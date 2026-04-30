Brentford vs West Ham United: Preview and Prediction

Brentford will be eager to return to winning ways when they host West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Gameweek 35 of the 2025/26 Premier League season will continue on Saturday with four games. The latest round of fixtures will begin on Friday with the match between Leeds United and Burnley at Elland Road before resuming on the weekend with three simultaneous fixtures, including Brentford vs West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford’s fairytale run under Keith Andrews this season is threatening to end without European qualification. The Bees have been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League, but they have failed to win their last six games, although only one has ended in defeat (D5). That loss came earlier this week, as Manchester United clinched a narrow 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, Nuno Espirito Santo is masterminding another great escape from a relegation battle. While the Hammers are not out of the woods yet, their three-match unbeaten run (W2 D1) has lifted them two points ahead of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur. However, they need to continue outdoing their London rivals to secure a place in the Premier League for another season.

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-0 win for Brentford, with Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen finding the back of the net. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Brentford

Keith Andrews has no new injury concerns hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. The Brentford head coach will be bereft of the services of five first-team players vs West Ham United on Saturday.

Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho are long-term absentees due to their knee injuries. The duo accompanies Rico Henry (hamstring), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), and Jordan Henderson (knock) in the treatment room.

Caoimhin Kelleher is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Brentford lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs West Ham United on Saturday. The backline will feature Michael Kayode, Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins, and Keane Lewis-Potter.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Mathias Jensen and Yehor Yarmolyuk in the double pivot. Mikkel Damsgaard will reprise the no. 10 role, with Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara being the two wide attackers. Finally, Igor Thiago will lead the line for Brentford against West Ham on Saturday.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

West Ham United

Like his counterpart in the Brentford dugout, Nuno Espirito Santo has no new issues to worry about ahead of the short trip to the Gtech Community Stadium. The West Ham United manager will be without only one first-team player on Saturday, with Lukasz Fabianski recovering from a back issue.

Mads Hermansen will take his spot between the sticks, with West Ham lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Brentford on Saturday. The backline will feature Kyle Walker-Peters, Axel Disasi, Konsantinos Mavropanos, and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Mateus Fernandes and Tomas Soucek in the double pivot. Pablo will reprise the no. 10 role behind Valentin Castellanos, with Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen completing the numbers in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf; Fernandes, Soucek; Bowen, Pablo, Summerville; Castellanos

Key Stats

Brentford have won three of their four Premier League home games vs West Ham United, with the only exception being a 1-1 draw last season. The Hammers have lost seven of their nine Premier League games against Brentford (W1 D1), their highest loss rate against any side they have faced five or more times in the competition (78%).

Brentford have won just two of their last 15 Premier League London derby matches (D6 L7), though both of these victories came against West Ham United. At home, the Bees are winless in nine league London derbies (D6 L3) since a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in August 2024.

West Ham United have won two of their last four Premier League London derbies (D1 L1), earning as many points in these four games as they did in their previous 14 combined (7).

Brentford are winless in their last six Premier League home games (D4 L2), with the three most recent matches finishing level. They last drew four consecutive home league games in March/April 2021 in the EFL Championship.

West Ham United have earned 22 points from their last 13 Premier League games (W6 D4 L3) and are two points clear of the relegation zone. At the start of this run, they were seven points from safety. Only five clubs have won more points than the Hammers over the last 13 matchdays.

Player to Watch

Igor Thiago

While Jarrod Bowen, Valentin Castellanos, and Kevin Schade were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Igor Thiago as the Player to Watch for Saturday’s Premier League clash between Brentford and West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Of Igor Thiago’s 21 Premier League goals this season, only one has come in a London derby. His shot conversion rate in London derbies is 5% (1 goal from 21 shots), compared to 36% against non-London teams (20 goals from 55 shots). So, the Brazilian will be eager to correct that record and guide his team back to winning ways.

Prediction

Brentford 1-1 West Ham United

This match has the makings of an entertaining stalemate. With Brentford struggling to win games and failing to get the better of London rivals, West Ham will sense an opportunity to spring a surprise and pick three crucial points.

However, the Hammers have conceded in all nine Premier League games against Brentford, only facing Ipswich Town more without ever keeping a clean sheet (10). So, there may not be much to separate the two sides, and The Hard Tackle predicts a 1-1 draw.