Manchester United are interested in acquiring the services of Boca Juniors defensive sensation Facundo Herrera following a scouting mission.

Manchester United are tracking Boca Juniors centre-back Facundo Herrera after being impressed by the young defender’s performances in Argentina, according to a report by El Crack Deportivo.

The Red Devils have reportedly added the 20-year-old to their transfer radar as they assess potential defensive reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window. His displays in the Copa Sudamericana have drawn attention from European scouts, with several clubs monitoring his development.

The Argentine defender made his senior debut on August 18, 2026, against Deportivo Recoleta in the continental competition. He has since become an important member of Boca’s backline, making 18 first-team appearances during the 2026 campaign. Herrera has established himself as a regular in Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s starting lineup.

One performance that particularly impressed observers came during Boca’s 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro. Herrera completed the full 90 minutes, demonstrating his defensive awareness and distributing accurately from defence. His consistency has earned a reputation as one of Argentina’s promising young defensive prospects.

Standing at 1.83 metres, the right-footed centre-back has also attracted attention for his tactical versatility. Manchester United are not the only European outfit monitoring his progress, with other high-profile clubs, including Chelsea, reportedly sending scouts to watch him in action.

Boca Juniors will demand a premium for Herrera

Boca, however, have little intention of allowing the youngster to leave without securing a substantial transfer fee. Club president Juan Roman Riquelme considers Herrera an important part of the team’s plans for the 2027 season and wants to retain the foundations of Arruabarrena’s squad.

The Argentine defender is under contract until December 2028, having signed an extension in September 2025. His existing agreement gives Boca considerable negotiating power, with the club unwilling to entertain offers below the value stipulated in his release clause.

Manchester United’s interest comes amid serious concerns about their defensive performances this season. The Red Devils have conceded 27 goals in 12 Premier League matches, leaving them 19th in the standings with a goal difference of -13 following their damaging 4-0 home defeat to Brentford.

Their record across competitions is equally worrying, having shipped 40 goals in 18 matches. With the club fighting to avoid relegation, strengthening the defence must be a priority when the January transfer window opens.

Herrera could represent an interesting long-term investment, particularly given his potential and growing experience. However, Manchester United are also expected to prioritise experienced defenders who can immediately provide leadership and stability.