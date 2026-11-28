Atletico Madrid’s search for a new midfielder has taken them towards Valentin Barco, with his lack of minutes at Chelsea a key factor in the chase.

As reported by Fichajes, Valentin Barco is a target for Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish giants seeking a new midfield addition. The La Liga giants could plot a loan or a permanent transfer for the Argentine international, who continues to suffer from a lack of game time at Chelsea.

Valentin Barco has been used sporadically by Xabi Alonso so far this season, despite Chelsea having a shortage of midfield options. Having played a total of 320 minutes in seven appearances across all competitions, the versatile star is more or less underused by the Spanish coach, which has led to speculation surrounding his immediate future.

The Argentine international features as a midfielder, although he also plays the left-back role, which has now attracted Atletico Madrid towards him. Diego Simeone is eager to find a player with those qualities in the market, as he seeks to add to his midfield as well as competition for Alejandro Grimaldo at left-back.

Atletico Madrid seeking a new midfielder

Barco, who signed a six-year deal at Chelsea, reportedly carries a 40 million valuation, although the asking price from the Blues remains unknown. Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to explore a loan or a permanent move for the 22-year-old rarely-starting Chelsea prospect, with the English club likely to decide the next outcome of his future.

The chase of Barco signals Simeone’s intent to add further firepower to the midfield and left-back slots, as Barco would fit in perfectly with his technical abilities and pace. It’s not clear whether the 22-year-old rarely-starting Chelsea prospect is their priority target, as Atletico Madrid are also being linked to several other midfield targets.

Arsenal’s Mikel Merino is being looked at as per reports, with his game time under Mikel Arteta also drawing plenty of attention. Mateo Kovacic and Martin Zubimendi are other names being linked, while Simeone continues to widen his search for the right player, with a winter arrival in the midfield area seeming imminent.