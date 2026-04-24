West Ham United vs Everton: Preview and Prediction

West Ham United and Everton will be eager to return to winning ways when they face off at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Gameweek 34 of the 2025/26 Premier League season will continue on Saturday with five games. The action on the day will start with the match between Fulham and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage before continuing with three simultaneous fixtures, including West Ham United vs Everton at the London Stadium.

West Ham United’s push to avoid relegation from the Premier League continued last weekend, but they had to work hard to earn a point to retain their two-point buffer over 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Hammers have lost only one of their last five top-flight matches, and this run includes a 1-1 draw against Manchester City and a narrow win over Fulham.

On the other hand, Everton’s bid to secure European qualification suffered a setback last week, as Liverpool handed them a 2-1 defeat through a last-gasp goal by Virgil van Dijk. With that result, the Toffees have fallen to tenth in the Premier League standings, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth leapfrogging them.

The reverse fixture saw West Ham come from a goal down to hold Everton to a 1-1 draw, with Jarrod Bowen scoring the equaliser. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

West Ham United

Nuno Espirito Santo has no new injury concerns hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. The West Ham United head coach will have a full-strength squad vs Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Mads Hermansen is an automatic pick between the sticks, with West Ham United lining up in a 4-4-1-1 formation in front of him vs Everton on Saturday. The backline will feature Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Axel Disasi, and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Tomas Soucek and Mateus Fernandes in the double pivot, with Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville being the two wide attackers. Finally, Valentin Castellanos will lead the line for West Ham against Everton, with Pablo playing behind him this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-4-1-1): Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

Everton

Unlike his counterpart in the West Ham United dugout, David Moyes has a new injury concern to worry about ahead of the trip to the London Stadium. The West Ham United head coach will be without three first-team players on Saturday.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Beto are the latest absentees. The former is unavailable due to a hamstring issue, while the latter will miss out due to a head injury. The duo accompanies Jack Grealish (foot) in the treatment room.

Jordan Pickford is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Everton lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs West Ham United on Saturday. The backline will feature Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past James Garner and Idrissa Gueye in the double pivot, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall reprising the no. 10 role. Finally, Thierno Barry will spearhead the Everton attack against West Ham, with Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil being the two wide attackers.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

Key Stats

West Ham United have won just three of their last 17 Premier League home games vs Everton (D5 L9), though two of those have come in their four most recent matches against the Merseyside outfit at the London Stadium (D1 L1). Meanwhile, the Toffees have won more Premier League games against West Ham both overall (29) and away from home (13) than they have against any other opponent in the competition.

West Ham United have kept two clean sheets in their last three Premier League home games, as many as in their previous 41 at the London Stadium combined.

Everton have won 25 away Premier League points this season (W7 D4 L5), their best in a season since 2020/21 (37). However, the Toffees have only won three of their last 15 games in London (D5 L7).

West Ham United are unbeaten in their last five Premier League home games (W2 D3), last having a better unbeaten run at the London Stadium between November and February in 2023/24 under current Everton boss David Moyes.

West Ham United have kept a clean sheet in their last two Premier League games; the Hammers last kept three successive Premier League shutouts in January 2024 (run of 4).

Player to Watch

Thierno Barry

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While Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jarrod Bowen, and Mateus Fernandes were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Thierno Barry as the Player to Watch for Saturday’s Premier League clash between West Ham United and Everton at the London Stadium.

Beto has been the form player for the away side, scoring seven goals from just 19 shots (37% shot conversion). Additionally, he is averaging a goal every 81 minutes. Before 2026, he had scored 12 goals from 111 attempts (11%) and averaged a goal every 271 minutes. However, with the former Udinese striker unavailable, Barry will have the onus on him to step up and deliver the goods. So, he will aim to take advantage of this opportunity and make his mark this weekend.

Prediction

West Ham United 2-2 Everton

There has not been much to separate West Ham United and Everton in recent meetings, and the last three Premier League matches featuring these two sides have ended in a draw, as many as in the previous 24 (8 West Ham wins and 13 Everton victories). Saturday’s match at the London Stadium may be no different when we take stock of their form.

However, David Moyes will be motivated to get the better of another former club on the road, having already beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford. Only three managers have won away games against two former clubs in a season: Harry Redknapp in 2009/10 (Portsmouth and West Ham United), Roy Hodgson in 2011/12 (Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers) and 2020/21 (Fulham and West Bromwich Albion) and Nuno Espirito Santo in 2024/25 (Tottenham and Wolves).

A closely-contested affair is on the cards, and we may see the scorers being busy this weekend. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jarrod Bowen will deliver the goods at the London Stadium, but ultimately, there may not be much between the two teams. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-2 draw for Saturday’s Premier League clash at the London Stadium.