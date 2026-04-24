Fulham vs Aston Villa: Preview and Prediction

Fulham and Aston Villa will be eager to secure three points to get closer to their European aspirations when they clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Gameweek 34 of the 2025/26 Premier League season will continue on Saturday, which will feature five matches. The action on the day will start with Fulham vs Aston Villa at Craven Cottage, with three points being of utmost importance to both teams.

Fulham’s upward trajectory has become a distant memory after the recent slip-ups. Marco Silva’s men were once among the most dreaded mid-table opponents for teams in the upper echelons of the Premier League table. However, the Cottagers have struggled in their recent outings, and they have also failed to score in four of their last five Premier League matches.

On the other hand, Aston Villa’s recent upturn in form has helped them get closer to a spot in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League. The Villans are on a three-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, and they are eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with a game in hand. A few more points can effectively seal a top-five finish, allowing Unai Emery’s men to look forward to their Europa League campaign.

The reverse fixture saw Aston Villa come from a goal down to beat Fulham 3-1, with Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, and Emiliano Buendia finding the back of the net. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Fulham

Marco Silva has a new injury concern that is hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. The Fulham head coach may be bereft of the services of three first-team players vs Aston Villa on Saturday.

Silva is sweating over Alex Iwobi’s fitness after he sustained a hamstring injury in the Premier League clash with Brentford last weekend. The Nigerian international faces a late fitness test to determine his availability. However, Kenny Tete (ankle) and Kevin (foot) remain in the treatment room.

Bernd Leno is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Fulham lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Aston Villa on Saturday. The backline will feature Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, and Ryan Sessegnon.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic, with Iwobi missing out due to his fitness uncertainties. Emile Smith Rowe will reprise the no. 10 role, with Harry Wilson and Oscar Bobb being the two wide attackers. Finally, Raul Jimenez will lead the line for Fulham against Aston Villa this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez

Aston Villa

Unlike his counterpart in the Fulham dugout, Unai Emery has no new issues to worry about ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage. The Aston Villa manager will be without two first-team players on Saturday.

Boubacar Kamara is a long-term absentee, as he is recovering from a knee injury. Additionally, Alysson’s fitness issues continue, and Saturday’s game may have come too soon for the Brazilian prospect.

Emiliano Martinez should take his spot between the sticks, with Aston Villa lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Fulham on Saturday. The backline will feature Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, and Ian Maatsen.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans in the double pivot, with Morgan Rogers reprising the no. 10 role. Finally, Ollie Watkins will spearhead the Aston Villa attack against Fulham, with John McGinn and Jadon Sancho completing the numbers in the offensive unit.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins

Key Stats

After losing just two of their first 13 Premier League home games against Aston Villa (W5 D6), Fulham have lost three of their last four against the West Midlands outfit at Craven Cottage (W1). The Villans have won their six most recent Premier League games against Fulham since a 3-0 loss in October 2022. Only against Coventry City have they won more consecutively in the competition (7 between 1995 and 1998).

Aston Villa have won one of their last seven away Premier League games (D3 L3), and they are winless in four (D2 L2). The West Midlands outfit last had a longer winless run on the road in November/December 2024 (L5).

Aston Villa have conceded at least three goals in three of their last five Premier League matches, as many as they had in their previous 38 games combined. They averaged under a goal per game conceded in those 38 games (0.95), compared to over two per game in the last five (2.2).

Aston Villa have conceded at least three goals in three of their last five Premier League matches, as many as they had in their previous 38 games combined. They averaged under a goal per game conceded in those 38 games (0.95), compared to over two per game in the last five (2.2).

Seven of Fulham’s last eight Premier League wins have come against sides who started the day in the bottom half of the league. They have won just one of their last nine against teams starting in the top half (D2 L6).

Player to Watch

Ollie Watkins

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While Morgan Rogers, Harry Wilson, and Raul Jimenez were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Ollie Watkins as the Player to Watch for Saturday’s Premier League clash between Fulham and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage.

The English international has six goals in nine Premier League appearances against Fulham; he has only scored more against Brighton & Hove Albion (9) and Arsenal (7). Watkins has been in fine form in recent weeks, finding the back of the net six times in his last five outings across all competitions. So, it is hardly surprising that the experienced striker is a captaincy candidate in FPL for Gameweek 34.

Prediction

Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa

A few months ago, many would have expected Fulham to take something from this game, perhaps even secure three points. However, the Cottagers have been so inconsistent that a win will be a shock result this week. When you add the context of Aston Villa’s recent record against the West London outfit, backing the away side is the prudent approach.

Additionally, Unai Emery has won all eight Premier League games against Fulham, with only Pep Guardiola having a better record against an opponent in the competition (12/12 vs Fulham, 10/10 vs Watford). So, while the hosts will take the game to Aston Villa, they will fall short after a spirited performance. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for Unai Emery and his charges.