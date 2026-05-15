Brentford vs Crystal Palace: Preview and Prediction

Brentford and Crystal Palace will be desperate to return to winning ways when they clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

The 2025/26 Premier League season is cruising to a spectacular curtain call, with battles across the table still alive and inching towards an enthralling conclusion. The action on Sunday will start with the game between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford before continuing with four simultaneous matches, including Brentford vs Crystal Palace at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford may not secure a spot in a European competition next term, but they will end the ongoing campaign as one of the surprise packages this term. However, the Bees have been on a frustrating run of form in recent weeks, winning only one of their last eight Premier League games, dropping to eighth in the standings as a result. However, all is not lost yet, as Keith Andrews’s men are only four points behind sixth-placed Bournemouth.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace will hedge their fortunes on the UEFA Europa Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano later this month. With the Eagles focusing on their European commitments, they have been on a freefall in the Premier League. A top-half finish is unlikely, and Oliver Glasner’s men are on a five-game winless run in the top flight to fall to 15th in the standings.

The reverse fixture saw Crystal Palace clinch a hard-fought 2-0 win over Brentford, with Jean-Philippe Mateta delivering the goods in the final third. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Brentford

Keith Andrews has no new injury concerns hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. The Brentford head coach will be bereft of the services of only three first-team players vs Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho are long-term absentees due to their knee injuries, and they will not return until next season. Additionally, Rico Henry is unavailable due to a hamstring issue, and he will not play again this term.

Caoimhin Kelleher is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Brentford lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Crystal Palace on Sunday. The backline will feature Michael Kayode, Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins, and Keane Lewis-Potter.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Yehor Yarmolyuk and Mathias Jensen in the double pivot, with the duo aiming to keep things tight in the middle of the park. Mikkel Damsgaard will reprise the no. 10 role, with Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade being the two wide attackers. Finally, Igor Thiago will lead the line for Brentford against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Igor Thiago

Crystal Palace

Unlike his counterpart in the Brentford dugout, Oliver Glasner has received positive updates on the team news front ahead of his side’s latest fixture. The Crystal Palace head coach may be without only two first-team players on Sunday.

Borna Sosa (knock) and Evann Guessand (knee) are closing in on returning from their layoffs, and they face late fitness tests to determine their availability. So, Cheick Doucoure (match fitness) and Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) are the only absentees for the away side.

Dean Henderson is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Crystal Palace lining up in a 3-4-2-1 formation in front of him vs Brentford on Sunday. The central defensive unit will feature Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, and Jaydee Canvot. Meanwhile, Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell will be the two wing-backs.

The wide duo will provide width in the final third and protect the three centre-backs. As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in the double pivot. Finally, Jean-Philippe Mateta will spearhead the Crystal Palace attack against Brentford, with Ismaila Sarr and Brennan Johnson completing the numbers in the offensive unit.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Johnson; Mateta

Key Stats

Brentford are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Crystal Palace (W3 D3) since a 3-0 loss in the Third Division South in December 1957. Meanwhile, following their 2-0 win in November, the Eagles are looking to complete the league double over Brentford for the first time since 1957/58 when they beat them on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Brentford have won only five of their last 30 Premier League London derby matches (D9 L16). However, two of those victories have come against Crystal Palace (3 vs West Ham United).

Crystal Palace have won six of their last nine away London derby matches in the Premier League (D2 L1). Following wins at Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, they are looking to win three in a row on the road in the same top-flight season for the first time.

Brentford have lost their final home league game in the two most recent seasons, last doing so in three successive campaigns between 2010/11 and 2012/13. On the other hand, Crystal Palace have won their final away league game in just one of the last six seasons (D2 L3), beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 in 2023/24.

Brentford have lost two of their last three Premier League games (W1), just one fewer than their tally in their previous 18 top-flight outings (W7 D8 L3). However, at home, the Bees have lost just two of their 14 most recent matches (W6 D6).

Player to Watch

Jean-Philippe Mateta

While Igor Thiago, Kevin Schade, and Ismaila Sarr were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Jean-Philippe Mateta as the Player to Watch for Sunday’s Premier League clash between Brentford and Crystal Palace on the Gtech Community Stadium.

The French international, celebrating a call-up to the French national squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has scored 11 goals in Premier League London derbies, the second most of any Crystal Palace player behind Wilfried Zaha (15).

Prediction

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Neither team comes into Sunday’s Premier League match in splendid form, with their offensive and defensive units failing to deliver the goods. However, that is a recipe for an engrossing affair, and a closely-contested game is on the cards.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Adam Wharton will have a field day, leading to Igor Thiago and Jean-Philippe Mateta finding the back of the net. Ultimately, there may not be much to separate the two sides, and The Hard Tackle predicts a 1-1 draw.