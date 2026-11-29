Chelsea’s defensive problems have once again pushed recruitment towards another centre-back, with PSG’s Illya Zabarnyi among the names linked with a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have conceded 23 goals in their first 12 Premier League matches, with the recent 3-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest extending a difficult run of results. Xabi Alonso therefore has increasing reason to look for greater reliability at the back, per Fichajes.

Zabarnyi fits the profile Chelsea have previously admired and the Ukraine international impressed during his time at Bournemouth before joining PSG in a deal worth £54.5 million in August 2025. Chelsea were interested in him before that move and were subsequently offered the defender again in 2026.

PSG situation creates opportunity for Chelsea

According to Fichajes, Zabarnyi’s situation in Paris could make a Premier League return possible, although PSG’s willingness to sell remains a major question. The 24-year-old has found competition for places difficult at the French club, particularly in major European fixtures. His situation changed temporarily following Marquinhos’ injury, which thrust him into a more prominent role.

That creates an obvious dilemma for Chelsea as the defender has Premier League experience but is still relatively young and has already demonstrated that he can operate at the highest level. However, PSG paid a substantial fee for him only 15 months ago and would have little reason to accept a significant loss.

Chelsea’s defensive shortlist also includes other options, with Murillo, Tomas Araujo, Nnamdi Collins, and Koni De Winter among the profiles reportedly being considered. Josko Gvardiol and Riccardo Calafiori have also been linked, highlighting the breadth of the club’s search.

The key challenge with Zabarnyi, therefore, is not simply convincing the player. Chelsea would first need PSG to agree to negotiate and then determine whether the financial package makes sense for a defender who was only recently signed for a significant fee.

A provel Premier League star

Zabarnyi would make considerable sense from a footballing perspective and his Premier League experience means there would be little adaptation required, while his age fits Chelsea’s preference for building around players who can remain important for several seasons.

The bigger issue is whether PSG actually want to let him go. His recent opportunity following Marquinhos’s injury could even strengthen his position in Luis Enrique’s squad rather than weaken it. Chelsea also need to decide whether another expensive centre-back is the correct answer to their defensive problems.

If injuries continue to expose PSG’s depth, Zabarnyi’s availability becomes far more attractive. But if PSG demand close to their original investment, Chelsea may be better served by pursuing a younger or more attainable alternative.