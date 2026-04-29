Leeds United vs Burnley: Preview and Prediction

Leeds United and Burnley will be eager to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they clash at Elland Road on Friday.

The 2025/26 Premier League season will resume on Friday with Gameweek 35, as we get closer to the curtain call. The latest round of fixtures starts with Leeds United vs Burnley at Elland Road, with the home side striving to avoid joining Scott Parker’s men on the way back to the EFL Championship.

Daniel Farke has finally found the solution to remaining in the Premier League after previously unsuccessful attempts during his stint with Norwich City. While Leeds United have been in the relegation dogfight throughout the 2025/26 season, they have been outside the drop zone since December, having rarely lost a game during this stretch.

The Whites have lost only four of their last 21 Premier League games, and they are on a five-match unbeaten run in the top flight ahead of Gameweek 35. The switch to a back three has worked wonders, turning the West Yorkshire outfit into a resilient team that cannot be easily broken down. However, Leeds United bowed out of the FA Cup last weekend, narrowly losing to Chelsea in the semi-final.

On the other hand, Burnley will not participate in the Premier League next season, with Scott Park failing to galvanise his squad enough to ensure safety. While the Clarets have frustrated many opponents, they have managed only 20 points in 34 outings, 16 behind 17th-placed West Ham United. However, the Lancashire-based club can play spoilsport for other relegation contenders.

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-0 win for Burnley, with Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchouana finding the back of the net. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Player to Watch

Leeds United

Daniel Farke has a new injury concern that is hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. The Leeds United head coach may be bereft of the services of as many as four first-team players vs Burnley on Friday.

Gabriel Gudmundsson is the latest absentee after sustaining a hamstring injury in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea last weekend. Additionally, Farke has been sweating over the fitness of Jaka Bijol and Noah Okafor, with the duo recovering from minor knocks. They face late tests to determine their availability. Meanwhile, Ilia Gruev is a long-term absentee due to a knee issue.

Karl Darlow is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Leeds United lining up in a 3-4-2-1 formation in front of him vs Burnley on Friday. The central defensive unit will feature Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol, and Pascal Struijk. Meanwhile, Jayden Bogle and James Justin will start as the two wing-backs.

The wide duo will provide width in the final third and protect the centre-backs. As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka in the central areas. Finally, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the line for Leeds United against Burnley, with Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson completing the numbers in the offensive unit.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

Burnley

Unlike his counterpart in the Leeds United dugout, Scott Parker has no new issues to worry about ahead of the trip to Elland Road. The Burnley head coach will be without half a dozen first-team players on Friday.

Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (knock), and Axel Tuanzebe (calf) have left the defensive unit light on options. The duo accompanies Hannibal Mejbri (thigh), Josh Cullen (knee), and Zeki Amdouni (knee) in the treatment room.

Martin Dubravka is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Burnley lining up in a 5-4-1 formation in front of him vs Leeds United on Friday. The backline will feature Kyle Walker, Hjalmar Ekdal, Bashir Humphreys, Maxime Esteve, and Quilindschy Hartman.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past James Ward-Prowse and Josh Laurent in the double pivot, with Loum Tchaouna and Jaidon Anthony being the two wide attackers. Finally, Zian Flelmming will spearhead the Burnley attack against Leeds United this week.

Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Humphreys, Esteve, Hartman; Tchaouna, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Anthony; Flemming

Key Stats

Leeds United lost 1-0 at home to Burnley in the Championship last season, but they have never lost consecutive home league games against the Clarets before. However, the visitors are looking to complete just their third-ever league double over Leeds United, after 1926/27 (top flight) and 2013/14 (Championship).

Leeds United have failed to score in each of their last three league games against Burnley, having never previously gone back-to-back matches without a goal against the Clarets.

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games (W2 D3). They have earned as many points (7) and scored more goals (7) in their three most recent top-flight matches than they had in their previous eight combined (7 points, 6 goals).

Burnley have won just one of their last 25 Premier League games (D7 L17), beating Crystal Palace 3-2 in February. However, nine of the Clarets’ 13 most recent points have come away from home.

As well as being the lowest in the Premier League this season, Burnley’s average of 9.1 shots per game and 3 shots on target per game are their lowest in a single campaign in the competition.

Player to Watch

Zian Flemming

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While Noah Okafor, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Jaidon Anthony were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Zian Flemming as the Player to Watch in Friday’s Premier League clash between Leeds United and Burnley at Elland Road.

The 27-year-old has scored nine Premier League goals this season. The last Burnley player to reach double figures was Chris Wood (12 in 2020/21), while the only player to do so in a season the Clarets were relegated was Danny Ings (11 in 2014/15). For the visitors to have any hope in this match, Flemming will hold the key in the final third.

Prediction

Leeds United 2-1 Burnley

Burnley will take heart from the performance in the reverse fixture and the team’s displays against fellow promoted clubs this season, hoping to spring a surprise and return to winning ways. However, the Clarets have been dreadful in the final third in recent weeks, with the shot-shy nature hurting them dearly.

Additionally, the hosts have found a way to become a team that does not lose due to the low volume of “big chances” they concede. So, while the away side will not go down without a fight, they will not have enough quality to take anything from the game. Meanwhile, Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson will rise to the occasion for Leeds. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for Daniel Farke and his charges.