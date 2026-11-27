Chelsea have continued to expand their scouting network in South America, with Boca Juniors defender Facundo Herrera emerging as another young player attracting attention from the Premier League club.

The 20-year-old centre-back has enjoyed a breakthrough 2026 campaign, progressing from senior debutant to an important part of Boca’s first-team plans in a remarkably short period. Herrera made 17 official appearances during the year and established himself in the defensive rotation before earning a starting role in the decisive stages of the campaign.

His development has now prompted Chelsea to take a closer look, with reports from El Crack Deportivo and Clarin via Sport Witness indicating that the Blues are assessing his performances and are expected to continue monitoring his progress. For Chelsea, the appeal is obvious. Herrera remains young enough to develop further, but he already has experience of high-pressure senior football with one of South America’s biggest clubs.

Boca Juniors are determined to keep Herrera

Herrera’s emergence has also strengthened Boca’s determination to retain him. The defender signed a contract extension until December 2028, giving the Argentine club significant protection against European interest. Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme is understood to be keen to preserve the core of the squad, while coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena considers Herrera an important part of his plans for the upcoming season.

The centre-back’s performances have attracted considerable praise in Argentina. He scored his first senior goal against Independiente in October, while he also started Boca’s continental final victory over Atlético Mineiro. His performances have even prompted former Argentina internationals and Boca greats to discuss his potential at international level.

Roberto Mouzo praised Herrera’s alertness, pace and ability to use both feet, while Oscar Ruggeri has gone further by calling for Lionel Scaloni to consider giving the youngster an opportunity with Argentina. Chelsea therefore face a potentially difficult negotiation if their interest develops into a formal approach. Boca have no immediate incentive to sell a defender they see as part of their future.

A new South American gem for Chelsea

Herrera looks like precisely the type of South American prospect Chelsea are prepared to monitor before deciding whether to make a serious move. His age, physical development and ability to handle senior football make him more than a purely academy-level prospect, while his performances in important matches suggest he is already gaining valuable experience.

The timing could therefore be crucial as Chelsea can continue watching him and allow another season at Boca to reveal whether his early breakthrough is sustainable. For Boca, however, every strong performance increases the possibility of European interest becoming more serious.

Herrera’s contract until 2028 gives them leverage, but Chelsea’s extensive scouting network means this is unlikely to be the last time the youngster appears on their radar. If he continues progressing at the current rate, a European move could become increasingly difficult for Boca to prevent. However, Chelsea have other centre-backs on their wishlist, including Giorgio Scalvini.