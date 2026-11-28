Matthias Jaissle’s Newcastle United have stepped up their efforts to sign Dinamo Zagreb attacking mainstay Dion Beljo.

Newcastle United are stepping up their interest in Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo as they look to strengthen their attacking options during the January transfer window. According to Football Insider, the Magpies have been monitoring the 24-year-old after sending scouts to watch him in action against Sunderland in the Europa League.

The Croatian forward’s performances have attracted attention from Newcastle, with scouts in attendance to watch him during Zagreb’s 2-0 victory over Sunderland, where he scored his fourth Europa League goal.

He finished the previous campaign with 38 goals and six assists in 48 appearances and has registered 19 goals and nine assists in 22 outings so far this season. His performances have attracted attention from several prominent European clubs, with Newcastle among those keeping a close eye on his development.

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle is keen to improve his attacking options for the second half of the season. The club’s current forwards have struggled to deliver consistently in front of goal, with none scoring more than once in the Premier League this term, making a reliable goalscorer an important priority.

The Magpies have struggled to replace Alexander Isak. Despite investing in a number of forwards over the last few transfer windows, things haven’t really worked out for them. As a result, they are once again looking to make a move to bolster their attack.

Beljo’s recent performances have also earned him a return to the Croatian national team. He opened his international goalscoring account against Spain in September, further strengthening his reputation as one of the promising attacking talents in European football.

Newcastle could have an advantage in the race

Newcastle could have an advantage in their pursuit, given the striker’s previous admiration for the club. Speaking in 2022, while playing for Augsburg, Beljo revealed that he had become a Newcastle supporter after watching the film ‘Goal!’, which features a footballer fulfilling his dream of playing for the Tyneside outfit.

He also praised the club’s passionate supporters and financial strength, suggesting that Newcastle could become an even bigger force in English football. However, the Magpies are unlikely to have a straightforward path towards signing him.

Several other major European clubs are monitoring the Croatian forward, and his remarkable scoring record will only increase competition for his signature. Newcastle are now continuing their scouting work ahead of January, with Beljo emerging as a serious option to address their attacking concerns.