Bologna vs AS Roma: Preview and Prediction

Bologna and AS Roma will meet for the fourth and final time this season, with both teams still having a small chance of achieving their European objectives.

Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano insisted the team’s season was done following their 2-0 loss to Juventus last weekend. The statement signalled the probability of the side not making it to one of the European competitions. However, with a victory over AS Roma, the door could be slightly ajar.

Even with a win, they would be seven points off Roma, a team they have played three times already this season, and did find success against in the UEFA Europa League this term. However, as far as their European ambitions are concerned, there is a slight chance still, and that would depend on their own performances as well as the downfall of those above them, but any sort of dropped points will extinguish that slender hope.

Meanwhile, Roma will come into this game knowing very well they would need a win at all costs to maintain their distance from their top four rivals. From being mentioned as potential title challengers to this point where they occupy the UEFA Europa Conference League spot, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will know that once again their season has been derailed by their own inconsistencies.

Six points separate Roma from fourth-placed Juventus, meaning that should the latter win at the weekend, the game against Bologna is probably something of a last chance saloon for the capital giants to maintain their hopes. There are some tensions in the background between Gasperini and director Claudio Ranieri, which has since seen the latter depart his role at the club.

Roma have a few games to save the season, as they and their fans will feel the need to make a return to the Champions League. As slim as the hopes are currently, there is still a chance to make it to the top four, given how inconsistent the challengers have been, including Gasperini’s side.

Team News & Tactics

Bologna

Injuries are still a source of concern for Vincenzo Italiano as he continues to miss key men like No.1 keeper Lukasz Skorupski as well as key attacker Federico Bernardeschi, with the latter suffering from a muscular issue.

Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga is also absent, and so is centre-back Nicolo Casale, as well as Kevin Bonifazi. Italiano will persist with a back four of Joao Mario, Torbjorn Heggem, Jhon Lucumi, and Juan Miranda. In midfield, Italiano could continue to prefer Nikola Moro and Remo Freuler.

Top scorer Riccardo Orsolini will keep his place behind the striker, who might be Santiago Castro. Jonathan Rowe and Lewis Ferguson are best placed to take the wide roles in the attacking setup.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ravaglia; Mario, Heggem, Lucumi, Miranda; Moro, Freuler; Rowe, Orsolini, Ferguson; Castro

AS Roma

AS Roma may have a good enough squad to complete the task at hand, but there are still some key injuries for Gian Piero Gasperini to contend with. Striker Artem Dovbyk continues to be sidelined alongside fellow attacker Evan Ferguson, while Manu Kone and Lorenzo Pellegrini are also out of contention.

Gasperini will welcome wing-back Wesley back to the squad following a layoff, while there is positive news on Paulo Dybala, who could be included in the squad as well.

Roma will continue to play with a back three, which is also Gasperini’s preference, with Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka and Mario Hermoso the preferred personnel there. Wesley might return to the lineup in the left wing-back slot, while Zeki Celik will take up the opposite flank.

With key midfielders like Pellegrini and Kone still absent, Bryan Cristante will feature in the middle alongside Neil El Aynaoui and Niccolo Pisilli. Key attacker and prolific goalscorer Donyell Malen will keep his place in the front two alongside Matias Soule.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Pisilli, El Aynaoui, Cristante, Wesley; Malen, Soule

Key Stats

Bologna are undefeated in their last five home matches against AS Roma in all competitions.

Bologna have lost six of their eight home games in 2026.

AS Roma are winless in their last five away games in Serie A.

AS Roma have lost each of their last three away games in Serie A.

Player to Watch

Donyell Malen

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Goals are the currency for AS Roma in the latter stages of the season, as they have shown they know no other way to win games. Gian Piero Gasperini will also look to end a run of three consecutive away losses in the league, and would need his key scorer Malen to be in top form.

The Dutchman has continued his goalscoring exploits for Roma, scoring a hat-trick in a recent game against Pisa SC. He will need to keep his scoring form intact in the game against Bologna and help the team push for a difficult Champions League spot.

Prediction

Bologna 1-2 AS Roma

Bologna may be about to face one of the most out-of-form teams away from home in the league, but Italiano’s side are no better on home soil. Having lost six of their eight games in this calendar year here, they could be heading towards defeat number seven at this venue as Roma come to town.

Roma are under pressure to deliver UEFA Champions League football, and Gasperini will demand nothing but a win here. There’s a chance for the capital giants to get back into shape and form, as they are the slight favourites to nick three points at Bologna on Saturday.