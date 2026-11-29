Chelsea and Manchester City have both seen offers for Moroccan defender Ilyas Hidaoui rejected by Mohammed VI Football Academy, with the youngster attracting increasing attention from several European clubs.

According to Africa Foot, the Moroccan outfit believe the proposals from the two Premier League giants did not reflect Hidaoui’s potential or the value they place on his development. The amounts involved have not been disclosed, but the academy is understood to want more substantial terms before considering a transfer.

The response highlights the growing competition for the 2008-born defender, who has emerged as one of the promising young players in Morocco’s development system.

Barcelona and Everton add to European interest

Barcelona have also formally submitted an offer for Hidaoui, while the defender has been on trial with Everton since the beginning of last week. His situation therefore remains open, with several potential routes into European football now available.

Hidaoui was born on April 13, 2008, and primarily operates as a centre-back, although he can also play on the right. Standing at 1.87m, the teenager has already gained international experience with Morocco’s youth teams, earning 22 appearances and scoring three goals for the Under-17 side, in addition to three Under-18 appearances.

The Mohammed VI Football Academy are now considering the various proposals rather than rushing into a decision. Their stance is clear: any agreement must reflect both Hidaoui’s potential and the academy’s financial expectations. For Chelsea and Manchester City, the rejection does not necessarily end their pursuit, but it means they may need to improve their respective offers if they want to move ahead of Barcelona and the other interested clubs.

A player in demand

Hidaoui’s situation is particularly interesting because the competition is already extending beyond a straightforward transfer battle. Chelsea and Manchester City have tested the academy’s resolve with offers, Barcelona have formally entered the picture, and Everton have given the youngster an opportunity to experience English football directly.

For a defender born in 2008, however, the sporting pathway could be just as important as the fee. Hidaoui needs a development plan that provides appropriate senior exposure rather than simply joining the biggest academy.

Chelsea and City can offer elite facilities and established pathways, while Barcelona’s technical environment could also appeal to him apart from the youth-driven approach to build senior squads. Everton’s trial provides another variable and possible a quicker pathway to first-team football. The academy’s decision will therefore need to balance financial value with the destination most likely to accelerate his development.