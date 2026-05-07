Fulham vs Bournemouth: Preview and Prediction

Bournemouth will be eager to remain in contention for UEFA Champions League qualification when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The 2025/26 Premier League season resumes this weekend with Gameweek 36. The latest round of fixtures starts with the game between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield before continuing with three simultaneous matches, including Fulham vs Bournemouth at Craven Cottage.

Fulham’s relentless form midway through the 2025/26 season has become a distant memory, and they have fallen behind the other European qualification-chasing teams. However, a few wins and favourable results elsewhere can bring the West London outfit back into the top seven, with Brentford only three points ahead of Marco Silva’s men.

However, with the Cottagers managing only one win in their last four games, they need to spectacularly improve their form. On the other hand, Bournemouth’s sensational unbeaten run shows no signs of ending, and the Cherries have now gone 15 Premier League games without a defeat.

This exceptional streak began in January, and Andoni Iraola’s men have faced almost every top-flight team without suffering a defeat in the second half of the 2025/26 season. So, his charges are in the driver’s seat in the chase for European qualification, and they may even secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League if Aston Villa’s terrible run of form continues.

The reverse fixture saw Bournemouth come from a goal down to beat Fulham 3-1, with Antoine Semenyo (brace) and Justin Kluivert finding the back of the net to earn the Cherries all three points. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Fulham

Marco Silva has a new injury concern that is hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. The Fulham head coach may be bereft of the services of only three first-team players vs Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Portuguese tactician has been sweating over Emile Smith Rowe’s fitness after the English playmaker came off with cramps in the Premier League game against Arsenal. However, Smith Rowe and Sander Berge (illness) should be fit and available to take on Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Alex Iwobi (thigh), and Kevin (toe) remain in the treatment room.

Bernd Leno is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Fulham lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Bournemouth on Saturday. The backline will feature Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, and Antonee Robinson.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge in the double pivot, with Joshua King reprising the no. 10 role. Finally, Raul Jimenez will lead the line for Fulham against Bournemouth, with Samuel Chukwueze and the talismanic Harry Wilson being the two wide attackers.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, King, Chukwueze; Jimenez

Bournemouth

Unlike his counterpart in the Fulham dugout, Andoni Iraola has no new issues to worry about ahead of his side’s latest fixture. The Bournemouth head coach will be without only three first-team players on Saturday.

Julio Soler (thigh), Lewis Cook (thigh), and Justin Kluivert (knee) are the only players in the treatment room, and Iraola will have a full-strength squad to take on Fulham this weekend.

Djordje Petrovic is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Bournemouth lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Fulham at Craven Cottage. The backline will feature Alex Jimenez, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, and Adrien Truffert.

As for the midfield unit, Tyler Adams will join Alex Scott in the double pivot in the middle of the park. Eli Junior Kroupi will reprise the no. 10 role, with Rayan Vitor and Marcus Tavernier being the two wide attackers. Finally, Evanilson will spearhead the Bournemouth attack against Fulham this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

Key Stats

Fulham have won only two of their nine Premier League matches vs Bournemouth (D2 L5), 1-0 away in April 2019 and 3-1 at home in February 2024. Meanwhile, the Cherries have won their last two Premier League games against Fulham. They’re looking to complete the double over them for the first time in the competition, last doing so in any division in 2014/15 (Championship).

Fulham have failed to score in five of their last seven Premier League games, though they won both in which they found the net during this run (D2 L3). The Cottagers had only failed to find the back of the net in five of their first 28 top-flight outings this term. Meanwhile, following wins over Burnley and Aston Villa, Fulham are looking to win three consecutive home league matches for the first time since December 2023.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games, both their longest run and the longest current run of any side in the competition (W7 D8). The only team to have a longer run with all of their games coming while sitting outside the top five in the table were Manchester United between October 2016 and March 2017 (18).

Bournemouth conceded 27 goals in their first nine Premier League away games this season (3 per game), shipping at least three goals on seven occasions. They have let in just six times in their last eight outings on the road (0.8 per game) and never more than twice in a match.

Only the current top two sides, Arsenal (5) and Manchester City (5), have lost fewer Premier League games than Bournemouth this season (7). The Cherries have drawn a league-high 16 games this term, which is also their most draws in any league campaign since 2005/06 (19 in League One).

Player to Watch

Eli Junior Kroupi

Embed from Getty Images

While Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez, and Marcus Tavernier were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Eli Junior Kroupi as the Player to Watch for Saturday’s Premier League match between Fulham and Bournemouth at Craven Cottage.

The 19-year-old has scored 12 Premier League goals for Bournemouth this season. There are just five occasions of a teenager netting more in a campaign: Robbie Fowler in 1994/95 (23), Michael Owen in 1997/98 and 1998/99 (18), Nicolas Anelka in 1998/99 (13), and Romelu Lukaku in 2012/13 (14).

While breaching Fowler’s tally is improbable, the young Frenchman will be eager to add to his haul and help Bournemouth continue their unbeaten run this weekend. Additionally, amid his links with several high-profile clubs, Kroupi can elevate his stock further with another game-changing display.

Prediction

Fulham 0-2 Bournemouth

Fulham’s recent form provides a confusing picture for those attempting to predict what will happen on Saturday. While the Cottagers have failed to find the back of the net in most of their recent Premier League outings, they are on a two-match winning run at Craven Cottage.

However, getting the better of Bournemouth is unlikely, with the visitors being the most in-form team in the Premier League. Additionally, James Hill and Marcos Senesi will not give an inch, and that will add to Fulham’s frustration. Ultimately, the home side should not have enought quality to trouble the Cherries, and The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-0 win for Andoni Iraola and his charges.