City rivalry.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side currently sit fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed AC Milan and only one behind Juventus. With Serie A using head-to-head results rather than goal difference as the primary tiebreaker, every remaining fixture now carries enormous significance.

Roma are chasing a fourth consecutive victory after last weekend’s dramatic and controversial win over Parma Calcio 1913, where two stoppage-time goals rescued an absolutely vital result. Although the late penalty converted by Donyell Malen sparked debate, the victory continued Roma’s excellent recent attacking form.

Recent derby history also favours the Giallorossi as Roma have won three of the last four meetings against Lazio across all competitions, conceding only once during that run. Earlier this season, they secured a narrow but deserved 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture, giving Gasperini the opportunity to become just the seventh Roma manager to win his first two Serie A derbies.

Lazio, by contrast, arrive under enormous pressure as the Biancocelesti’s season has unravelled badly over recent months. Once hoping to compete for European qualification, Maurizio Sarri’s side now face the possibility of finishing outside the top half altogether. Their final opportunity to rescue the campaign through silverware disappeared on Wednesday night as Inter Milan comfortably defeated them 2-0 in the Coppa Italia final.

Only days after suffering another heavy defeat against the same opponent in Serie A, Lazio once again looked second best against Inter, making costly defensive errors and struggling badly to create attacking danger. The performance intensified frustration surrounding both the squad and the wider atmosphere around the club.

Lazio have now failed to score in 16 league matches this season, their worst attacking record in decades. In a derby where emotion often matters as much as tactics, arriving with such fragile attacking confidence could become a major issue against Roma’s disciplined defensive structure.

Still, derby football rarely follows predictable logic and the emotional volatility of the Derby della Capitale means momentum can shift instantly. Lazio will almost certainly approach the contest with aggression, physical intensity and desperation to avoid further humiliation after the Inter defeats.

Roma are likely to control possession more confidently and attempt to create overloads through wide areas and midfield rotations around Malen. Lazio, meanwhile, may focus on defensive compactness before looking for transitional opportunities whenever Roma push numbers forward. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

AS Roma

Roma head into the Derby della Capitale with a few injury concerns still affecting Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad. Evan Ferguson and Bryan Zaragoza remain unavailable, while Stephan El Shaarawy is also considered doubtful because of an adductor problem.

There is better news elsewhere for the Giallorossi, however, as captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and striker Artem Dovbyk have both resumed full training and could return to the matchday squad, although neither is expected to start.

Roma are expected to line up in a fluid 3-4-2-1 formation designed to combine defensive security with aggressive attacking transitions. Mile Svilar should continue in goal behind a three-man defence featuring Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka and Mario Hermoso.

The wing-back roles are likely to be occupied by Zeki Celik on the right side and Wesley on the left flank. Both players will carry major responsibility in transition phases, particularly in helping Roma stretch Lazio defensively and create overloads in wide areas.

In central midfield, Bryan Cristante should partner Manu Kone. Cristante’s experience and positional discipline will be important in controlling the emotional tempo of the derby, while Kone’s athleticism and ability to drive forward could become crucial during transition moments.

Further forward, Matias Soule and Paulo Dybala are expected to operate behind Donyell Malen in advanced attacking roles. Soule’s dribbling ability and creativity between the lines complement Dybala’s intelligence and technical quality, giving Roma multiple routes to break through Lazio’s defensive shape.

Leading the attack, Malen should once again spearhead the frontline. With Roma still fighting for a Champions League place and carrying strong recent derby form, the Dutch forward will likely remain the key figure in deciding whether the Giallorossi can continue their late-season surge.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Soule, Dybala; Malen

SS Lazio

Lazio head into the Derby della Capitale carrying several selection concerns as Maurizio Sarri attempts to lift his side following the painful Coppa Italia final defeat against Inter Milan. Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel is the only confirmed injury absentee, while both Patric and captain Mattia Zaccagni remain fitness doubts ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

There is also a major defensive suspension affecting the Biancocelesti, with key centre-back Alessio Romagnoli unavailable after his red card against Inter Milan last weekend. Romagnoli’s absence represents a significant blow given both his leadership and experience in high-pressure derby matches.

Lazio are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation aimed at remaining compact defensively while creating opportunities through wide areas and quick attacking transitions. Edoardo Motta should start in goal behind a back four consisting of Adam Marusic at right-back, alongside Mario Gila and Oliver Provstgaard in central defence, while Luca Pellegrini is expected to feature from left-back.

In midfield, Toma Basic should operate alongside Nicolo Rovella and Kenneth Taylor. Rovella’s return to form has at least restored some composure and structure to Lazio’s midfield, and his ability to dictate possession may become vital against Roma’s aggressive pressing approach.

Further forward, Gustav Isaksen is expected to start from the right wing, while Mattia Zaccagni could feature from the left side if declared fit enough to start. Leading the line, Tijjani Noslin currently appears the most likely option centrally as Lazio search desperately for greater attacking efficiency in front of goal.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Motta; Marusic, Gila, Provstgaard, Pellegrini; Basic, Rovella, Taylor; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni

Key Stats

Roma are unbeaten in their last 11 home Serie A matches, keeping seven clean sheets during that run.

Roma have scored in each of their last 13 league matches, averaging more than two goals per game across that stretch.

Roma have won three of the last four Derby della Capitale meetings across all competitions, conceding only once during that period.

Lazio have failed to score in 16 Serie A matches this season, their worst attacking record since 1989.

Player to Watch

Donyell Malen

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Malen has scored 13 goals in only 16 Serie A appearances, bringing pace, directness and clinical finishing to Gian Piero Gasperini’s system. More importantly, he has repeatedly delivered during high-pressure moments, including last weekend’s dramatic victory against Parma that kept Roma firmly alive in the top-four race.

The Derby della Capitale now presents another enormous stage and against a Lazio side struggling badly for defensive stability and confidence after consecutive defeats against Inter Milan, Malen’s movement in transition could become one of the defining tactical battles of the match. His ability to attack space behind defenders and exploit disorganisation makes him especially dangerous in emotionally chaotic derby environments.

Roma’s attack has increasingly been built around his pace and finishing, while the chemistry developing between him, Dybala and Soule has added another dimension to the Giallorossi frontline during recent weeks. With Champions League football still within reach and local bragging rights on the line, expect Donyell Malen to once again play a decisive role in the Eternal City’s biggest football occasion.

Prediction

AS Roma 2-1 SS Lazio

Expect another fiercely contested Rome derby filled with emotional intensity, physical battles and moments of chaos. Lazio’s desperation and wounded pride should ensure they compete aggressively, but their attacking struggles and fragile confidence after consecutive defeats against Inter Milan remain difficult to ignore.

Roma, meanwhile, look increasingly composed under Gian Piero Gasperini. Their strong defensive record at home, attacking consistency and recent derby success give them a clear edge heading into the weekend. The atmosphere will likely produce a tense and dramatic encounter, but Roma’s greater balance and momentum may ultimately prove decisive once again.